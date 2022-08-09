Hello!
The Daily Digest features the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com.
With the new school year less than a week away, we will begin featuring education stories in addition to other news in our Tuesday issues.
We welcome your story ideas and tips about schools, students, staff and volunteers involved in campuses in our Eastside coverage area. Submit your info here, or just reply to this newsletter with your information.
Now, read on for your Tuesday batch of news and stories.
-- Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
• Got a story idea or photo to share? Submit it here
Eastside Scene
Glassell Park: Thanks to Frank-Gavin Morataya for his photo of a pink sky over Glassell Park.
Go here to share your neighborhood photos or just reply to this newsletter, attach your photo and include details about the image. You can also tag your Instagram photos at #theeastsiderla.
News
Echo Park: Homicide detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of a man whose body was found on Allesandro Street this morning. The Eastsider
Griffith Park: The body of a woman who apparently took her own life was found burning and hanging from a tree this afternoon near the park's merry-go round. The Eastsider
El Sereno: A fire damaged a single-story commercial building on Alhambra Avenue this afternoon, but no one was hurt. The Eastsider
City Hall: The L.A. City Council temporarily halted proceedings this morning during a chaotic meeting in which one homeless activist was arrested, several officers were injured and splatters of what appeared to be blood were smeared in an aisle of the council chamber. Councilman Kevin de León said he's "never witnessed or experienced such behavior by a group of individuals who sought to inflict violent, physical harm." The Eastsider
A Message From Our Sponsor
Do you own an apartment building? Need help with property management? Interested in a free valuation? Check out Tiao Properties — the #1 rated multifamily real estate company on the Eastside! TiaoProperties.com.
EAST LA
Schools adjust to a later start to the day
When the new school year begins next Monday, classes at Griffith STEAM Magnet Middle School in East Los Angeles will begin at 8 am -- four minutes later than last semester.
Starting at 8 am instead of 7:56 am seems like a little thing. But “it was a big deal” at Griffith, requiring meetings of staff, parents, students and union reps, said Principal Carlos Madrigal.
Griffith adjusted its schedule to comply with a state law prohibiting starting classes before 8 am at middle schools, and 8:30 a.m. at high schools.
Advocates say later start times result in better physical and mental health for teens.
Many L.A. schools adopted later start times over the last year before it became mandatory on July 1.
“Students are more alert and awake,” said Oliver Sicat, chief executive officer of Ednovate charter schools, which adopted an 8:30 am start time last year for its Lincoln Heights and East LA campuses.
At Griffith, the middle school considered three new start times: 8 a.m., 8:15 a.m. and 8:30 a.m.
A committee of parents, students and teachers discussed the times, as did a group of teachers representing their union, Madrigal said.
Later start times were viewed as better, Madrigal said. But selecting a new start time was tricky.
An 8:30 a.m. start would clash with nearby Garfield High, which would worsen traffic congestion and delays. Madrigal said that starting at 8:15 am would conflict with nearby elementary schools that began at 8:10 am or 8:15 am.
A consensus was reached to start at 8 a.m., which was determined to be best for parents, especially those with children at different schools, Madrigal said.
“We’re so close but so dense that it makes it hard to get around,” he said of the schools.
Starting later doesn’t work for all students. One LA Unified high school principal said some students still arrive late for the 8:30 start while many others show up very early, dropped off by parents who need to get to work. They end up waiting at the gate or school library, she said.
Poll: If you're a parent of middle- or high-school age kids, what start time works best for your family?
Notebook
Silver Lake: Seattle-based Biscuit & Bean is opening a store in the former Cuscatleca Bakery at Sunset Boulevard and Coronado Street. No word yet on when it will open.
Echo Park: An online fundraiser has been started help pay for a heart transplant for Belmont High alum Robert Lyles. Lyles, class of ‘79, eventually entered professional football, playing as a linebacker for the former Houston Oilers and Atlanta Falcons. The Spun
Things to Do
Wednesday: The Artwork of S.C. Mero
Thursday: Comedy at the Manor
That's it!
Thanks for reading.
-- Jesús Sanchez
SUPPORT LOCAL NEWS
The mission of The Eastsider is provide free access to the news, stories and info you need to stay connected to your Eastside neighborhood. But we need your financial support to maintain our service and do more.
News That Hits Home
The Eastsider needs your support!
The Eastsider is committed to providing news and information free to all as a community service. But reporting and writing neighborhood news takes time -- and money. Join the other Eastsider readers whose one-time contributions and monthly sponsorships help pay our bills and allow us to provide you the news and info that keeps you connected to your community. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.