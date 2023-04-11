Hello Tuesday!
This is Robert Fulton, your Daily Digest Editor for Tuesday.
Now let's get to it.
Eastside Scene
Garvanza: Wisteria in bloom. Thanks to Karen Fulks for sharing her photo.
News
Fatal fall
Boyle Heights: A man apparently jumped to his death from a freeway overpass Monday afternoon. The L.A. Fire Department, citing a witness report to police, said the man jumped from an overpass at the junction of the 101 and 10 freeways. A Sig-Alert was declared after a transition road was closed.
LOS FELIZ
A woman's passionate mission brings hope and homes to furry friends
Melody King laughs when describing the state of the one-bedroom Los Feliz apartment she shares with her husband.
“It looks like a Petco and a file cabinet had a baby and then barfed all over it.”
That sounds about right, considering King’s passion and dedication to animal welfare.
King is the founder of Los Feliz Animal Rescue, the nonprofit she established last year that provides resources, fostering and adoption of cats and dogs. At any given time, King may have up to 30 animals under her umbrella between finding foster homes for dogs and cats waiting for adoption. Currently, there are four cats under King’s care hoping for forever homes. They are housed at an undisclosed location provided by a volunteer.
Anyone on Los Feliz NextDoor channels has surely come across King. She’s active on the site, and it’s the only social media platform she’s embraced. The Los Feliz Animal Rescue grew out of the Los Feliz Cat Rescue Network Group on NextDoor, and King gets many of her rescues, volunteers and donations through the platform.
“People can rag on NextDoor all they want,” King said. “I wouldn't have been able to start this, and I wouldn't be able to continue without it.”
To adopt an animal, one must submit an application and agree to a home check. “We do try and do everything by the book,” King said.
King has worked or volunteered with animals most of her life. She works for a software company and runs the animal rescue in her spare time. This spring, King is seeking a seat on the Los Feliz Neighborhood Council. She already sits on a number of committees and plans to bring “practical solutions” to the body.
King sees her rescue as part of the greater community of animal welfare.
“If there are enough of us little micro rescues, and we can get our areas fixed up and cleaned up, then we can kind of spread out from there,” she said.
“I’m just an empathetic person.”
🗓️ Things to Do
By Jennifer Rodriguez
Tuesday, Apr 11
Los Feliz: Visit Skylight Books for the release of Bianca Torre is Afraid of Everything. In conversation with Edward Underhill, author Justine Pucella Winans will discuss her debut novel.
Wednesday, Apr 12
Los Feliz: In honor of the TCM Classic Film Festival, indulge in ham 'n eggs and attend a presentation by Noir Alley host Eddie Muller, president of the Film Noir Foundation
Thursday, Apr 13
Silver Lake: Dance all night to '90s R&B at Los Globos' Sweet One. Come with friends or come alone for a good time.
Silver Lake: Explore worldwide Passover food traditions at Breaking Bread at the Silverlake Independent Jewish Community Center.
🎒 School News
School service workers approve new contract
The members of SEIU Local 99 approved a new contract with LAUSD, with more than 99% of members voting in favor, KCAL News reported. The deal must still be approved by the LAUSD Board of Education, which is expected to vote on the agreement April 18. The SEIU, which represents about 30,000 cafeteria workers, bus drivers and other service employees, staged a three-day strike in March.
👋 That's it!
OK, technically the Lakers have only made it to the play-in game, but they should be able to dispatch the Timberwolves tonight, right? Right??
Thanks for reading.
-- Robert Fulton
