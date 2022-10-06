Hello!
Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
📷 Eastside Scene
Welcome to the Oasis: One of the several tile murals at the Sparkletts bottling plant on Lincoln Avenue and Avenue 45.
Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
📣 News
Producer faces sex charges
Los Feliz: A television writer/producer accused of sexual assault by multiple women was free on bail this week following his arrest on an assortment of sex charges. Eric Weinberg, whose credits include "Scrubs," was initially arrested in July in connection with the case but later released on bail. The women claim he lured them to his Edgemont Street home for photo shoots when they were attacked. The Eastsider
🍽️ GOOD TASTE
Gentrification on the menu | Euro deli for Highland Park | So long Konbi, hello El Ruso
Here's this week's round-up for Eastside food and drink news:
El Ruso, praised for its handmade Sonoran flour tortillas and sobaquera-style burritos, is now parking its popular food truck in Echo Park. The El Ruso truck is located on Logan Street, north of Sunset Boulevard. That puts it a few steps away from the Tacos Arizas truck, which has been in that spot for ages. Cash only. Go here for days and hours.
A few blocks away from El Ruso, Konbi has closed it's Echo Park luncheonette -- at least as a take-out restaurant, the owners announced on Instagram. After opening in 2018, Bon Appetit called the tiny sandwich shop America's best new restaurant, and it later climbed into the prestigious Michelin guide. But apparently that didn't make it financially viable. "The reality of putting so much care into a sandwich and boxing it up for takeaway isn’t making sense any more," the Instagram post stated. But all is not lost. Eater LA reports that Konbi plans to reopen with a dine-in menu, and it still has a Culver City location.
Prepare for something new from the Otoño team in Highland Park. They're adding a European deli market and speakeasy, reports What Now Los Angeles. Otoño Mercat will sell tinned fish and other Spanish-inspired fare during the day and transform into a speakeasy at night. There is no opening date yet, but they are starting to hire.
An outfit called Loose Wines is planning to open a Highland Park wine and beer shop, according to a Planning Department filing. The 1,900-square-foot store would operate in the 5200 block of York Boulevard, between Jugos Azteca and El Huarache Azteca. Applicant Stephen Timms will need the city to sign off on a permit to sell to-go beer and wine from 11 am to 9 pm daily.
L.A. TACO wrote about the conversation around gentrification in Highland Park, Eagle Rock and Glassell Park, especially in the wake of protests against new restaurants like Dunsmoor. Writer Kamren Curiel spoke with residents, restaurant owners and patrons on how restaurants have played a role in neighborhood change.
Nossa Caipirinha Bar in Los Feliz has new hours and a new late-night menu. According to their Instagram, The bar now opens on Wednesdays and until midnight on Fridays and Saturdays, serving up Southern Brazilian fare after 10 p.m.
Heading to a concert at the Greek Theatre? Los Feliz' Atrium is offering a special BBQ menu each night that there is a show. Enjoy a pre-show prefix meal from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. with BBQ chicken and a choice of two sides: baked beans, potato salad or elote salad.
🗒️ Notebook
Apartments on Hyperion
Silver Lake: A four-story building with 14 apartments is planned for 823 N. Hyperion Ave. The applicant, Aaron van Schaik of Hyper LA, is asking for an increase to the allowable height (from 45 feet to 60 feet, four inches) and smaller rear and side yards than typically required. In exchange, two units would be set aside for very-low income households under the city's Transit Oriented Community program.
Council race heats up
Council District 13: The race to represent City Council District 13 is attracting attention among political observers, according to the Daily News. Incumbent Councilmember Mitch O’Farrell will face off against labor organizer Hugo Soto-Martinez in the Nov. 8 primary. The Daily News notes this is among several local races between mainstream candidates or incumbents and left-leaning challengers. Soto-Martinez, running as a Democratic Socialist, won the June primary by a wide margin.
🗓️ Eastside Weekend
Jennifer Rodriguez
Friday, Oct 7
Highland Park: Trade clothes and listen to live music from Velvet Penny at The Pop Hop. Consumption Collab Clothing Swap invites you to bring a bag and take a bag. Donations are also welcome.
El Sereno: Another international powerhouse at The Luckman, check out Portuguese singer Mariza. Known for singing fados and incorporating other sounds from Brazilian samba to Cape Verdean mornas.
Highland Park: The 9th Annual Highland Park Independent Film Festival (HPIFF) is returning to the Highland Theater. Celebrate independent filmmaking and catch a viewing of four feature-length documentaries and 43 shorts from various genres.
Lincoln Heights: Dig out your your dirndls and lederhosen and head over to Benny Boy Brewing for Octoberfest Weekend.
Saturday, Oct 8
Boyle Heights: Roosevelt Rough Riders will be celebrating the high school's centennial at a block party with music, food, vendors and other activities.
Eagle Rock: Head to the Harmony Room at Saint Be and listen to internationally recognized Danny Janklow perform live with The Elevation Band.
Highland Park: Spend your Saturday at the Mercado Fall Festival. Shop for vintage clothing and furniture and unique items from with NELA artists and local vendors. Food and live music, too
El Sereno: Check out Isabella Rossellini's one-woman show, Darwin’s Smile, which explores her passions for theater and science.
Silver Lake: Join the Force and celebrate the love of reading at Star Wars Reads Day at the Silver Lake library.
Sunday, Oct 9
Cypress Park: Get some laughs at the Apocalypto show featuring seven comedians at Permanent Records Roadhouse.
Echo Park: Pedestrians, cyclists and skaters will rule the car-free streets near Echo Park Lake for CicLAvia.
Jesús Sanchez
