The Latest

East LA on film

Five movies set or shot in East Los Angeles are among the movies nominated by Latino Congressional leaders to be added to the National Film Registry, reports The Eastsider. The registry, which already includes three films related to East LA, is composed of culturally significant films kept by the Library of Congress.

A 16-year-old boy was shot in Lincoln Heights

The teen heard someone behind him and started to run before he was shot Sunday night on Manitou Avenue, reports The Eastsider.

Police said a homeless man was found dead on Sunset Boulevard

The possible murder victim was reported on Friday morning on Sunset just east of Angelino Heights, reports The Eastsider.

How low will they go?

This week's Real Estate Reductions includes a $15,000 slice on a Monterey Hills condo; $50,000 reduction on an Atwater Village bungalow and a $200,000 chop on a Highland Park Victorian.

Notebook

• The Echo Park Lake encampment gets a lengthy examination by the L.A. Times. The homeless camp, which has grown to more than 170 tents and structures, is like “a commune-like society” with shared food, a garden and a “a veneer of self-policing and a tenuous grasp on basic sanitation." In a vivid example of conditions at the encampment, a Times photographer captured a picture of two people at the park fighting over a knife.

• Metro will hold a meeting on Wednesday, March 17 about plans to create a dedicated bus lane during rush hours on Alvarado Street between Echo Park and Westlake. Here is our story on the topic.

