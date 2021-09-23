Hello!

NEWS

Suspects arrested

A man and his adult son were arrested this morning in connection with three unsolved East LA homicides between 2014 and 2018, including the killing of a homeless mother in her tent, authorities said. The Eastsider

Bronze street lights stolen

Police are investigating the theft of several bronze street lights from the historic Glendale-Hyperion bridge that connects Atwater Village and Silver Lake. According to those social media posts, a group of men with a battery-powered saw removed three of the lampposts within the past week. It's not the first time that thieves have stolen the bronze fixtures from the nearly century-old bridge. The Eastsider

Ballpark crime

A record has been set at Dodger Stadium. But it’s not a good one, and it's not about sports. Last month, there were more crimes reported on stadium property than in any other month since records have been available. The Eastsider

THE LATEST

Why a million-dollar home is no longer a big deal

There was a time not too long ago when a million-dollar home sale in places like Atwater Village, Eagle Rock and Silver Lake were infrequent enough to raise eyebrows and get the neighbors talking. Not this year.

For example, the 90039 Zip Code, which includes northern Silver Lake and Atwater Village, had more than 140 homes sell for at least $1 million during the last six months, according to a search on Redfin.

In fact many other neighborhoods across the Eastside and the rest of Los Angeles have seen the typical home price climb above the six-figure mark in recent years, notes the L.A. Times. The pandemic, low mortgage rates and other factors have propelled prices ever higher.

Since March of last year, 15 neighborhoods in the City of L.A. -- including Eagle Rock -- have joined the million-dollar club, said the Times.

“The pandemic economy,” the Times said, “pushed Southern California’s competitive housing market into … overdrive.”

In the most recent six-month period, 85 homes sold for more than $1 million in Echo Park, 69 in Mount Washington, and 112 in Eagle Rock, according to Redfin.

And what kind of home do you even get for a mere million? In the 90039 Zip Code, most million-dollar homes were under 2,000 square-feet. The smallest was an attractive 702-square-foot Spanish bungalow on a 2,250-square-foot lot - two bedrooms, one bathroom, purchased for more than $200,000 above the asking price.

These certainly are not the mansions you might have once associated with million-dollar real estate.

“I don’t even have two bathrooms,” the buyer of a $1.04 million Echo Park house told the Times.

If you can't afford a million-dollar home, how about $600,000?

This week's Now Asking features three homes selling for about $600k in East LA, Echo Park and Highland Park.

Read more in The Eastsider

NOTEBOOK

Student hospitalized

One girl was taken to a hospital after being beaten by two other girls in a locker room as others looked on and recorded the scene at a high school just south of Echo Park. The two girls at Miguel Contreras Learning Complex's School of Social Justice now face felony charges. However, the victim’s guardian complained that the school had allowed the two suspects to return to school without being suspended or reprimanded. NBC4

