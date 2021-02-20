Hello!

Welcome to the Daily Digest, featuring the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com.

The weekend weather is looking great, with sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. Now, on for Saturday's batch of news and info.

Jesús Sanchez, Publisher

• Got a story idea or photo to share? Submit it here.

Eastside Scene

City View: Thanks to Debbie Spinelli for taking a moment on her walk through Elysian Park to take a photo of the Downtown skyline.

Go here to share your neibhorhood photos or send them to hello@theeastsiderla.com. You can also tag your Instagram photos at #theeastsiderla.

The Latest

Another police chase, this time in El Sereno

A woman led police on a chase Friday morning that went from El Sereno to Downtown and then back to El Sereno, The Eastsider reported. At one point she got out of the allegeldy stolen van and got a ride from a different motorist. Both were apprehended. If you lost track, there were two other police chases this past week, with both ending in Eagle Rock.

Rubbish fires forced the closure of a 101 Freeway onramp

Authorities arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly setting six small rubbish fires on Friday morning along the northbound 101 near Coronado Street, The Eastsider reported. The fires prompted the CHP to shut the Rampart Boulevard onramp.

Fire broke out in a converted Eagle Rock garage

But firefighters quickly extinguished the Friday morning blaze in the 2100 block of W Norwalk Avenue in Eagle Rock. No injuries were reported.

Sign up for The Eastsider's Daily Digest newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Boyle Heights McDonalds fined

The state fined the franchisee $125,913 over the firing of four employees who had reported working conditions that were unsafe and COVID-19 protocols that were not being followed, Eater LA reported.

Sponsored by Tracy Do

All Signs Point to Homes in Highland Park, Mt Washington, Eagle Rock and DTLA

Up for sale are a 1922 vintage home, a remodeled bungalow, a duplex, and a stylish condo

• Find out more

Notebook

The "Bishop of the Barrio"

A former Atwater Village priest is the subject of a documentary series being broadcast on a Catholic television network on Feb. 20. Alphonse Gallegos -- aka "Bishop of the Barrio" -- served at the Cristo Rey Church in Atwater Village in the 1970s before becoming the Bishop of Sacramento. Gallegos, who died in 1991, has been nominated for sainthood.

Peafowl Pics

We don't cover Eastside-adjacent South Pasadena. But we couldn't pass on the photos of these South Pas peafowls perched on rooftop solar panels. Thanks to Benjamin Binder for sharing the photos.

Support Local News

The Eastsider provides free access to its breaking news and neighborhood features, including extensive coverage of COVID-19, as a community service. To keep our stories available to all during these difficult times, we need your support. Go here to contribute.