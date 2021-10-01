Friday is here!

October begins with a heat wave, with temps expected to hit the low 90s this weekend.

Before it gets too hot, you can help out Saturday morning during Community Clean Up Day at Moon Canyon + Heidelberg Park in Mount Washington. Have a good weekend!

Jesús Sanchez, Publisher

EASTSIDE SCENE

The blooms of the Echo Park Lake lotus have faded but the lilies are still going strong. Thanks to Debbie Spinelli for the photo.

NEWS

Lincoln Heights homicide

A man in his 50s was shot to death Thursday night in what police said was a gang-related incident. The victim, described as a Latino, was found near Main and Clover Streets at around 9 p.m. The Eastsider

Homeless man killed

The death of a man in a homeless encampment on the border of Lincoln Heights and Montecito Heights last month is now being investigated as a homicide, after an autopsy found he had been beaten to death. The Eastsider

El Sereno fire

More than 100 firefighters spent nearly two hours battling a major emergency fire that broke out Thursday afternoon in a warehouse in the 4900 block of Alhambra Avenue. The Eastsider

THE LATEST

Film festivals welcome back fans

A pair of local film festivals are back on the big screen this month after more than a year of pandemic uncertainty.

The Highland Park Independent Film Festival returns to the Highland Theatres on Friday, October 1 and Saturday, October 2. Next week, the East Los Angeles Film Festival is partnering with the Panamanian International Film Festival for “Take 2” at Self Help Graphics in Boyle Heights on Thursday, October 7.

Like most during the COVID-19 Pandemic, the HPIFF had to pivot last October. Instead of screening movies out of the Highland Theatres, the organizers held a drive-in at the Eagle Rock Plaza. A parking lot in front of Macy’s didn’t exactly feel like home.

“Last year was a surreal, bittersweet kind of deal,” said Marita De La Torre, HPIFF co-founder and Executive Director. “There was that thought of, is this it?'”

Read more in The Eastsider

NOTEBOOK

Homicide update

The man who was found dead on a sidewalk in Echo Park on Thursday has been identified as 25-year-old Ezekiel Fierro, according to the LA County Coroner. The Eastsider is seeking more information from homicide detectives.

Tiny home village breaks ground

Work has begun on a 48-unit compound of prefab cabins for the homeless on a Figueroa Street parking lot across from the grounds of the Eagle Rock Recreation Center. The facility, known as a tiny home village, is expected to be open by year's end. Boulevard Sentinel

Michelin recognition

La Azteca, known for its flour tortillas and chile relleno burritos, is among the newcomers to the California Michelin’s Bib Gourmand, which recognizes exceptional, low-budget eateries. The flour tortillas at the East LA tortilleria are "made in-house every day in full view of the dining room and boast a kind of richness and chew that others don’t," said Michelin.

