📷 Eastside Scene
Highland Park: Furry friends at play. Thanks to Katrina Alexy for the photo.
ECHO PARK
The church Sister Aimee built
On New Year's Day, 1923, the famed, and eventually controversial, Sister Aimee Semple McPherson began her first church service at a new 5,000-seat temple across from Echo Park Lake.
A hundred years later, Angelus Temple and the Foursquare Church are holding a centennial celebration with an online event on New Year’s Day. That will be followed more than a week later by 21 days of prayer and fasting. More events will take place later in the year, including a tent revival meeting. It's the sort of outdoor revival that McPherson, a single mother from Canada, held to launch The Foursquare Church.
Back when the domed temple was about to open, Sister Aimee, one of the first radio evangelists, had a kind of rock-star status. Within weeks of the temple's opening, newspapers were reporting on faith healing. Thousands would descend on Echo Park for her services while countless more listened to her radio broadcasts.
Eventually rumors spread about Sister Aimee and extra-marital affairs - though none were ever proven. She would also face charges of faking her own kidnapping in order to run off with a former employee.
But despite the controversy, her church continued to grow, becoming one of the nation's first mega churches. She died in 1944 at age 53 in what authorities said was an accidental overdose.
Now called the International Church of the Foursquare Gospel, the overarching organization claims more than 8.8 million members in more than 67,500 churches across more than 150 countries, according to the church’s website.
🏙️ Real Estate Roundup
Here's your rundown of Eastside real estate news.
Boyle Heights
A new homeowner is among the buyers who expressed concern to the L.A. Times about purchasing their property just before prices began to sag. Justin Bragg, a high school teacher, managed to buy a home late last year, only to hear about multiple shootings at parks near his home. Now, as rising mortgage rates threaten the equity of his property, he wonders whether he’ll be able to sell the place, or even find a renter to cover the mortgage. “Are we stuck in this place?” Bragg said.
Eagle Rock
A four-bedroom home with an upstairs ADU and 736 square feet of office space is proposed for a vacant lot at 1174 Colorado Blvd.
East Hollywood
A seven-story, 65-unit residential building is planned for 1142 Vermont Avenue. It's the latest Transit Oriented Community project near the Vermont Santa Monica Metro station. The structure is to be 75 feet high and contain more than 2,000 square feet of commercial space. In exchange for reserving apartments for low-income tenants, developers are asking for an increase in density and height and a reduction in open space.
Highland Park
Aja Volkman -- frontwoman for the indie rock band Nico Vega and estranged wife of Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds -- purchased a compound near the Arroyo Seco for $3.9 million, Dirt reported. That's significantly less than the property's $5.25 million asking price but appears to be Highland Park's highest-priced home sale in recent years, according to Redfin.
The seller was Hollywood cinematographer Alain Betrancourt, who bought it for $300,000 in 1998 and developed it into a multi-building artist retreat. The oblong lot covers more than half an acre.
Lincoln Heights
USC plans to build a seven-story multi-disciplinary research facility at its USC Health Sciences campus, according to a recent filing with the city. The USC Discovery and Translational Hub would contain approximately 206,000 square feet of floor space. Plans show show a broad-faced building with an angled glass front.
✂️ Real Estate Reductions
This week's discounts include:
- $10,000 off Hermon Traditional
- $30,000 cut on Highland Park fixer
- $205,000 chop on Los Feliz contemporary
🗓️ Things to Do
By Jennifer Rodriguez
Saturday, Dec 31
East Hollywood: Offer a hand to help Ukraine Humanitarian Volunteers at a Medical Kit-Making event.
Lincoln Heights: Dress fancy or wear your pajamas to Benny Boy Brewing's No Reservations NYE and New Year’s Day Pajama Brunch.
Highland Park: Check out Tomorrow!," a New Year's Eve Spectacular at Bob Baker's Marionette Theater with Ron Lynch. Ring in the new year with live music, comedy, and dance.
Grand Park: For the first time in 3 years, Grand Park's New Year’s Eve celebration is back. The free event will feature a countdown, electrifying music performances, global DJs, and art.
Sunday, Jan 1
🎉 Happy New Year!
Silver Lake: If exercising more is one of your New Year's resolutions, get started by going on an Easy Night walk around the neighborhood with LA Hiking Group. The evening walk will last an hour and begin at the Silver Lake Recreation Center.
East Hollywood: Celebrate 2023 at L. Ron Hubbard Way for a New Year's Day Winter Festival. Get in the spirit with real snow, ice skating for kids, a choo-choo train, music, food, and more!
