📷 Eastside Scene
Eagle Rock: It looks "Pillarhenge" on Colorado Boulevard will soon be obscured by new construction after the site has sat vacant for more than a decade. Thanks to Katrina Alexy for the photo.
📢 News
Fiancé fatally shot in Mexico
Lincoln Heights: Roxanne Cruz-de Hoyos was looking forward to announcing her engagement to fellow UC Berkeley grad student Gabriel Trujillo. But earlier this month, Cruz-de Hoyos learned that her fiancé had been shot and killed while conducting field research on his dissertation in Sonora, Mexico. The Eastsider
Elysian Park fire
Solano Canyon: A person was taken into custody Wednesday morning at the scene of a small grass fire in Elysian Park. Firefighters responding to a fire in the 400 block of West Solano Avenue "witnessed a male -- age unknown -- setting a fire," said a fire department spokesperson. The Eastsider
👏 Thank You Thursday
We have some new contributors to thank this week: Gregg F., Susie Hansen, Thelma Henderson and eight others who wish to remain anonymous. Thank you!
The financial support from our Reader Sponsors makes it possible for us to provide you the community news -- from breaking news to people profiles and community concerns to restaurant openings -- that you won't find anyplace else.
🍽️ Good Taste
Here's this week's round-up of Eastside food and drink news.
Highland Park: Looking for a vegan BBQ alternative for the Fourth of July? Maciel's Plant-Based Butcher & Deli is offering pulled 'pork' or BBQ fried oyster mushrooms from July 1 to 4. Both are served with sides of spinach, cornbread, and mac and cheese.
Openings
Silver Lake / East Hollywood: Silver Lake’s Gingergrass is opening a to-go market of Vietnamese spring rolls, snacks and sandwiches in East Hollywood, reports Eater LA.
Eagle Rock: The Honest Bottle Shop plans to open on Eagle Rock Boulevard this fall, reports What Now Los Angeles. The founder, Jiaqi Tang, is an Eagle Rock resident with 20 years of luxury hotel experience. The bottle shop will focus on organically farmed grapes from European regions and plans to have a monthly subscription service.
Echo Park: What Now Los Angeles also reports that chef David Schlosser has also applied for a liquor license on Sunset Boulevard for a new concept called Kushiba alongside New York restaurateur Simon Xi.
Historic Filipinotown: A new project from the L&E Oyster Bar team may be arriving in the former Genever space, reports What Now Los Angeles. The duo behind the Silver Lake restaurant recently applied a state alcohol license at the location under Grafton Street Bottle Shop, LLC, but they did not have concrete plans to share.
Closings
Silver Lake: More on the Junkyard Dog closing, which we highlighted last week as reported by Eater LA. There is a GoFundMe in support of the former Junkyard Dog staff, which says that the team at the plant-based restaurant only had about a week of notice.
Silver Lake: Tet a Tet, the dinner pop-up inside All Day Baby, will close on July 1. The All Day Baby Instagram celebrated its past 10 months of operations, saying that the pop-up pivot helped "save our business, helped us provide jobs," and "helped us pay rent."
More Food News
Elysian Valley: The Los Angeles Times wrote about local grillers at different parks in the city, including Echo Park’s Tamales Alberto 3 family gatherings.
East Hollywood: The Sriracha shortage stretches on, and East Hollywood’s Be U Vietnamese Restaurant spoke with the Los Angeles Times about how it has impacted them.
Bon Appétit rounded up the best bagels outside New York, including Highland Park’s Belle’s Bagels and Silver Lake’s Courage Bagels and Maury's Bagels. Check out our bagel review here.
L.A. TACO investigated where all the salt shakers on restaurant tables have gone—particularly on the Eastside. Writer Lydia Horne stopped by Silver Lake's All Day Baby, Historic Filipinotown's Woon, Los Feliz's Little Dom's and even the IHOP in Cypress Park.
🎆 Independence Day Celebrations
When it comes to celebrating Independence Day, we aren’t limited to just July 4th. Here’s a sampling of local events.
Northeast L.A. Fireworks Show: Food trucks, inflatables, live music and more. July 2 from 4 to 9 p.m. Eagle Rock Park.
Lincoln Heights Concert & Fireworks Show: Not to be outdone, Lincoln Park is hosting a concert and fireworks show, also July 2 from 4 to 9 p.m.
July Fourth Fireworks Spectacular with the Beach Boys at the Hollywood Bowl: Enjoy three nights - July 2-4 - of classic surf sounds and fireworks.
Dodgers Firework Show: Enjoy a fireworks show at Dodgers Stadium after the Boys in Blue take on the Pittsburgh Pirates on July 4. The game starts at 6:10 p.m., so fireworks should follow around 9ish.
Grand Park 4th of July Block Party: This year, Grand Park promises an incredible drone show instead of fireworks. The 12-minute, pet-friendly show will take place above the Music Center and be orchestrated to a specially curated playlist of Hip-Hop.
Soccer showdown at the Rose Bowl: Typically, the Rose Bowl hosts Americafest, but because of a scheduling change, we get a soccer showdown between LAFC and the L.A. Galaxy. Followed, naturally, by fireworks. 7:30 p.m.
🗓️ Eastside Weekend
By Jennifer Rodriguez
Friday, June 30
East LA: Get your fix of salsa, cumbia, merengue and more at the free, outdoor Susie Hansen Latin Band concert at Obregon Park.
Los Feliz: Spend an evening filled with laughter and Good Company: A Comedy Show. The show will be hosted by Mike Lenczewski and Thomasin Franken and feature comics from Comedy Central, CollegeHumor, and more.
Saturday, July 1
Boyle Heights: Learn spooky L.A. history at Boyle Heights: Most Haunted. Get a ghost tour from a sixth-generation local and walk around the community.
Westlake: Catch the Mystery Theater Horror Show at the Frida Kahlo Theater. This original play was created by people with autism and other learning disabilities and is about an alien theatre troupe.
Silver Lake: Enjoy a day of spiritual connection at a Truthfulness Workshop with meditation teachers, Saqib and Charles, who will guide you through self-reflection and personal transformation.
Sunday, July 2
Hollywood Bowl: Celebrate Independence Day weekend and feel some good vibrations at the July 4th Fireworks Spectacular with The Beach Boys.
