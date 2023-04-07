It's Friday, finally!
📷 Eastside Scene
Boyle Heights: After six months of work, the L.A. Parks Foundation unveiled a new children’s playground at Ramon Garcia Recreation Center this week. The ADA-accessible playground, made possible through a $500,000 donation from The Werner Family Foundation, consists of two play structures one designed for children 2-5 years old, the other geared for children from 5-12 years old. "It is crucial that community parks and playgrounds be as accessible and inclusive as possible,” said foundation executive director Carolyn Ramsay.
📢 News
Person trapped after crash
Los Feliz: Firefighters extricated a person from the wreckage of a two-vehicle crash this afternoon in the 4000 block Griffith Park Boulevard near Commonwealth Avenue. The victim was taken to a hospital while six others suffered minor injuries and did not require transport. LAFD
Fire extinguished
Boyle Heights: Firefighters knocked down a fire at a commercial building shortly before midnight in the 2800 block of East 11th Street, according to the L.A. Fire Department. No injuries were reported.
🏙️ Real Estate Roundup
Here's your rundown of Eastside real estate news.
Eagle Rock
A cannabis store is moving into the former site of Ernie Jr’s Taco House after sitting idle for nearly a decade. But Stiiiizy, which operates a chain of pot shops, said it will keep and preserve the 51-year-old “Taco House” sign on the property near the 2 and 134 interchange. The Eastsider
Echo Park
A five-story, 19-unit residential building is planned for an L-shaped vacant lot on Montrose Street, just off Alvarado. The applicant, James McCann of Montrose Street LLC, is asking to build a taller and more dense project than would normally be allowed in return for including two units of affordable housing near a major transit hub. Project plans show a building in various shades of white and gray.
Los Feliz
The Hollywood Sikh Temple in the 1900 block of Vermont Avenue has been nominated to become a city historic landmark. It was the first Sikh Temple to be open in a U.S. metropolitan area when it was dedicated in 1969, according to the L.A. Times. The building was donated by Dr. Amarjit Marwah, the head of the temple at that time. Its dedication coincided with the 500th anniversary of the religion’s founder, Guru Nanak, according to the temple's website.
We now know more about Brad Pitt's recent house sale. The buyer was Aileen Getty, granddaughter of industrialist J. Paul Getty, Dirt reported. In return, Pitt bought a house from Getty, a relatively modest midcentury modern pavilion in the Los Feliz hills for $5.5 million, Dirt said. Also, contrary to earlier reports, Pitt's former compound was not actually in Los Feliz but in an eastern section of the Hollywood Hills. And the sale price was $33 million instead of the previously reported $40 million.
Silver Lake
A new, three-story, 39-foot-high commercial building is planned for 4206-4010 Sunset Blvd., next to the El Cid nightclub and restaurant. The 4,170-square-foot project would be for retail, restaurant use, or office space. The applicant is Redcar Properties, which has a heavy portfolio of other Eastside properties, including the connected buildings at 2525 Hyperion Ave. and the mini-mall at 1498 Sunset Blvd., formerly the site of the Sunset Beer Company.
EAST L.A.
Artist brings mural to Torres High
The mural on a wall of the Esteban E. Torres High gym is imposing and not just because of its dimensions and vibrant colors.
“We Believe in You” was created by Paul Botello, a teacher, muralist and artist who grew up in the community where Torres High is located and continues to live just a few blocks from campus.
“All the stars aligned, and the planets aligned,” Botello said. “I was able to do something that reflects the spirit of my community."
The approximately 50’ by 50’ work of art weaves images and symbols representing the past, present and future. There are ancient Mesoamerican cultural symbols from the past. Fast forward several centuries to find reminders of the East L.A. high school students, who in 1968 demonstrated for better education, resources and culturally relevant curriculum. There are images of immigrants in pursuit of an education, determined to reach and achieve goals, along with the support of family and the community.
“This is a visual presentation for unity, peace and equity,” said Botello, who has created murals across Southern California and beyond.
Spearheading the mural's creation was former school board member Monica Garcia. Last year, knowing her time on the school board was coming to an end after 17 years, she looked for a way to thank her constituents.
“How do I honor the people that allowed me to represent them,” she wondered.
A friend suggested a public art piece.
As Garcia worked on the idea, a principal at Torres high suggested she speak with Botello. That led to a conversation and eventually to the mural visible from North Marianna Avenue. The mural cost $141,000, Garcia said.
Botello’s mural tells a story that has resonated with people within and outside the school's gates, Garcia said.
🗒️ Notebook
Who ordered that?
Highland Park: Before Uber Eats deliveries started showing up for Highland Park residents who didn’t order them, the same prank had already happened on the other side of town, in Westwood Hills, the LA Times said. The reactions of the neighborhoods sharply contrasted, though, the Times noted. Highland Park residents just seemed puzzled and thought it might be some sort of promotion by the food companies. In Westwood Hills, though, it sparked fear, as residents theorized that burglars were sending the deliveries to see if people were home. That hypothesis has since faded, since no burglaries were connected to the deliveries.
Hit-and-run victim pleads for motorcyclist to turn himself in
Boyle Heights: A 13-year-old boy who lost his leg in a hit-and-run last week spoke to CBS News hoping the motorcyclist who hit him will turn himself in. Josh Mora was crossing the street at Whittier Boulevard and Orme Avenue at around 3:30 pm when he was struck by the bike.
Streets Are for Everyone, an advocacy group, has scheduled a protest on Saturday, April 8 at the site of the crash to put pressure on the city to reduce speeding and increase safety on Whittier Boulevard.
🗓️ Things to Do
By Jennifer Rodriguez
⭐ Featured Events
Lincoln Heights: Find out how a Latina dives deep into her California ancestral history in L.A. Real, solo performance piece featuring actress Marlene Beltran. Through April 8. (Sponsored)
Los Feliz: Explore the bonds between two sisters in "La Egoista," a combination of stand-up and live theater at the Skylight Theatre. Through April 9. (Sponsored)
Friday, Apr 7
Silver Lake: There's a Cumbiatón happening on Sunset at El Cid. Dance to some cumbia, reggaetón and Latin music.
Silver Lake: Laugh it up at Funeral Bouquet, featuring the dark comedy and singing of Fiona Landers.
Saturday, Apr 8
Debs Park: Head to Audubon Center and help restore and maintain sustainable habitats for local bird populations. Bring your gardening gloves and shoes.
Eagle Rock: Have a sweet time at the Brief History of Ice Cream, featuring an ice cream sampling by Valerie Campbell, author of "Valerie's Cream.
Highland Park: Listen to music of ancient Mexico with Martin Espino in the park next to the Arroyo Seco Library. He'll be playing percussion instruments and invite audiences to sing in native languages.
Highland Park: Roberto Gutierrez, known for his landscape art, will display new work at "A Day's Work," an exhibition at Avenue 50 Studio.
Lincoln Heights: Discover the latest work of Jennifer Berkowitz in the opening reception of Moving Pictures, an exhibition of watercolors on wooden panels.
Los Feliz: Attend the opening reception of Nine Horses, an exhibition of oil paintings by Mark Gleason.
Sunday, Apr 9
Echo Park: Enjoy a family-friendly day party at Thunderbolt LA. The 2nd Sundays Biscuits & Jams party will host guest DJ Easy Mo Bee and try different Aperol cocktail and biscuit sando specials.
Highland Park: Attend Resurrection Sunday Easter services at Calvary North East Los Angeles.
