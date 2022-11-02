Hello!
📷 Eastside Scene
Echo Park: Running low on marigolds for your altar? There was plenty to pick from at Echo Park Avenue and Sunset Boulevard.
📢 News
Fire extinguished
Boyle Heights: A fire that broke out Tuesday night burned several palm trees, rubbish and brush next to a one-story commercial building in the 500 block of South Clarence Street. Firefighters extinguished the blaze, which also damaged the roofing material on the building, in a little more than 30 minutes. No one was injured. LAFD
EAGLE ROCK
A closer look at a Tiny Home Village
The Tiny Home Village in Eagle Rock has been taking people off the street since the temporary homeless shelter opened in April. The reaction from neighbors, however, has been mixed.
In a Figueroa Street parking lot, 48 white, prefab cabins -- equipped with beds, microwaves, A/C and heaters -- stand encircled by a freeway offramp.
Some residents arrived without identification, others with criminal records. Some work but don’t earn enough for rent.
The goal is to get them permanent housing. How long does that take? That, obviously, can vary.
“When clients come, we meet them where they are,” said Tyrone Friend with Union Station Homeless Services, which runs the Eagle Rock facility.
Staff develop goals with new arrivals, such as getting an ID. The resident and a coordinator then revisit that plan monthly.
The village has 24-hour security, laundry service, access to restrooms and showers. There are case managers, mobile clinics, art therapy classes and other activities.
But what do the neighbors think?
Every Friday, neighbors bring Burger King and McDonald's meals to the village. But there are also complaints about trash and tents in the park across the street. Emails from residents who asked not to be identified complain about threatening behavior outside the village fence.
On a recent Tuesday, a homeless encampment stood in the nearby park and garbage piled up farther down the road. Neither had been there the week before. The following Saturday, the garbage was gone. But some homeless encampments remained.
The Village’s “time out” policy has also been an issue. Residents posing safety concerns are removed from the village until they are calm enough to return, said Interim Housing Director Amber Follett. But where do they go?
“They might go to family if they’re close” Follett said. “It’s different for all our sites.”
How was it before?
There had been homeless encampments on the lot and under the nearby 134 Freeway before the village was built, Friend said.
One person who frequently dropped off his daughter at the park said conditions had improved. But others who live nearby said bad behavior seems to have spread out, with drug use becoming more open.
“I think that was happening on a larger scale before we got there,” Friend said, “and I think the interim housing site has decreased it.”
🗒️ Notebook
Democrat vs Democrat
Congress: The race is getting nasty in California’s 34th Congressional District -- even though both candidates are progressive Democrats, the New York Times said. Some supporters of incumbent Rep. Jimmy Gomez of Eagle Rock accused the challenger -- left-leaning David Kim -- of receiving “QAnon-MAGA support” from “QAnon Republicans.” Kim says the claims are misleading and divisive. “People like Jimmy continue to add to the extreme polarization of our country and government,” Kim told the Times, which explored this and other Democrat-on-Democrat attacks.
Unions vs Charters
School Board: The school board race to represent most of the Eastside has attracted huge amounts of cash from unions and charter schools, the L.A.Times. The teachers' union backs Rocio Rivas while charter schools support Maria Brenes. As an upshot, about $7.8 million has poured into the District 2 contest.
LOS FELIZ
Will gardeners give up the gas leaf blower?
On the lawn outside Friendship Auditorium last month, landscapers and gardeners gathered to try out the battery-powered leaf blowers, trimmers and edgers spread across the grass.
Professional landscaper Pedro Valles liked the feel of the equipment. The batteries were not too heavy, he said. Elysian Park resident Armando Herrera, who helps out around the neighborhood, was impressed with the tools’ power.
“They are very nice,” he said.
Those were encouraging words for Dan Mabe of the American Green Zone Alliance, which promotes battery-operated landscaping tools, and the Silver Lake Neighborhood Council, which hosted the demonstration.
California is scheduled to ban small gas-powered tools and equipment in 2024. Cleaner air is the goal.
Gas-powered leaf blowers, in particular, are controversial. They are noisy and have been illegal in Los Angeles since 1998. But the law is rarely enforced.
In addition to noise and exhaust, gas-powered machines can cause hearing loss, vibration-related nerve damage, and breathing problems for workers who wear them for hours a day, say critics.
“It’s terrible for the people who are operating those machines,” said Ianthe Zevos, co-chair of the neighborhood council’s green committee.
However, for gardeners who need battery power for a full day, going electric is expensive. Electric blowers, which start at about $450, can actually be cheaper than gas models. But that doesn’t include costly batteries that run up to $1,500 a set or $150 chargers.
The state allocated $30 million in zero-emission equipment incentives. There is yet no plan, however, to distribute those funds.
Mabe concedes battery-powered machines aren’t as powerful as gas counterparts -- but the gap is shrinking. With rising gasoline prices, battery-powered devices have a quarter of the operating costs, he added.
🗓️ Things to Do
By Jennifer Rodriguez
Wednesday, Nov 2
Boyle Heights: Honor your ancestors during Noche de Ofrenda (Night of Altars), an evening of music, poetry and altar displays at Self Graphics & Art.
Elysian Valley: Elections are coming up and Zebulon is throwing a free special election-themed JEOPARTY! Three comedic contestants will test their knowledge of politics.
Thursday, Nov 3
Echo Park: Head to Stories Books & Cafe and listen to new music writing from Christopher Owens, Matt Fishbeck, Julia Lans Nowak, Parker Love Bowling and more.
