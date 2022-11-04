It's Friday, finally!
The Daily Digest features the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com.
📷 Eastside Scene
Eagle Rock: Thanks to Andrea Garcia for her photo of the Day of the Dead altar in the library of Delevan Drive Elementary School.
📢 News
Infections on the rise
COVID: After months of decline, L.A. County health officials reported a sharp increase in the average daily number of new COVID-19 infections, again raising concerns about an impending winter spike in cases. The seven-day average daily number of infections rose by 10% over the past week. The Eastsider
Fire extinguished
Boyle Heights: It took more than 120 firefighters 90 minutes to extinguish a blaze early this morning in a large commercial building in the 3100 block of East 12th Street. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation. LAFD
🏙️ Real Estate Roundup
Here's the latest Eastside real estate news.
Los Feliz
Kumail Nanjiani (who plays Dinesh in HBO's “Silicon Valley”) and his wife Emily Gordon are looking to rent their Spanish-style mini-compound for $9,500 a month, Dirt reported. The three-bedroom on Rosalia Road has been given a complete makeover. Nanjiani and Gordon are reportedly house-hunting in Silver Lake.
A four-story office building is planned for 2525-2535 N. Hyperion Ave., near Gelson's and Trader Joe's. The two lots currently hold a pair of connected commercial buildings that date back to the 1950s. The applicant is Redcar Properties, which still lists the current structures for lease as retail or creative office space and has a heavy portfolio of other Eastside properties.
Silver Lake
A Mid-Century Modern originally designed for artist Bernice "Burr" Singer has sold for $3.68 million - the highest priced Eastside home sale in the last week, according to Redfin. It sold for$685,000 above the asking price. The three-bedroom on Panorama Terrace was designed in 1953 by James H. Garrot and Gregory Ain.
Framing is complete on a three-story "mass timber" apartment structure called SuperBungalows, Urbanize reported. The nine-unit building at 3520 W. Marathon Street will have a rooftop deck and atrium gardens. Mass timber buildings use large panels, posts and other structural elements made out of laminated and compressed wood. Proponents say the method is more sustainable than traditional materials and reduces the time and cost of construction.
Plans are moving along to replace a 100-year-old single-family home at 966 N. Sanborn Ave. with a three-story duplex at the front of the lot, a three-story single-family home in the rear, and an ADU.
Silver Lake Character Home with Views
Silver Lake Character Home with Views

Great views of hills and Downtown. 3-Bed, 3-Bath remodeled with flair. Private Master Suite, Formal Dining. Plus a 2-car garage and storage. This home has it all. $1,995,000.
✂️ Real Estate Reductions
This week's discounts include $25,000 off an Elysian Valley Traditional; a $35,000 cut on an East LA REO and a $51,000 chop on Echo Park townhouse.
LOS FELIZ
Church welcomes new pastor - two years after she arrived
Mt. Hollywood United Church of Christ just welcomed its new pastor - though she's already worked there for two years.
Rev. Ashley Hiestand was ordained just as COVID shut down in-person gatherings. Her installation was not celebrated officially until last Sunday.
Hiestand, 38, began her ministry by helping set up online services. The New Hampshire Avenue church now offers services in person and online three Sundays each month, with Zoom-only services for the last Sunday. The virtual services have attracted participants from as far away as Bermuda.
She oversaw prayer vigils for Black Lives Matter, and the addition of a free community fridge in the church parking lot.
Originally from Ohio, Rev. Hiestand attended the Pacific School of Religion and also studied transitional services for people with autism at Occidental College. She also ran with the Occidental Women's 200 Yard Medley Relay team in 2005, helping score one of the top 10 best times in the school’s history.
🗒️ Notebook
Car fires
Atwater Village: An arsonist has been setting cars on fire around the neighborhood, KTLA reports. Flames from the vehicles have also spread to trees and threatened homes. According to residents, the car fires seemed to have escalated from earlier trash can fires. Recent arson cases have been reported near Los Feliz and Edenhurst, the 3700 block of Valleybrink and the 3800 block of Edenhurst.
Chicano art legacy
Lincoln Heights: The pop-art legacy of Richard Duardo lives on in his studio -- Modern Multiples on Albion Street, LA Taco said. LAT explores the space, and the art of Duardo, who died in 2014 after leaving a considerable impact on the Chicano Art Movement.
Victim Identified
East Hollywood Area: The man killed when his car struck a wall on the 101 Freeway on Wednesday night was identified by the coroner as 30-year-old Zachary Coe.
🗓️ Eastside Weekend
By Jennifer Rodriguez
Saturday, Nov 5
Boyle Heights: Join a procession from Mariachi Plaza to Self Help Graphics & Art, where the 49th Annual Día de los Muertos Celebration will feature live music and performances, art market, exhibitions and food.
Cypress Park: Head to Permanent Records Roadhouse for a Happy Hour and Single Release Show + Party for Mirrorball.
Highland Park: Take part in a community free event and celebrate the Día de los Muertos Festival de Otoño at Culebra Park. Enjoy musical performances, poetry, face painting, and local food.
El Sereno: Check out the Grammy Hall of Fame inductee Gloria Gaynor at The Luckman and sing along to "I Will Survive" and other great hits.
Lincoln Heights: Join author Alma Zaragoza-Petty as she celebrates her new book, "Chingona: Owning Your Inner Badass for Healing and Justice," with music, food vendors and author discussion.
Silver Lake: Attend an author event and find out how science inspired Lily Simonson to write, "Antarctica!," a book about intrigue, treachery and zombie penguins.
Sunday, Nov 6
Eagle Rock: Learn how to hand sew quilt blocks and finish them using hand quilting in a new Quilting Workshop with artist Connie Rohman.
Glassell Park: Close out the week with craft brews and Friendship Buddies stand-up comedy on the patio at Verdugo Bar.
The Autry Museum: Check out the Reflections: Clothing & Movement exhibit and watch dancers engage in a conversation about Dress Codes through contemporary practice.
