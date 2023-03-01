Hello!
-- Jesús Sanchez
Echo Park: An only-in-L.A. photo of palm trees and snow-covered mountains in the distance. Thanks to Diane Jacobs for the photo.
📣 News
House fire
East Hollywood: A fire at a vacant one-story home in the 3600 block of Oakwood Avenue near Virgil Avenue was extinguished in about half an hour Tuesday evening. No injuries were reported. LAFD
Snow whirls, winds blow, trees fall
By Barry Lank
"Wow!" exclaimed Melissa Toohey of Glassell Park, who posted a video of a dog romping around a yard as snowflakes drifted to the ground. "It's snowing ... in Los Angeles."
Snow. It might have been only a few flakes or a brief flurry, but residents from Atwater Village and Echo Park to El Sereno and Lincoln Heights reported seeing snow fall this afternoon.
Videos of snow have been plentiful online, including from Atwater Village, where Luis Lopez of Luis Lopez Automotive posted footage of flakes falling on cars at his Fletcher Drive repair shop, just before 1 p.m. today.
Lopez said it was the first time he ever saw it snow in Atwater Village. Heck, it was the first time he saw snow come down anywhere. In his life.
“It sounds so sad,” Lopez laughed. “I never even went to Big Bear.”
Video has also turned up from Elysian Valley at the Suay Sew Shop on Knox Avenue, with specks of snow prominent on a woman's sweater.
However, the snow didn’t last long.
"It melted so quickly. It was so ridiculous," said Robin Blackman, who lives in the hills of Echo Park. "It was just sort of flittering in the sky, and by the time it hit, it melted.”
The snow came with strong winds, causing a large tree to fall across Figueroa Street in Highland Park and onto an administrative building at Barlow Hospital. No one was hurt, but a hospital spokeswoman said workers in the building "were terrified.”
Meanwhile, L.A. DWP crews struggled to restore power, with outages reported in Boyle Heights, Montecito Heights, Silver Lake and numerous other neighborhoods. In Glassell Park, more than 2,800 were without power early this evening, according the utility's outage page. Power is not expected to be restored until Thursday in many cases.
Slackliners lead a balanced life
The mysterious photograph was taken from a distance and is slightly out of focus. Still, the image clearly showed a pair of daredevils balancing on a line stretched across a ravine in Elysian Park.
At first glance, it might look like tightrope walking, but it is actually slacklining, a sport that is growing in popularity.
The difference between tightrope walking and slacklining is apparent in the literalness of the names: One is walking along a tightrope or wire. Slacklining, however, involves balancing on a one-to-two-inch flat webbing not farther off the ground than one would be comfortable falling, usually over soft ground, sand or padding at a climbing gym. Just tie each end of a line to a tree, rock or anything that can support your weight and you’re good to go.
Highlining is a subcategory of slacklining for the more adventurous and involves the same basic concepts but from a greater height, and the walker is leashed to the line. Highlining is what was taking place in the photo from Elysian Park.
Slacklining has long been a fun activity for climbers on their off days, and you can find kits at sporting goods stores. Successful slacklining requires extreme concentration and an advanced level of balancing.
Kate Mullen and Peter Steadman, who own Stronghold Climbing Gym in Lincoln Heights, offer a monthly slacklining night.
“Climbers have always been interested in strange balance games,” Mullen said. “It has been a part of the subculture of climbing for some time.”
Steadman emphasizes that should anyone attempt slacklining, they must take precautions not to damage trees and there are ways to secure the line responsibly.
On the Eastside, you can find slackliners at parks like Elysian Park, Griffith Park and Vista Hermosa.
If anyone can be labeled an expert slackliner, it’s Joanna Finton, a coach at Stronghold. Her Instagram is filled with images of her slacklining and highlining. She said the key to a successful practice is finding a flow and staying calm.
She prefers the challenge of highlining and has done so in the Sequoias, at Mt. Wilson and, most impressively, atop Mt. Whitney.
“I like the mental challenge of learning to face my fears,” Finton said. “When things are turbulent, you stay calm and bring it back to tranquility.”
📈 BUSINESS | ATWATER VILLAGE
Secret Headquarters finds new HQ
After more than 17 years in Sunset Junction, Secret Headquarters has found a new home in Atwater Village, the popular purveyor of comic book culture told the Eastsider.
Secret Headquarters is moving to 3137 Glendale Blvd., the former location of the art workshop space A Place to Create. The new site will neighbor McCalls Meat & Fish Co., which is relocating to Atwater after 13 years in Los Feliz.
The store’s original Silver Lake location on Sunset Boulevard saw a massive rent hike last summer that co-owner Dave Pifer characterized as "bonkers." The comic book store found a home nearby at 4002 Santa Monica but ran into an ADA compliance issue and had to close on January 14.
Pifer hopes to have the new space up and running as soon as possible, but realistically is looking at April or May.
“I’m excited to be there,” Pifer said. “I have a feeling it’s going to be a great mix of our current customers and a whole brand new crew of people, too.”
🗒️ Notebook
Daughter of police union leader involved in fatal shooting
Silver Lake: A daughter of a police union boss was one of three LAPD officers involved in the fatal shooting of a woman who was armed with a pellet gun that resembled a revolver, the L.A. Times reported. Jacqueline McBride is now the third member of her immediate family to shoot someone in the line of duty, the Times said. Her father, Jamie McBride, vice president of the Los Angeles Police Protective League, was involved in at least six police shootings, none fatal, in the first 11 years of his career. His other daughter, Toni McBride, fatally shot a man in 2020 after he moved toward her with a knife.
Neighborhood Council seeks traffic calming feedback
Los Feliz: The Los Feliz Neighborhood Council is looking for feedback on implementing the next phase of the Department of Transportation’s traffic calming program Slow Streets. The LFNC is seeking input on which streets should be designated for the program and which types of markings would be effective. Los Feliz is allotted up to 1.5 miles of traffic calming measures. The LFNC will make a recommendation to LADOT based on feedback. Click here for the brief survey.
Rain reschedules Bob Baker Day
A day dedicated to celebrating the founder the Bob Baker Marionette Theater in Highland Park has been rescheduled due to rain. The celebration originally scheduled for Feb. 25 at the Los Angeles State Historic Park is now slated for Sunday, April 30. The ninth annual family-fun Bob Baker Day is free and includes puppet shows, games and other festivities. Click here for more information.
Watch out for those trees
Los Feliz: Broken metal and tree branches mark the spot where a large tree fell on a bright red KIA on Harvard Boulevard near Loma Linda Avenue. Leo Ventocilla, who took the photo, said the owner of the crushed car parked on the street after offering her garage space to a friend.
🗓️ Things to Do
By Jennifer Rodriguez
Thursday, March 2
East LA: Witness a magic show while celebrating Read Across America with Christopher T. Magician at Anthony Quinn Library.
Highland Park: Bring a friend or date to see a Booty Burlesque Show at La Cuevita.
Friday, Mar 3
Echo Park: Spend a musical evening at Heavy Manners Library and listen to Yours Are the Only Ear, Glenrock, and William Maxwell.
Echo Park: Attend a screening and celebration of the release of Split at the Root, a Netflix documentary series about mothers separated from their children at the U.S. border.
Highland Park: Take part in a Soundbath & Cacao Rose Tea Ceremony at Kinship Yoga. Meditate and align your chakras through sound medicine.
Los Feliz: Explore the bonds between two sisters in a combination of stand-up and live theater at the Skylight Theatre in Los Feliz.
El Sereno: Dance and listen to live music at Stomping Ground LA's DISplay event. Catch a pre-show set by QUÉ BÁRBARO and dance the rest of the night.
-- Jesús Sanchez
