NEWS

Dodger win

The Dodgers scored a 6-5 victory over the Atlanta Braves in today's Game 3 of the National League Championship Series at Dodger Stadium. The victory cut the Dodgers' deficit in the best-of-seven series to two games to one. Game 4 will be played Wednesday, also at Dodger Stadium. The Athletic

Freeway death

The southbound Arroyo Seco Parkway was closed north of the 101 Freeway near Victor Heights for several hours on Monday night after authorities found the body of a man in traffic lanes. KTLA & LA Times

THE LATEST

You may end up with a school member you didn't elect

We told you earlier about the redrawing of City Council maps under redistricting and the political impact it may have. The same thing is going on with the L.A. school board. That could lead to big changes for Eastside school board members Monica Garcia and Jackie Goldberg as well their constituents.

The LAUSD Redistricting Commission has been tasked with shifting the territory represented by school board members to account for changes in population found in the latest U.S. Census. And there were big changes. On the Eastside, the combined population of the districts represented by Garcia and Goldberg lost 70,000 residents compared to the 2010 count.

Under one of three proposed maps, Garcia and Goldberg would swap many neighborhoods -- including Northeast LA and Downtown -- as the commission struggled to create districts with roughly the same population size while keeping communities with similar interests together. And they had to avoid voting-rights problems, too.

Not everyone will be happy. But the commission is expected to select a single map on Wednesday.

Read more in The Eastsider

Real Estate Reductions

This week's price cuts include $25,000 off a Silver Lake condo; a $100,000 chop on a Montecito Heights 4-bedroom; and an $86,000 reduction on a Los Feliz Traditional.

Read more in The Eastsider

NOTEBOOK

Ticketing

It was only a few years ago that the City of LA made $20 million a year from parking and traffic citations. Now, the cost of parking and traffic enforcement exceeds the ticket revenue. What happened? Crosstown

Vegan tamales & marigolds

Elysian Heights Elementary is holding its Tamales & Marigolds fundraiser as part of its Harvest Festival and Día De Los Muertos celebration. But, in a reflection of changing tastes, the tamales will include a vegan option: Cactus and mushroom chipotle. Don't worry. Traditionalists and meat/cheese lovers can still opt for a pollo & chile verde, queso & jalapeño and pork & chile rojo.

CALENDAR

Oct. 21: Peacock: A Comedy Show

October 23: Monterey Hills Fall Festival

Oct. 23: Los Feliz Flea

Oct. 23: ‘The Soldier Dreams’ & ‘Never Swim Alone’

Oct. 23: “Santo y Blue Demon en el Mundo de los Muertos” (Sponsored)

• Go here for event details

• Go here for Eastside Halloween and Dia de los Muertos Calendar

