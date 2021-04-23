Hello!

• Hollywood Boulevard shut down in East Hollywood after man climbs construction crane

A bright future ahead

Congratulations to Lizeth Argueta of Lincoln Heights for being honored as a Boys & Girls Club Youth of the Year. The Bravo Medical Magnet High School senior will also receive a $2,500 scholarship. Details in The Eastsider

Cal State LA to require vaccinations

Students and staff planning to return to the El Sereno campus will need to be vaccinated under a plan still being refined by university officials, reports The Eastsider. The same policy would be applied throughout the CSU and UC systems.

Help needed to find a hit-and-run driver

The LAPD is asking the public for help in connection with a Boyle Heights hit-and-run that left a cyclist with severe injuries, reports The Eastsider.

The Eastside restaurant scene has been busy

The latest issue of Good Taste includes news of a Valley brewery expanding to Highland Park; a thriving street market in Lincoln Heights and more restaurant items.

Looking to buy near Mariachi Plaza?

There isn't much in the way of single-family homes available in this part of Boyle Heights. But how about a duplex-storefront combo? Details in Now Asking.

• Bobageddon: Hey Hey tea house in Echo Park is preparing for a potential boba shortage, the L.A. Times reported. Owner Christopher Kwok says he has enough of the little tapioca balls to last only two more months. Shipments of boba, and everything else, are backed up at the ports, while a drought has cut back on Taiwanese boba production. At Hey Hey, look for herbal jellies and puddings in the tea soon, and more drinks with fruit as boba supplies dwindle.

• While Supplies Last: L.A. County will be offering appointment-free shots for walk-in inoculations through Monday at Eugene Obregon Park in East LA. The shots are open to anyone aged 16 and older, but teens aged 16 or 17 must be accompanied by an adult.

• Vax Perk: Fully vaccinated Dodger fans will have their own section to sit in at Dodger Stadium beginning this Saturday, reports ABC7. While the fans will still have to wear mask, social distancing won't be required.

