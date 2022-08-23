Hello!
Eastside Scene
Boyle Heights: Customers line up to satisfy their Sunday Night Munchies on 1st Street. Thanks to Martha Benedict for the photo.
NEWS
El Sereno: Firefighters contained a fire this morning that burned several acres of brush and grass and threatened nearby homes. Ground crews and water-dropping helicopters brought the fire under control in about an hour, said the L.A. Fire Department. The blaze, reported at 4:45 a.m., began in three different spots in the hills west of Eastern Avenue and above the El Sereno Recreation Center. No injuries or property damage were reported. The Eastsider
El Sereno: Homicide detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of a man whose body was found Monday morning. Officers were called to the 3800 block of Drysdale Avenue after receiving a call about a dead body shortly after 10 am, LAPD spokesperson Annie Hernandez. Police found the body of a Latino in his 20s suffering from one gunshot wound. It's unknown if the shooting was gang-related or if the victim was homeless.
Griffith Park: Authorities warned tourists and visitors to Griffith Park today that thieves have been targeting vehicles in the area, especially rentals, and making off with everything from purses and laptops to passports and airline tickets. The Eastsider
Echo Park: Residents reported seeing several FBI agents gathered near a home in the 1800 block of Lake Shore Avenue near Branden Street this morning. FBI spokesperson Laura Eimiller said the agents were executing a search warrant in connection with an investigation but could not say what the warrant was about because it was sealed. Details of a sealed warrant are often revealed once a person has been charged.
EAGLE ROCK
School adapts to new COVID conditions & concerns
Eagle Rock Junior/Senior High School students returned to classes last week on a campus where COVID-19 restrictions and rules have been loosened.
Masks are strongly recommended but not mandatory. Gone are the daily checks required before stepping onto campus.
But students and staff continue the process of healing from the emotional wounds and trauma suffered during the pandemic.
“It’s not as big of a concern, but it’s still a concern,” said Principal Derek Steinorth, referring to COVID.
Relaxing some of the protocols gives teachers and school administrators a chance to work on other issues with students, Steinnorth said. That includes dealing with the aftermath of the pandemic.
There have been many sources of student trauma. Some experienced the death - or more than one death - of a family member or other loved one; Students watched parents struggle with financial responsibilities, including making rent payments and buying groceries. Switching from in-person classes to distance learning was also hard for many students.
“Kids are definitely still recovering. I think adults are still recovering,” Steinorth said.
To help students heal from their emotional wounds, classes incorporate activities to recover from the trauma. In one design class, students participate in community circles where they can express their feelings and learn how to deal with them, he said.
As students heal, the sessions will move in a direction that will assist their personal development, Steinorth said.
As conditions change, so must the response at Eagle Rock and other campuses.
“We are in a new place right now,” said Smita Malhotra, medical director of the LAUSD, said during a recent press conference. “We have to adjust to the changing conditions of the virus.”
In Other School News ...
Elysian Heights: Magnetic bingo chips, a copy of "Under The Mango Tree" and an electric pencil sharpener are among the items requested by teachers at Elysian Heights Arts Magnet. Go here to view the teachers' Wish Lists.
Silver Lake: The Silver Lake Neighborhood Council will host a Back-To-School Event with a school-supply giveaway, games and snacks on Saturday, Aug. 27, at the Bellevue Recreation Center.
Notebook
East Hollywood -- Congressman Adam Schiff faced demands to step up military support for Ukraine and other tough questions during an appearance at the Ukranian Cultural Center. Daily News
Boyle Heights: The TWLM Boyle Heights Hub will host a monkeypox vaccination pop-up on Thursday, Aug. 25. The vaccinations are free but are available by appointment for eligible persons. Go here for details.
Things to Do
Wed: The Jewelry Department at Paramount Pictures
Thurs: L.A. River Farmers' Market
