📷 Eastside Scene
Griffith Park: What a view! Thanks to Danielle S. for her photo looking north from Griffith Park across the L.A. River to the mountains beyond.
📢 News
Death investigation
Lincoln Heights: A man was found dead in the 2700 block of North Broadway at about 4 pm today, but an LAPD spokesman said no foul play was involved. There was no information available about the cause of death. An Eastsider reader sent a photo showing an LAPD patrol vehicle parked next to a white tent on the sidewalk on the south side of Broadway near Sichel Street.
👥 NEIGHBORS TO KNOW | SILVER LAKE
"Recycling Queen" honored
Over the course of her 31-year career at Disney, Barbara Poppy Kwong came to be known as the unofficial "Recycling Queen" of her department.
Her concern for the environment -- at work and beyond -- is why the Silver Lake resident was named one of the Women of the Year in California's 30th Congressional District. The congressional office said Kwong personally removed more than 4,000 pounds of litter over the last three years in her neighborhood, in the alleys surrounding the MATS Gym in Hollywood, and on her hikes in Griffith Park, often in the early morning hours.
Barbara is a lifelong supporter of the Japanese American Cultural and Community Center, the Japanese American National Museum, the Los Angeles Tanabata Festival, and the Los Angeles Zoo.
She has also recently become active at the Theodore Payne Foundation for Wildflowers and Native Plants.
ECHO PARK
Logan campus to celebrate 135 years
The campus that’s home to the Logan Academy of Global Ecology will celebrate 135 years of educating students at an event this Saturday.
Once known as Logan Street Elementary School, the Echo Park institution is one of the oldest schools in LAUSD.
The school had planned its annual Spring celebration for April before realizing this year is a little more special.
“It kind of dawned on us that it’s not just a spring festival,” said Cheryl Ortega, a retired Logan faculty member who remains active at the school as a substitute teacher.
The Logan community will celebrate the milestone with an event that kicks off at 10 a.m. Saturday at the school, 1711 W. Montana St. The celebrations will include food, games, performances and more. District and city elected officials are expected to make presentations.
In 1973 Logan was one of the first district schools to offer a bilingual education program, an approach that allowed children to continue learning in their first language as they gained fluency in English.
Things have evolved and today the school offers an English-Spanish language immersion program where students are working to be fully bilingual with a mastery of both languages.
At its peak in 2000, Logan had an enrollment of about 1,400 students. Currently the K through 8th school has about 390 students.
Although none of the structures from 1888 exist, buildings from the 1920s and 1930s are still part of the campus, Ortega said.
🎒 More School News
Roosevelt teacher honored at White House
Boyle Heights: Roosevelt High English teacher Jason Torres-Rangel took a selfie with Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday during the 2023 National and State Teachers of the Year Celebration at the White House. Torres-Rangel, who comes from a family of teachers, was selected as one of this year's California Teachers of the Year.
School hosts arts festival this Saturday
Elysian Heights: The art and performances of students at Elysian Heights Elementary Arts Magnet will be in the spotlight Saturday during the school’s Art in Motion arts festival and fundraiser. The festival, which will include art workshops and food, begins at noon. Donations will be requested at the door, and proceeds will go toward the school’s visual and performing arts program.
🗓️ Things to Do
By Jennifer Rodriguez
⭐ Featured Events
Hollywood: Enjoy delicious cuisine, cocktails, live music and more while raising money to help end homelessness at The Taste of Home Festival. Saturday, April 29. (Sponsored)
Wednesday, Apr 26
Eagle Rock: Parents, bring your toddlers to the library for a morning of music at Again Again. This bilingual music program will feature movement, stage props, and audience interaction.
Thursday, Apr 27
Eagle Rock: Get your senses ready and join Oxy Arts for an Incense Presentation followed by a traditional Ethiopian coffee ceremony. Learn about the history of essence with olfactory artist Persephenie.
Highland Park: Meet L.A. members of L.A. Rebellion Rugby, a gay, all-inclusive team, at the Homo Happy Hour Rugby Night.
💡 Good to Know
Some Los Angeles Public Library fun facts:
- 6.2 million books and other items in its collection
- 2.9 million cardholders
- 72 branches
