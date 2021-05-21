Hello!

Welcome to the Daily Digest, featuring the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com.

It's Friday, finally! Saturday and Sunday will stay on the cool side, with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. Have a great weekend!

I also want to let you know that our staffer Melody Waintal is leaving The Eastsider for a new job. The recent USC grad worked on our Neighborhood Flavors features, Eastside guides and grew our social media following. She has a very bright future ahead!

Jesús Sanchez, Publisher

The Latest

The Southwest Museum will reopen next month

The landmark museum on Mt. Washington is scheduled to open in late June, more than a year after it closed at the beginning of the pandemic, reports The Eastsider. We also have a rundown of the status of other NELA museums and art centers.

Dodger Stadium vaccination site closes, and so does an era

The 56,000-seat stadium has been empty for most of the pandemic. But the ballpark grounds and parking lots served many uses during the outbreak, from some of the city's first and largest COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites to a rental car lot and the scene of anti-vax protests, reports The Eastsider.

Dodger gondola picks a route

The proposed aerial tram that would link Union Station to Dodger Stadium would run mostly over Alameda Street and include an intermediate stop in Chinatown near LA State Historic Park and the Gold Line station, reports The Eastsider.

Head to Highland Park if you want to taste L.A.'s best taco

Highland Park's Villa Tacos celebrated their win in L.A. TACO's TACO MADNESS competition last week, beating the previous champions, Mariscos Jalisco and Macheen of East LA. This and other Eastside dining and shopping news in Good Taste.

Atwater Village: Tastefully Reimagined Craftsman with ADU

If you’ve been looking for the perfect home in NELA, and trendy Atwater Village in particular, look no further.

This latest meticulously redesigned and executed modern Craftsman 3-bed, 2-bath bungalow plus a large fully permitted ADU from Urban Dweller checks everything on your list, and more.

The main house (4419 Brunswick) is 1440 sqft, and offers an oversized open floor plan living/dining/kitchen/den space, wood floors, Bertazzoni appliances, large kitchen island with butcher block countertop, custom cabinets and quartz countertops. The 3 bedrooms, 2 beautifully tiled baths and a laundry closet complete the layout of the main house.

• Find out more about this home

Notebook

• East LA Suspect: The L.A. Sheriff's Department is asking the public to help find the gang member who is suspected of shooing three people last month at Rudy's Bar & Grill.

• Police Escort: LAPD officers provide safe crossing for some ducks crossing busy Glendale Boulevard on their way to Echo Park Lake.

Calendar

• May 25: Richard Alther discusses Bedside Matters with Carla Malden (Sponsored)

Richard Alther will join fellow novelist Carla Malden, the daughter of the late actor Karl Malden, for a virtual conversation about Richard's new novel, "Bedside Matters," hosted by Skylight Books.

• May 22: Arroyo Arts Collective present "Fools for Hope"

• May 22: The Music Center’s Spotlight Virtual Grand Finale

