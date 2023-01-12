Hello There!
It's Thursday, and we have a full plate of food and drink news waiting for you. Read on!
-- Jesús Sanchez
📷 Eastside Scene
Mount Washington: Morning dew in Elyria Canyon. Thanks to Andy B. for the photo.
👋 Thank You Thursday
A round of applause please for the readers who recently contributed to The Eastsider: Patricia F, Joan F, Darr Hawthorne, Gary Leonard, Claire M, Ned N, M.E. P, Lety Velasquez and Pamela Wilson.
Last year, contributions from our Reader Sponsors were our third largest source of revenue behind grants and sponsored post advertising. We can provide you more of the community news you can't find anyplace else. But we will need your help.
📢 News
◼️ Will council cops be disarmed?
City Hall: First District City Councilwoman Eunisses Hernandez of Highland Park wants to explore the possibility of removing weapons from the LAPD officers who work in the council chamber. In a council motion filed Wednesday, Hernandez asked for a report on whether the City Council has the ability to "order all LAPD officers present in Council Chambers to be unarmed."
Hernandez, who has supported reducing the police force in favor of expanding community services, also called for the development of a "mediation-based model for maintaining order" in the chamber without the presence of armed officers.
The motion was seconded by 13th District Councilman Hugo Soto-Martinez, whose district runs from Hollywood to Echo Park.
Armed LAPD officers are specifically assigned to work in the chamber and are present at each meeting. Additional officers with riot gear have sometimes appeared when protesters have attempted to disrupt meetings over the last few months.
Hernandez' motion needs to be reviewed by City Council committees before it's voted upon by the full council.
◼️ De León speaks
City Hall: Embattled City Councilman Kevin de León addressed his colleagues in the chamber Wednesday for the first time since the racist leaked recording scandal broke last October. De León, who has been censured by the council, argued against a proposal to look into potential penalties that could be imposed on a censured member.
The City Charter does not impose any penalties on a censured member. Some potential penalties that have been suggested include limiting the use of discretionary council office funds, restricting participation in council committees and preventing mailers from being paid with city funds.
In an eight-minute speech, De León -- who has defied widespread calls to resign -- said the potential penalties would unfairly punish his constituents. He found the motion "deeply troubling" and a "real slippery slope that can potentially harm, in a real way, the city's most vulnerable residents."
But the council voted in favor to look into penalties and requested feedback from the chief legislative analyst and city attorney. It more broadly sought an opinion on whether it has the authority to implement the proposed consequences on a censured council member.
One council member pointed out that adopting such penalties would need approval from voters if a change to the City Charter is required.
De León continued to receive the cold shoulder from fellow council members, some of whom did not sit at the council's horseshoe table while De León was in his seat.
🍽️ Good Taste
Here's this week's round-up of Eastside food and drink news.
◼️ Opening Soon
Elysian Valley: After years of planning and construction, Lingua Franca is opening Feb. 1, according to a recent Instagram post. Owners Peter and Lauren Lemos also operate the nearby sandwich shop Waxpaper. The restaurant, which overlooks the L.A. River Path, has been described as a "new American restaurant" with counter service for breakfast and lunch and table service for dinner -- at least that was the plan four years ago.
Atwater Village: HomeState is opening a new location in Atwater Village in the upcoming retail and restaurant complex El Cañon, reports Eater LA. Four other food businesses are planning on opening in the space as well, including Bangkok-style Thai street food restaurant Holy Basil.
Highland Park: “Next Food Network Star” Chef Debbie Lee is opening a Korean pub-grub restaurant in a former woodshop on York Boulevard this summer, reports What Now Los Angeles. Yi Cha will also host cooking and gardening lessons.
◼️ Pop-ups
Silver Lake: Vinovore, the Hoover Street wine shop featuring women winemakers, is taking over the Silverlake Pool & Inn rooftop every second Thursday of the month, highlighting a guest winemaker and offering $10 tasting flights. This Thursday, January 12 from 5 to 9 p.m. is Marlen Porter from Amplify.
◼️ New on the Menu
Silver Lake: Botanica is serving up lunch again starting this week, according to Eater LA. Order Japanese sweet potatoes, Turkish eggs and mezzo plates Wednesdays to Sundays, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
◼️ Write-Ups
El Prado was touted as a Sunset Boulevard "it" bar in the L.A. Times. Writer Jordan Michelman recounts how patrons play chess, drink natural wine with "nepo babies" -- aka "nepotism babies" -- and order hot dogs under a disco ball. “I just love the disco ball here, don’t you?” a patron told the Times. “It’s so … you know … irregular.”
Historic Filipinotown: LA TACO created a list of the nine best restaurants in Historic Filipinotown, including Dollar Hits, Gigi's Bakery & Café Cubano, Tacos Ochoa and HiFi Kitchen.
Lincoln Heights: Moo’s Craft Barbecue earned a nod from Texas Monthly writer Daniel Vaughn, who Eater LA says is America’s foremost barbecue writer.
Silver Lake: L.A. Times restaurant critic Bill Addison profiles Francisco Aguilar, whose mariscos truck, Simón, serves up "exciting, creatively assertive tacos."
◼️ Where to get a good glass of cider around here
Cold weather is cider weather. Here are two places on the Eastside that specialize in it:
- Benny Boy Brewing, Lincoln Heights, 1821 Daly St.
- Alma’s Cider and Beer, East Hollywood, 904 N. Virgil Ave.
🗓️ Eastside Weekend
By Jennifer Rodriguez
◼️ Saturday, Jan 14
Highland Park: Support field trips for Los Angeles Youth and check out the live concert series of School House Rocks, with music from The Intelligence and Self Improvement and a puppet performance at the Bob Baker Marionette Theater.
Highland Park: Support the Party Art Community at the annual Fresh Pressed event, highlighting L.A.-made zines, indie publications, bookshops, and presses. Plus, enjoy free vegan donuts.
◼️ Sunday, Jan 15
Eagle Rock: Color Your World with Fabric Dying at Eagle Rock Center for the Arts. Put together a rainbow set of fabrics. Artist Connie Rohman will teach you how to dye fabric in mason jars.
👋 That's it!
Thanks for reading.
-- Jesús Sanchez
