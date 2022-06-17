It's Friday, finally!
NEWS
Election Update: More primary election results were released today showing community activist and public policy advocate Eunisses Hernandez widening her lead and moving closer to victory over incumbent Councilman Gil Cedillo in the race to represent Los Angeles City Council District 1. The Eastsider
BOYLE HEIGHTS
L.A.'s newest bridge is ready for its debut
The new Sixth Street Viaduct - the largest bridge project in the history of Los Angeles - is officially opening next month, after six years of construction.
The new bridge between Boyle Heights and the Downtown Arts District spans 3,500 feet, just like the old Sixth Street Viaduct that was torn down in 2016. The new span with swooping arches crosses over the L.A. River, the 101 freeway, and 18 railroad tracks
In 2016, officials said the new viaduct would open in 2019 and cost $420 million. That timeline and budget proved overly optimistic. Construction took three years longer than expected and the estimated price has ballooned to $588 million, according to the city’s Bureau of Engineering.
The grand opening is scheduled for the weekend of July 9 & 10. Here’s what’s planned
• Saturday, July 9: Only pedestrians will be allowed on opening day, which will include musical performances and end with fireworks and the lighting of the bridge’s 20 arches. Tickets for that Saturday are free but must be reserved in advance.
• Sunday, July 10: The bridge will open to cyclists as well as pedestrians, with no ticket required. Cars and other motor vehicles will be allowed starting at 7 pm.
The bridge includes several features to make it more pedestrian and bike friendly than the previous structure:
- Sidewalks on both sides
- Protected bike lanes on both sides
- A helical or corkscrew-like pedestrian/bike ramp in Boyle Heights
- Five sets of stairs connect the viaduct to the ground underneath.
Construction on a 12-acre, $40 million park under the bridge is scheduled to begin next year.
