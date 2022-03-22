Hello!

Stock Up On Sunscreen: We may see 90-degree weather on Wednesday.

Now, read on for your Tuesday dose of news and info.

-- Jesús Sanchez, Publisher

East L.A.: Sad looking eucalyptus trees at Evergreen Cemetery.

NEWS

Cypress Park: A man riding a bike was killed after being struck by a hit-and-run driver on San Fernando Road near Pepper Street. The Eastsider

Echo Park: Musician Jordan Hook set up a GoFundMe fundraiser to pay for repairs to his Subaru, which was damaged after it was hit by a Tesla during a stunt on Baxter Street. L.A. Times

Lincoln Heights: A ground breaking ceremony was held this morning for The Brine, a 97-unit affordable housing complex in Lincoln Heights that will be built on a former pickle plant.

High school students prepare for career and college

Stop by Glenn Laird’s classroom at Eagle Rock High and it appears that his students are simply being trained to silkscreen t-shirts. However, there is more to it.

Students learn how to create, produce and eventually sell a custom designed product for a client.

“You figure out what you need to do to go from branding to final product,” said Laird, a graphics production teacher.

Laird’s classes are part of L.A. Unified’s Career Technical Education program, what used to be called vocational education.

Vocational Ed vs Career Technical Education

Traditionally, school shop classes and other vocational courses were for young people who weren't college bound. Today, hands-on education is much different.

Students are encouraged to aim high and pursue a college degree. “It’s career and college,” said Esther Soliman, head of LAUSD’s Career Technical Education or CTE programs.

These careers may not require a bachelors or graduate degree. But in most cases, a minimum of two years of college and additional training is expected, Soliman said.

CTE helps students explore career interests, identify a career goal and plot a path toward it, she said. Students are also taught job-hunting basics, such as drafting a resume and handling interviews.

LAUSD offers courses in 15 industry fields and 52 career pathways that vary from campus to campus, Soliman said.

Some examples:

• Lincoln High School in Lincoln Heights partnered with Union Bank to open a branch on campus and offer internships to gain teller experience.

Business and finance teacher Griselda Velazquez said the program has helped students define a career path. The internships become appealing to students after they learn about budgeting, opening a bank account, credit and student loans.

Some students have pursued finance careers, with some returning to Union Bank after graduation, she said. A few became part-time tellers while attending college.

• Garfield High School in East L.A. teaches auto mechanics, sports medicine, and graphics. Graphics design teacher Carlos Alvarez says companies provide feedback about what skills are in demand and offer internships.

While Alvarez encourages students to attend college, he explains how skills like graphics design can come in handy.

“You want to go to college, and life happens. If that happens, you have a skill,” Alvarez said.

In Other School News:

Masks Off: LAUSD students and staff will officially be permitted to remove their masks indoors starting Wednesday, as the district aligns with the state and county COVID-19 guidance on face coverings. The Eastsider

QUOTED

-- Councilmember Mitch O'Farrell on the Tesla that went airborne and crashed into parked cars during a stunt on Baxter Street.

