Eastside Scene
Echo Park: Thanks to Paul Kopeikin for his sunset view from his balcony.
News
Boyle Heights: A driver was shot during an attempted carjacking early this morning in the 1400 block of E. Third Street. The victim was driving home shortly before 1 am when a man walked up to his car and tried to take the vehicle. The suspect then fired multiple rounds as the driver attempted to leave the area, according to the LAPD. The victim was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition. The Eastsider
Echo Park: The LAPD released body-cam video of a suspect attacked by a police dog last month. Police said the suspect was a known gang member with an outstanding fugitive warrant when he was spotted by police. After the suspect fled, a police dog was brought in, and the animal located and attacked the suspect in shrubbery behind a home in the 1500 block of Temple Street. The Eastsider
Going to Griffith Park? Make sure to lock your car
Authorities warned tourists and visitors to Griffith Park that thieves have been targeting vehicles in the area, especially rentals.
Police have logged 121 thefts from vehicles in the park so far in 2022. Everything from purses and laptops to passports and airline tickets have been stolen.
Detectives at a news conference at the Griffith Park Observatory said organized theft groups out of Northern California are believed to be involved in many of the crimes.
"One thing they are doing is looking for rental cars," LAPD Detective Michael Ventura said. Rental vehicles are often identifiable by their license plates, Ventura added.
"When they see a rental car appear in the park, there's a greater likelihood that there will be money, credit cards, IDs, possibly passports, and/or valuables," he said.
SILVER LAKE
Silver Lake pushes for the makeover of a busy intersection
By Robert Fulton
Missing sidewalks. No bike lanes. Gridlock.
These are just a few of the challenges facing pedestrians, cyclists and motorists as they navigate through the junction of Glendale Boulevard, Fletcher Drive and Silver Ridge Avenue. Now the Silver Lake Neighborhood Council wants to do something about it.
“I just wanted to get across the street and ride my bike safely,” said Marsian De Lellis, a council representative who has spearheaded this effort for the past three years. “It’s terrifying. It seems like it needed help.”
The criticisms of the intersection near the Astro Family Restaurant are numerous:
- There is no sidewalk for a long stretch on the westside of Glendale Boulevard south of the intersection. Pedestrians on that side of the street wishing to visit the Silver Lake Library or other businesses along that stretch must make four street crossings to the other side of Glendale and back.
- There is frequent gridlock and “blocking the box” as drivers make a left from Glendale to Fletcher.
- There are no bike lanes.
- The intersection has several potholes, and sections of the existing sidewalks are uneven.
The Silver Lake council, in a letter approved earlier this month, requested that City councilmembers Mitch O’Farell and Nithya Raman and the Los Angeles Department of Transportation to implement “critical mobility improvements,” which were covered in a presentation.
Potential improvements include installing a sidewalk on the westside of Glendale Boulevard, creating dedicated bike lanes, improving crosswalk safety, adding pedestrian crosswalk scramble and a roundabout.
Neighborhood council members say that a more pedestrian-friendly intersection would not only be safer but would reduce traffic and be beneficial to local businesses.
Things to Do
