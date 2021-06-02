Hello!

The Latest

Wednesday's Breaking News

• Echo Park's Taix Restaurant declared an L.A. historic landmark -- but demolition remains likely

• L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti signs $11.2 billion budget

• Fire crews extinguished a brush fire that blackened about two acres on the eastern edge of Elysian Park

Silver Lake council considers letter of apology

It's been nearly three years since the Silver Lake Neighborhood Council held a meeting shortly after the fatal shooting of store manager Mely Corado at the Hyperion Avenue Trader Joe's. That meeting is now the subject of a letter of apology to the family of Corado, who was killed by an officer's bullet during the shootout between police and a suspect. A draft of the apology letter faults the council for focusing too much on the LAPD's account of what happened and too little on Corado and her family.

"We would like to address directly that the SLNC gave the LAPD, the institution that killed Mely, an opportunity to shape the narrative and shift the focus away from Mely," said a draft of the apology that is subject to change. "It is clear that our priorities as an institution were profoundly misaligned." A permanent memorial to Corado is also being considered.

More details in The Eastsider

Cal State LA graduation is back on

The school was forced to cancel a ceremony that had been scheduled at the end of May at the Rose Bowl. That ceremony was heavily criticized by students for not allowing guests and lacking many of the trappings of a traditional commencement. In response, the graduation will now be held over several days in July at the El Sereno campus, where face coverings will be required but graduates can invite two guests to commencement.

More details in The Eastsider

El Sereno homicide

A Latino man in his 30s was found shot to death early Sunday morning along Endicott Street, police confirmed on Tuesday. A tipster said the victim was found in a parked car.

Notebook

• Griffith Park Encampment: Unauthorized tents in Griffith Park have landed City Councilmember Nithya Raman in the middle of the controversy over homeless people living in public parks, the Los Angeles Times reported. About half a dozen tents popped up last April near the zoo in Griffith Park. One of the people involved said he and others thought they might be allowed to stay, after Raman had spoken out about the closure of the Echo Park Lake encampment. That turned out not to be the case.

• Tortilleria vs City of LA: The L.A. Times visits with La Gloria Foods, which is being pushed out of its longtime Boyle Heights home through eminent domain. The city has already bought La Gloria’s building for $2.2 million to build a traffic roundabout. But La Gloria is also entitled to relocation fees - and there's the sticking point. Offers, counteroffers and mediations have been going on for six years. “The city doesn’t realize how much history is here,” said Cynthia Vera, the daughter of La Gloria’s president, Maria Vera, told The Times. “They think that we can just start over."

• Architects Honored: Several Eastside architects were recipients of this year's AIA Los Angeles Residential Architecture Awards. The firms included Bestor Architecture of Silver Lake, Oller & Pejic Architecture in Angeleno Heights and Los Feliz-based Warren Techentin Architecture.

