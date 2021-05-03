Hello, Monday!

Welcome to the Daily Digest, featuring the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com.

Read on for our run down of what turned out to be a very newsy weekend. For the week ahead, you can expect pleasant weather, with highs ranging from the mid 70s to low 80s.

Jesús Sanchez, Publisher

• Got a story idea or photo to share? Submit it here.

• Support Community News: Contribute today to The Eastsider

Eastside Scene

Spotted at the Highland Park Jack-in-the-Box. What do Ghostbusters prefer? Jumbo Jacks or Tiny Tacos? Thanks to Todd Frankel for the photo.

Go here to share your neighborhood photos or send them to hello@theeastsiderla.com. You can also tag your Instagram photos at #theeastsiderla.

The Latest

Monday's Breaking News

• Trader Joe's gunfight suspect found competent to stand trial

Weekend News

• Cypress Park drive-by shooting leaves man in critical condition

• 78-year-old man severely injured in East Hollywood hit-and-run

• Fire burns Silver Lake home under construction

• 100 firefighters extinguish Eagle Rock commercial building fire

More affordable housing coming to East LA

This and other items in Real Estate Monday.

Sign up for The Eastsider's Daily Digest newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Did someone forward you our newsletter?

News From Our Sponsors

Sponsored by Tracy Do

All Signs Point to Homes in Silver Lake and Highland Park

Now offering an updated 1937 classic, a California bungalow duplex and a recently built 3-bedroom townhouse.

• Find out more about these homes

Classifieds

• Text-only classified ads run for 3 consecutive days in the Morning and Evening editions of the Daily Digest.

• $19.99 for up to 25 words or $34.99 for up to 50 words

• Go here to submit your ad

Calendar

• May 4: Impact of COVID-19 on the Cal State LA Campus Community

Go here for details and more events

Support Local News

The Eastsider provides free access to its breaking news and neighborhood features, including extensive coverage of COVID-19, as a community service. To keep our stories available to all during these difficult times, we need your support. Go here to contribute.