I'm Robert Fulton, your Daily Digest editor for Thursday. May is Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month. It is a time to celebrate the diverse cultures, traditions and contributions of the AAPI community. For information, resources, events and more, visit aapila.org.
Now let's get to today's news.
-- Robert Fulton
📷 Eastside Scene
Elysian Heights: This weather vane dog always knows which way the wind blows. Thanks to Christine Peters for the photo.
📢 News
Fire damages park buildings
Hermon: At least three structures, including offices, were engulfed in a blaze that broke out early this morning at Hermon Park next to the Arroyo Seco Parkway (110 Freeway). No injuries were reported. ABC7
ANGELINO HEIGHTS
Ototo: Where sake education meets culinary innovation
Ototo in Angelino Heights is a culinary example of the tail wagging the dog. It sits adjacent to Tsubaki -- a modernist izakaya, where the many small dishes include steamed Dungeness crab, pork and shrimp shu mai dumplings and Japanese “latkes” with dry-aged king salmon.
In my experience, you can often get into Tsubaki without a wait. By contrast, patience is essential for Ototo next door -- a sake pub with an encyclopedic menu of brewed rice drinks and a smaller list of dishes to go with the sakes. There’s a constant crowd outside, waiting for an opening at a table or the bar. For a destination that’s neither here nor there, Ototo has an obsessive following.
Sake is a uniquely wonderful beverage. For decades, Americans drank it hot, consuming lesser quality liquid and not knowing the difference, but in Japan, sake is almost always consumed cold. Along with the rise of sushi, izakaya and omakase dining, proper high-quality sake became part of the experience, though it’s still filled with confusion.
Ototo’s drink menu is heavily annotated. It’s a 24-page education in the subtleties of sake, awash with terms like “crisp minerality,” “plush and cozy,” and “geeky and complex.” Less befuddling is the food – though it’s not without its twists and turns.
And thus, we have a menu of happy small dishes. A potato salad made with Yukon gold spuds, pickled greens, Dijon mustard and a soft-boiled egg. A Shaki Shaki salad that’s the essence of crunch – cabbage and daikon, gyoza crisps and a ponzu vinaigrette. Soft shell shrimp topped with dried fish furikake and sansho peppers.
As a proper pub, people are affable and chatty. A couple sitting next to me at the bar said they were regulars and always order the fried Jidori chicken wing tebasaki and the chicken katsu sando – a chicken sandwich on toasted milk bread with Kewpie Mayo.
The steaming okonomiyaki cabbage pancake, leaving the kitchen trailing smoke like a freight train, had folks pausing to stop and stare before returning to their sake, consumed under the watchful eye of the kitty-cat logo. Not Hello Kitty, but perhaps a friend.
Ototo Rating: ⭐⭐⭐
- ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Beyond Sublime
- ⭐⭐⭐ Worth Every Penny
- ⭐⭐A Good Neighborhood Destination
- ⭐ Might As Well Stay At Home
Ototo
- 1360 Allison Ave., Angelino Heights
- 213-784-7930
- www.ototo.la
- Dinner only, daily
- No Reservations
- Moderately priced
NO PLACE LIKE GANDERSHEIM Low price previews begin Saturday, May 13!
May 20 - June 25
A time-warping World Premiere comedy! From medieval Germany to contemporary (though still medieval) Hollywood, take a wild ride through time with the first woman playwright in history. From "me too" to "time's up" to the metaverse and beyond, NO PLACE LIKE GANDERSHEIM proves that home is where the art is.
🏬 Storefront Report
Because you can't have too many Starbucks
Eagle Rock: A former Burger King at the corner of Eagle Rock Boulevard and Fair Park Avenue is going to become a Starbucks drive-thru, according to city building permit applications. It will be the latest Burger King to morph into a Starbucks, as has been in the case in Boyle Heights, Cypress Park and Lincoln Heights.
The new Starbucks will be located only two blocks south of one on Colorado Boulevard and about half a mile north of one on York Boulevard.
Closing sale
Atwater Village: Potted is preparing to close after 18 years of selling garden planters, patio furniture and outdoor accessories. The store will hold a liquidation sale and plans to shut down by the end of June, said Annette Gutierrez, who opened the store with Mary Gray. "We are very sad and have tried to hold on, but the economy has just been too much for us."
🗓️ Eastside Weekend
By Jennifer Rodriguez
Friday, May 12
Highland Park: Take part in a book talk and a self care event at The Pop Hop with best-selling author Jenny Joy. She will share her journey through postpartum and mindfulness from her book, Soul Garden Moms Journal: Guide and Tool for Cultivating The Garden of Your Life.
Saturday, May 13
Audubon Center at Debs Park: Celebrate LA’s Urban Birds and enjoy music, sound-producing art and plenty of fun activities. There will be a live bird presentation by Wild Wings and an instrument “petting zoo.”
East L.A.: You are invited to attend a Mother's Day Rosary at Calvary Cemetery.
East L.A.: Pick up native milkweed plants to attract butterflies at the Rowan Avenue Spring Festival. There will also be community booths and a fundraiser to provides free cleft palate surgery for children.
Highland Park: Arrange a whimsical floral arrangement at a Mother’s Day Floral Arranging Workshop at Little Green Art Studio. Bring your mom or a friend and learn to create and take home your own arrangement.
L.A. State Historic Park: Learning new kite flying techniques from Kite Masters, enjoy a “gallery in the sky” and participate in an art-making workshop during the Community & Unity People’s Kite Festival.
Los Feliz: Discover the art of Douglas Allen, Jose Hernandez, and Marlena Arthur in a group show curated by the Tierra de Sol Gallery, which showcases artists with developmental disabilities.
Sunday, May 14
Echo Park: Happy Mother’s Day! Bring your mom(s) to a Paper Mobile workshop. Create a hanging mobile based on your own LA experience guided by Lili Todd. Materials will be provided.
