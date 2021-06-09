Howdy!

The Latest

Today's Breaking News

• Silver Lake's 'Reunion House' by Richard Neutra declared an L.A. historic monument

• Brush fire blackens two acres of Elysian Park near Solano Canyon

From East LA to Silver Lake, bus lines and stops are changing this month

It's June, which means the Jacarandas are blooming, illegal fireworks are popping and Metro bus riders are preparing for change.

The transportation agency updates routes every June and December, taking into account changes in ridership, travel patterns and other factors. This month's modifications will boost service for many riders -- like those who ride the 106 Line through Boyle Heights and East LA. Many others will not be so lucky, such as the riders of the 201, which passes alongside the Silver Lake Reservoir on its run between Glendale and Koreatown. That line will be discontinued.

The changes go into effect on Sunday, June 27. Notices are being posted at bus and train stops, but you can also go online to find out about updates to specific routes and stops.

Details in The Eastsider

A letter to the community from Metro CEO Phillip A Washington about the North Hollywood to Pasadena Transit Corridor

Dear Community Members,

It has been an honor to have served as CEO of the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) for the past six years.

The passage of Measure M in 2016 launched an ambitious slate of transportation projects designed to transform mobility in Los Angeles County. One of those projects is the North Hollywood to Pasadena Transit Corridor, an 18-mile bus rapid transit project connecting North Hollywood, Burbank, Glendale, Eagle Rock and Pasadena.

We believe this project will provide a more convenient transit experience that will reduce traffic and encourage more people to take the bus in this corridor. We also expect it will boost local businesses in the area.

We appreciate the constructive feedback we’ve received on this project, particularly concerning our proposed route through Eagle Rock on Colorado Boulevard.

• Read more

Eastside People

A new role for Echo Park actress

Hazel Lozano, an actress and teaching artist, is about to star in one of the lead roles in the Los Angeles premiere of An Octoroon, a modern and subversive take on a mustache-twirling melodrama set on a Louisiana plantation. The Echo Park resident, who has performed in America Adjacent in the Skylight Theatre and Othello at the Griot Theatre plays a production assistant in the Obie award-winning play. The production inaugurates the brand new outdoor stage at the Fountain Theatre in East Hollywood, where the performance will run from June 11 through September 19.

