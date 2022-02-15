Hello!

What wacky weather today. Some folks reported only brief showers while others got slammed with downpours and thunderstorms. Things should dry out tonight, but it will be cold, with the forecast calling for a low near 40 degrees.

Griffith Park: Sunlight breaks through the tree-shaded Fern Dell. Thanks to Randy Sprout for sharing the photo.

Boyle Heights: The L.A. City Council voted today to rename a street near Mariachi Plaza after the late Mexican singer Vicente "Chente" Fernández despite some opposition. A two-block stretch of Bailey Street will be changed to Vicente Fernández Street. The Eastsider

Silver Lake Schindler angled for the views

By Barry Lank

Legendary modernist architect Rudolph Schindler was known for adapting each building that he designed to its individual circumstances.

For the Oliver House at 2236 N. Micheltorena St. in Silver Lake, Schindler wanted to take advantage of views of the ocean, San Gabriel Mountains, the reservoirs, and Griffith Park. It also had to have a sloping roof, as required by the deed. And it all had to be done on the cheap -- Construction began in 1933 during the depths of the Great Depression.

The result was a house that has been praised over the decades and featured in architecture books and exhibits. Now, nearly 90 years later, the Oliver House has been tapped to become a Los Angeles historic monument, nominated by a man who grew up in the home.

“As I approach the end of my life, I am concerned that the house and its surrounds be shielded from destruction or remodeling when I am no longer here to protect it,” said Noel Oliver Osheroff, age 92, in his nomination form.

Osheroff’s parents, William and Stephanie Oliver, brought in Schindler, a personal friend, to design the home. Schindler used wood and stucco instead of concrete to keep the project affordable. To keep the roof slanted, he tilted it so that it isn’t visible from the street.

And to get the optimal views in four directions, Schindler positioned the house at a 45-degree angle in relation to the lot lines. The garage and neighboring houses all face the street. But the Oliver House merely points a corner at Micheltorena while turning its front windows to the Pacific.

The family took up residence in 1934 when Noel was 5. The 1,274-square-foot house, which has been a rental property for many years, has become the smallest house in the neighborhood, Osheroff noted.

Historic Places L.A. called the house an ”excellent example of an International Style residence,” and “An Architectural Guidebook to Los Angeles” called the living room "one of Schindler's most handsome.”

The Cultural Heritage Commission is scheduled on Thursday to decide whether to take the nomination under consideration.

Real Estate Reductions

This week's featured price cuts include an $11,000 slice on an Eagle Rock 2-on-a-lot; $50,000 off an East LA 2-bedroom and a $61,000 chop on a Highland Park bungalow.

Read More

All Signs Point to Homes in Pasadena and Glassell Park

This week's homes include an updated 1939 Traditional and a remodeled 1920s bungalow.

Read More

Black Boyle Heights Remembered

Boyle Heights: Before this became known as a predominately Latino neighborhood, it had a substantial Black population, and 85-year-old Shirlee Smith would like everyone to remember that. Smith has created a Facebook group called Black Boyle Heights to preserve the memory of the former Black residents, the Los Angeles Times reported. During a recent virtual celebration, she and more than 50 other people reminisced about life in the neighborhood and talked about some former residents, including Hadda Brooks (the “Queen of the Boogie”), will.i.am, and John Wesley Coleman, known as the “Employment King of Los Angeles.”

Designer Restaurant

Eagle Rock: Humberto Leon, the designer who founded the Opening Ceremony fashion brand, talks to The New York Times about his family’s Asian-Peruvian restaurant, Chifa, on Eagle Rock Boulevard. Along with helping recreate and reimagine his mother’s old restaurant back in Peru, Leon still has an eye on design, from the staff’s clothing to eye-catching, green-colored building.

Yosemite Bike Lanes

Eagle Rock: New bike lanes have opened on Yosemite Drive, Streetsblog reported. The new 1.6-mile mix of regular, buffered and shared-use bike lanes extends an existing bikeway network by connecting to bike routes that already run along Eagle Rock Boulevard.

Coming Soon

Echo Park: Nashville Hot Chicken is preparing to open a restaurant at Temple Street and Westlake Avenue. Signage has gone up on the ground-floor of the large apartment building that also includes a Target store and Starbucks. We've contacted the company to find out when they expect to open but have not received a response.

Feb 15: Turntable Tuesday: Open Turntables & Karaoke

Feb 16: Enchanted Strings: Bob Baker Marionette Theater

Feb 16: Lincoln Heights Farmers Market

Feb 17: Popular Kids Club w/ Brooks Wheelan, Lisa Gilroy + OUTDOOR COMEDY!!

