📷 Eastside Scene
Griffith Park: Looks like this year will be a good one for wildflowers judging by the poppies blooming in Griffith Park after th
📢 News Brief
Fence coming down
Echo Park: A chain-link fence surrounding Echo Park Lake that has been criticized by activists will be removed, Councilman Hugo Soto-Martinez announced. The fence was installed following the removal of around 200 people living in encampments in the park in March 2021. The exact date of the fence's removal will be announced later, according to Soto-Martinez. The Eastsider
Fatal shooting
Lincoln Heights: A young man was killed over the weekend in what police are describing as a gang-related shooting. Police found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds in a parking lot near South Avenue 24 and North Broadway on Saturday afternoon, according to Officer Moran of the LAPD. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police do not have a description of the suspect, Off. Moran said.
A county coroner spokesperson confirmed that a deceased person, 19-year-old Geovanny Rivas Ramos, was found in a parking lot in about the same area and time as reported by police.
City Council approves funds for wastewater testing
Lincoln Heights: The L.A. City Council voted Wednesday to spend $146,000 on a wastewater testing plan for the area around a Lincoln Heights development. The 468-unit apartment complex is now under construction on land once used for industrial purposes, according to District 1 Councilwoman Eunisses Hernandez. The council member said the city does not currently require testing and sampling to be conducted off-site in the surrounding community.
GLASSELL PARK
Southern comfort on the menu at Dunsmoor
I had begun the evening with the notion that I could waltz into a popular Silver Lake hotspot and grab a seat at the bar. Unfortunately, about a hundred other aspirants had the same idea, so I hopped in the car and drove 15 minutes to Dunsmoor in Glassell Park. I’m happy I did. Though the counter in front of the blazing oven was booked, the seats at the wine bar in the back were open and very affable indeed.
Dunsmoor is the creation of Brian Dunsmoor, who found fame at the quirky Hatchet Hall in Culver City. His food has been described as “Southern Leaning,” which is true. But I prefer the somewhat more elegant “American Heritage.”
Though there are numerous Southern touches on the menu – the exceptional sour milk cornbread with white cheddar, hatch chili, cultured butter and honey is a textbook example (though with the chef’s touches) – much is from regions far distant from the Old South. Bison tartare with sunchokes, smoked trout sauce, mint and mullet roe is kind of Old Western. Except they never ate anything like this in the Old West. The cast of Yellowstone would be totally confused by it.
For me, the cooking at Dunsmoor is all about comfort – deeply felt in the marrow comfort. Seated at the wine bar, with a warming glass of red in hand, I felt the stress of the evening melting away. I got into a conversation with the fellow next to me, who was drinking Miller High Life from the bottle, about architecture in Los Angeles – inspired by the exquisitely carved concrete that surrounds the street corner entryway to the candlelit interior of Dunsmoor.
When the restaurant first opened, some residents objected to what they saw as unwanted gentrification. Which is unfortunate, for Dunsmoor gives the neighborhood an added sense of culinary identity: It’s a destination for curious eaters all across Los Angeles. Add on the Grant Bar just down the street – a fine place to wait for a table at Dunsmoor – and you’ve got a destination to make Northeast L.A. proud. And the blazing hearth is the best show in town.
Dunsmoor Rating: ⭐⭐⭐
- ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Beyond Sublime
- ⭐⭐⭐ Worth Every Penny
- ⭐⭐A Good Neighborhood Destination
- ⭐ Might As Well Stay At Home
- 3501 Eagle Rock Blvd., Glassell Park
- 323-686-6087,
- Dinner every day.
- Reservations essential.
- Moderately expensive.
📒 Good Taste
Eszett closing, Ruby Fruit next on tap
Silver Lake: First, the bad news: The L.A. Times has reported that Eszett - best known for its natural wine, creative cuisine and hot sauce - has closed after three years in business. The good news: In it's place will be Ruby Fruit. The lesbian wine bar from some of Eszett's staff is set to open mid February. L.A. Times.
Last call for neighborhood bar
Lincoln Heights: The Airliner cocktail bar is closing down after nearly a century in business, L.A. Taco reported. The bar’s Instagram says it will shut down on Feb. 24, but does not give the reason why. The former dive bar, which for many years hosted Low End Theory hip-hop shows, reopened under new owners as a more upscale establishment in January 2020, only a few weeks before the start of the pandemic.
Correction
Historic Filipinotown: A recent newsletter item about the closing of Genever said the owners had failed to secure a new lease. But a spokesman for Genever said that's not the case. "The Genever partners chose not to negotiate a new lease as they no longer wanted to continue their relationship with the landlord," said the spokesperson.
🗳️ Politics
Who isn't running to succeed Adam Schiff?
The field of candidates looking to claim the congressional seat held by Rep. Adam Schiff has grown more crowded. This week, state Sen. Anthony Portantino and former L.A. City Attorney Mike Feuer announced they will run in next year's election.
As of Monday, eight Democrats have submitted paperwork to seek the 30th Congressional District seat, which includes all or parts of Atwater Village, East Hollywood, Echo Park, Los Feliz and Silver Lake, according to the Federal Election Commission.
Schiff, who was first elected in 2000, announced plans to run for the U.S. Senate seat held by Dianne Feinstein, although she has not publicly announced whether she plans to leave the seat at the end of her current term.
Some of the other candidates who have submitted paperwork to succeed Schiff are L.A. school board member Nick Melvoin, Assemblywoman Laura Friedman and actor Ben Savage.
🗓️ Things to Do
By Jennifer Rodriguez
Friday, Feb 3
Glassell Park: Catch a rare live performance from KillDry in celebration of their vinyl release of Pool of the Black Star. The dark ambient electric guitar duo will be joined by Maddi Baddi at Genesis Studios.
Saturday, Feb 4
Lincoln Heights: Looking to sign your teens up for charter school next year? There's a free community winter open house for Smidt Tech. Raffles, activities, and resources will be available.
Highland Park: The Pop-Hop will have a book performance on Mr. Taffle's Pants of Insanity to celebrate Daniel Eric Finkel's psychedelic comedy/sci-fi debut novel. Come with listening ears and questions.
Highland Park: The Good Gays' Art Market is back! Shop from new vendors, eat some good food, get tatted, take photos in a photobooth and listen to music by DJ Sarita Linda.
Sunday, Feb 5
El Sereno: Jazz at Lincoln Center will be performing at The Luckman presenting Songs We Love. The group will go through four decades of music with songs from Billie Holiday, Ella Fitzgerald, Frank Sinatra, and more.
