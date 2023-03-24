It's Friday, finally!
📷 Eastside Scene
Easter is only 16 days away, but this week's storms left the San Gabriels covered under even more snow. Thanks to Lawrence Purcell of Elysian Heights for the photo.
Go here to share your neighborhood photos or just reply to this newsletter, attach your photo and include details about the image. You can also tag your Instagram photos at #theeastsiderla.
📢 News
LAUSD and union reach agreement
Schools: The union representing 30,000 L.A. school service workers who just concluded a three-day strike has reached a tentative labor contract with the LAUSD, officials announced today. The deal effectively meets the union's demand for a 30% pay raise and also includes bonus payments, retroactive pay and fully paid health benefits. The Eastsider
Interim CSULA president selected
El Sereno: Leroy Morishita has been named interim president of Cal State Los Angeles, officials announced Thursday. Morishita, a former president of California State East Bay, will begin the job on July 31, and will serve until a new president is appointed by the CSU Board of Trustees. Cal State LA's current president, William Covino, will retire at the end of July. The Eastsider
Attic fire
Los Feliz: Firefighters quickly extinguished a fire Thursday evening that began in the attic of a two-story duplex in the 1800 block of North Kenmore Avenue. No injuries were reported. LAFD
Sponsored by County Supervisor Hilda Solis
L.A. County celebrates César Chávez Day on March 27
More than anyone, César Chávez understood what it meant to be in service of one another. He fought, organized, and empowered – all to bring a recognition of the dignity that farmworkers do every day on the fields. So, I ask Angelenos to remain in service to one another and participate in volunteering efforts to commemorate the legacy of César Chávez -- L.A. County Supervisor Hilda Solis
🏙️ Real Estate Roundup
Here's your rundown of Eastside real estate news.
Tenant Rights
The City Council unanimously approved establishing a right to counsel for tenants facing eviction in the city, My News LA reported. The motion, initiated by Councilwoman Nithya Raman, asks the Department of Housing for recommendations on the ordinance and program, and asks other city departments for detailed cost assessments, staffing needs, and a prospective year-by-year spending plan for the program.
Boyle Heights
A four-story, 12-unit apartment building is planned for 432 N. Evergreen Ave., which has long been a vacant lot. Plans call for 14,823 square feet of floor space, with two units set aside as affordable.
Garvanza
The G.W.E. Griffith House on Echo Street - Los Angeles Historic-Cultural Monument No. 374 - is listed for sale at $2.8 million, Dirt reported. The home was originally built in an unknown location in 1903, and hauled over to its current address in 1914. Its original owner, George Washington Ewing Griffith, moved to Los Angeles in the early 1900s and founded several banks, including the Highland Park Bank, Dirt said.
Los Feliz
Colin Farrell has sold his home of the last 17 years, Dirt reported. Ludwig Ahgren, a professional gamer who has become famous on Twitch and YouTube, paid about $5.3 million for the 1920s Mediterranean, which Farrell bought in 2006 for $4.3 million. Farrell is still in the neighborhood, however, having simply moved to a larger compound somewhere nearby, Dirt said.
Silver Lake
The Circle H Market Carniceria and its parking lot in the 2500 block of Sunset Boulevard would be demolished and replaced with a large, mixed-use development, under plans filed with the city. The current space also includes a liquor store and a small recycling facility. The applicant is New York-based Six Peak Capital, which has recently been in escrow to purchase the 27,055-square-foot property, according to a planning document.
Plans call for a five-story, 121-apartment building with two ground-floor commercial spaces totaling 3,500 square feet. In return for setting aside 13 units for extremely low-income households, developers want a 70% increase in density, a 22-foot increase in allowable height and provide less parking than would normally be required.
✂️ Real Estate Reductions
Here are some examples of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties.
City Terrace Traditional: $16,000 off on updated 3-bedroom
Silver Lake Modern: $50,000 cut on a 5-bedroom with detached studio. Now asking $2,525,000
Mount Washington 4-bedroom: $125,000 chop on a 1985 home with views. Now asking $1,450,000
🏘️ Eastside Open House
This week's featured open houses include:
- Charming Montecito Heights Craftsman
- Highland Park Craftsman w/ADU in HPOZ
- Inzio | Glassell Park
Good luck house hunting!
⏳ FLASHBACK FRIDAY | SILVER LAKE
Silent era's best cross-dressing actor and his Silver Lake estate
It was a huge deal in 1918 when stage-and-screen actor Julian Eltinge built a compound high on the reservoir-view side of Baxter Street.
“Eltinge’s villa once commanded the surrounding area like a baron’s manor,” said Daniel Hurewitz in his book “Bohemian Los Angeles.” Few other structures sat nearby, and Eltinge was, by one account, “one of the first actors to establish a palatial home in Los Angeles,” Hurewitz said.
Newer homes have now crowded it mostly out of view, and Eltinge himself doesn't get much attention these days either. But maybe that’s because he had one shtick, and one shtick only: In just about every film, his character would find some reason to dress up as a woman.
In “Countess Charming,” he does it to get revenge on some society swells. In “The Clever Mrs. Carfax,” he’s trying to protect a woman from a fortune hunter. In “Maid to Order,” he helps the police break up a gang of diamond smugglers. And so on.
This may seem out of character for the turn of the 20th century, but cross-dressing was an accepted craft in entertainment, and Eltinge was said to be the best at it, according to Hurewitz.
City records say the 5,000-square-foot main home was built with three bedrooms and two bathrooms - plus a gym, according to newspaper accounts at the time. Eltinge also apparently built a 711-square-foot guest house on the 21,818-square-foot lot, with one bedroom and one bathroom.
Eventually, Eltinge's act went out of fashion, and restrictions grew against female impersonation, which sounds similar to what's going on now in parts of the country. In January 1940, down on his luck and returning to the live stage for some money, Eltinge was forbidden from wearing a dress for a show at the Rendevous cafe on Cahuenga Boulevard after vice squad officers said the place attracted “many people of questionable morals,” the Daily News reported.
Thus, a year before he died, Eltinge did the show in a tuxedo, standing next to a mannequin that wore his expensive gowns, Hurewitz said. Before each song, the former king of drag queens would show the dress he wanted to wear - if only the police had let him.
🗓️ Things to Do
By Jennifer Rodriguez
⭐ Featured Events
Eagle Rock: Come lose yourself in the musical treasures of the Middle East during Arabian Nights, an evening of music and song. March 28. (Sponsored)
East Hollywood: Watch "Cinderella: The True Story," a musical production with singing, dancing, a prince in disguise, and a fairy godmother who doesn’t always get things right. March 12 - April 2 (Sponsored)
Los Feliz: Explore the bonds between two sisters in "La Egoista," a combination of stand-up and live theater at the Skylight Theatre. Through April 9. (Sponsored)
Friday, Mar 24
Echo Park: Listen to Stories Books & Cafe's autofiction reading series. Inspired by Archway Editions book NDA: An Autofiction Anthology, this series will be hosted by Caitlin Frost and feature authors Miranda July, Robert Gluck, Michelle Tea, and more.
Saturday, Mar 25
Elysian Valley: It's Every Day Action's First Annual Celebrity Casino Night at LA River Studios. There will be food trucks, a DJ, and a full open bar. The gala will hold a silent auction, with proceeds going to EDA's mission.
Audubon Center at Debs Park: Spend some time in nature and help preserve the earth by planting native wildflower seeds at Audubon Center's Seed Pod Workshop.
Griffith Park: Catch an additional performance of the 13th Annual Native Voices Short Play Festival: Don’t Mess with Auntie! The short plays are inspired by warrior women in Native communities.
Sunday, Mar 26
East LA: Reconnect with the past and tour three old Jewish cemeteries. Learn about the burial sites and the congregations that started them.
Silver Lake: Make your way to Santa Monica Blvd for the 9th Annual Off Sunset Festival. Celebrating Silver Lake's LGBTQIA community, the leather street fair will have food trucks, live music, beer, and vendors.
