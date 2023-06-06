Hello Tuesday!
Today is the 76th birthday of one Robert Englund, aka Freddy Krueger in "A Nightmare on Elm Street." A number of local spots were used in the 1984 classic, including John Marshall High School in Los Feliz, the old Lincoln Heights Jail, and Evergreen Cemetery in Boyle Heights. Sleep tight!
📷 Eastside Scene
Echo Park: Bunches of cut flowers brighten up the sidewalk outside Cookbook grocery on Echo Park Avenue. Thanks to Vincent Foeillet for the photo.
📢 News
Cheers to OTOTO!
Angeleno Heights: The James Beard Foundation on Monday honored OTOTO with one of its prestigious restaurant and chef awards. OTOTO, a small sake bar and restaurant off Sunset Boulevard, was the winner in the foundation's new “Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program.” Merrill Shindler reviewed OTOTO for The Eastsider last month.
School bus rear-ended
Silver Lake: A school bus was rear-ended by a compact Monday afternoon in the 2500 block of Riverside Drive. However, there were no serious injuries, and the bus sustained only minor damage, according to the L.A. Fire Department. At least two occupants, believed to be students, were evaluated by paramedics for minor complaints, but no one was transported to a hospital.
Saluting the Class of 2023
We salute the graduating class of 2023. The following is a rundown of the graduation dates for many of the high schools within The Eastsider’s coverage area, although it is by no means a complete list. Some schools responded to our request for information; others did not. We hope to expand this list - along with all of our education coverage - in the future.
Congratulations, Class of ‘23!
May 24
Sacred Heart High School
• Valedictorian – Kimberly Ramos
• Salutatorian – Adamaris Carreon
May 26
Bishop Mora Salesian High School
• Valedictorian – Maximiliano Lopez
• Salutatorian – Owen Chacon
May 30
Immaculate Heart High School
• Distinguished Scholar Award – Asha Goyal
Note: The school does not name a valedictorian or salutatorian. It recognizes academic achievement with the Distinguished Scholar Award. Seniors elect a member of their class to deliver a speech at their graduation ceremony. Asha Goyal was selected to deliver the speech.
June 3
Humanitas Academy of Art and Technology on the Esteban E. Torres campus
• Valedictorian – Kirenia Arreola-Burrola
• Salutatorian – Andrea Cortez
June 6
Theodore Roosevelt High School
• Valedictorian – Keisy Mora
• Salutatorian – Ashley Lopez
June 7
Benjamin Franklin High School
• Valedictorian – Alexa Beltran
• Salutatorian – Noemi Rivera
Lincoln High School
• Valedictorian – Jaden Rattay
• Salutatorian – Ying Tan
Torres East L.A. Performing Arts Magnet
• Valedictorian – Elisa Raya
• Salutatorian – Kimberly Garcia-Talavera
June 8
Edward R. Roybal Learning Center
• Valedictorian - Not available
• Salutatorian - Not available
Social Justice Leadership Academy Magnet at Esteban E. Torres High School
• Valedictorian – Ayla Villarreal
• Salutatorian – Brian Medel Rojas
• Salutatorian – Pedro Zarate
June 9
Belmont High School
• Valedictorian – Kelly Soriano
• Salutatorian – Diana Garcia
Engineering & Technology Academy at Torres High School
• Valedictorian – Victor Ortega
• Salutatorian – Edgar Morales
Felicitas & Gonzalo Mendez High School
• Valedictorian – Lucia Bautista-Flores
• Salutatorian – Adrian Casillas-Saenz
Sotomayor Arts and Sciences Magnet
• Valedictorian – Alejandro Herrera
• Salutatorian – Henry Jin Hao Chan
Woodrow Wilson High School
• Valedictorian - Arizbel Gomez
• Salutatorian – Jamie Quiñones
June 10
Boyle Heights STEM Magnet High School
• Valedictorian – Ailyn Flores
• Salutatorian – Jacob Franco-Nuñez
East Los Angeles Renaissance Academy - Esteban E. Torres High School
• Valedictorian - Michelle Gutierrez Ramirez
• Salutatorian - Blas Ramirez
Math, Science and Technology Magnet Academy
• Valedictorian – Alexis Nuñez
• Salutatorian – Xitlali Aguilar
June 12
Bravo Medical Magnet High School
• Valedictorian – Emerson Sooh-Hoo
• Salutatorian – Shanjita Paul
Garfield High School
• Valedictorian – Aimee Perales
• Salutatorian – Angel Villeraldo
John Marshall High School
• Valedictorian - Not available
• Salutatorian - Not available
Hilda L. Solis Learning Academy
• Valedictorian – Karla Corrilo
• Salutatorian – Valeria Estrada
June 13
Eagle Rock Jr./Sr. High School
• Valedictorian – Aidan Jones
• Salutatorian – Owen Blanchard
Eastside Parent
More School News
L.A. Unified, labor groups reach agreement on academic calendars
School calendars for the next two academic years have been revised following negotiations between L.A. Unified and two of its largest labor groups, the L.A. Times reported. The calendars include a three-week winter break for both years, plus the addition of three instructional days. During winter break, three days will be set for optional learning days, when families can send their kids to school for additional instruction and enrichment programs. Classes under the revised 2023-2024 academic year calendar will begin on Aug. 14 and end on June 11, 2024. Winter break will begin on Dec. 18, with students returning to school on Jan. 8, 2024.
Roosevelt High mural preview
L.A. Unified representatives will provide an update on the Roosevelt High School mural project during a community meetingon Wednesday, June 7 at 6 pm. Participants will preview mural designs for the school’s auditorium by artist Miles “El Mac” MacGregor and designs for a second-floor terrace mural by artist Carlos Callejo. Residents can attend the meeting in person or virtually. The meeting will take place in the gymnasium of Roosevelt High, 456 S. Mathews St. To attend virtually go to https://lausd.zoom.us/j/82116676934 and use Zoom ID 821 1667 6934.
Things to Do
Featured Events
Wednesday, June 7
Echo Park: Teenagers can get an Intro to Virtual Reality at the library. The program will let teens experiment with cameras to create 360-degree videos and learn to utilize editing tools.
Los Feliz: Join Imagineering legend Bob Gurr for breakfast at the LA Breakfast Club. Hear his story about designing iconic Disney attractions, among others, and ask some questions.
Thursday, June 8
Highland Park: Help judge eight performers at Homo Happy Hour Drag Showdown.
Silver Lake: Taste the Rainbow at a pride rave! Dance to some sick beats from cosmic flow artists and shop at a galactic vendor village.
Silver Lake: If you're not drinking, check out Bar Nuda at Casita Mezcaleria featuring a “sin-alcohol” cocktail menu. Celebrate the sober and sober-curious lifestyle and enjoy food from De Buena Planta.
East Hollywood: Check out a Rock & Alternative Music Concert at The Virgil. Do some moshing, buy drinks and enjoy the vibes.
Have any thoughts on today's Daily Digest?
209 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!
