If April 15 usually finds you scrambling to file your taxes, you will be happy to know that the IRS extended the deadline until May 17. Estimated taxes, however are still due today. Now, please read on for Thursday's news and stories.

Meet the IT guy who became an East LA restaurant owner

Gabriel Huerta left behind a corporate job to start up a Mexican restaurant in East LA. The restaurant had a rough start during the pandemic until his wife's Tweet about La Cocina Express went viral, attracting much needed attention and customers. Details in our latest Neighborhood Flavor feature.

You've heard of speed humps, but how about a speed table?

While longer and flatter than a speed hump, a speed table has the same purpose: slow down traffic. Expect them soon on Riverside Drive in Elysian Valley, reports The Eastsider.

Suspect pleads not guilty to setting 2019 Eagle Rock brush fire

The fire that began near a homeless encampment forced the closure of the 2 and 134 freeways and threatened homes, reports The Eastsider.

What will $750,000 buy you on the Eastside these days?

How about a traditional-style home in Cypress Park, a Victorian in Lincoln Heights and a duplex in Solano Canyon. Details in this week's Now Asking.

• Youth of the Year: Lizeth Argueta, 17, of Lincoln Heights has received a Youth of Year award from the Boys & Girls Clubs of L.A. County for demonstrating academic achievement, leadership skills, and service to the community. She received a $2,500 scholarship and was in contention for California's Youth of the Year.

• Silver Lake, The Brand: You can now find Silverlake Ramen on the Eastside ... of Seattle, where a franchise opened in a Kirkland shopping center says Eater. In fact, Silverlake Ramen can now be found in many places far from its original Sunset Boulevard location, including Salt Lake City, Charlotte, El Paso and other cities nationwide. (Do you think anyone in those cities knows that Silver Lake should be two words?)

