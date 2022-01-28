It's Friday, Finally!

The last weekend of January looks to be pretty nice, with highs in the low 70s under partly cloudy skies.

-- Jesús Sanchez, Publisher

EASTSIDE SCENE

Silver Lake: Palms and power lines over Vendome Street at Sunset Boulevard.

NEWS

Police Shooting

Boyle Heights: A man armed with a ghost gun, which are often made from kits without traceable serial numbers, was shot by police this afternoon near Evergreen and Wabash avenues. The Eastsider

House Fire

Glassell Park: Firefighters needed about 20 minutes to extinguish a fire this afternoon in a two-story townhouse in the 3800 block of West Avenue 41. The Eastsider

THE LATEST

By Robert Fulton

An Atwater Village jewelry store has a message for vandals: "You can't steal our joy!"

Those are some of the words spray-painted on the plywood covering the broken front window at MaeMae Jewelry on Glendale Boulevard.

The front window was shattered early January 17 - Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

It is unclear if it was a failed burglary or simply vandalism. Nothing was stolen from the hand-crafted jewelry and gift shop. Nobody was injured and no arrests were made.

Security video shows a man throwing a rock through the window. The store's alarm scared off the would-be burglar, leaving broken glass and a mess.

Store manager Amanda Rodil Hua says the store is talking with contractors and hopes to replace the glass next week. That broken window has moved up remodeling plans, she added.

Spirits remain up at MaeMae as evidenced by the message on the plywood: “Sticks & stones Mae break our window, but U can’t steal our joy!”

“We look on the bright side. Nobody was hurt, nothing was taken,” Rodil Hua said.

WEEKEND OPEN HOUSE

NOTEBOOK

Vicente Fernandez Street Update

Boyle Heights: The Boyle Heights Neighborhood Council declined to vote on opposing the renaming of a street for the late Mexican singer Vicente Fernandez. Instead, the council on Wednesday night sent the issue back to its planning committee, where the opposition originated, to come up with new statements regarding the name change, according officials. L.A. City Councilman Kevin de Leon wants to rename two blocks of Bailey Street to Vicente Fernandez Street in honor of the Mariachi singer, who died last month. But the planning committee, in a statement, said Fernandez behaved inappropriately with women and made a disparaging remark about gays.

Former Congressman Dies

East LA: Former Congressman Esteban Torres has died at age 91, reports the Whittier Daily News. Torres, who was raised in East L.A. and graduated from Garfield High, was a former autoworker who later became a labor and political activist. He founded the East Los Angeles Community Union (TELACU), an anti-poverty agency, and was appointed by former President Jimmy Carter to several posts. Esteban E. Torres High School in East L.A. is named in his honor.

THE ARTS

Nocturnal landscapes

Eagle Rock: Painter and Eagle Rock resident Julika Lackner presents her nocturnal views of Los Angeles in "Evening Mile: The Paintings of Julika Lackner," which opens Saturday, Jan. 29 at the Forest Lawn Museum in Glendale. Lackner turns the cityscape into dots of light set against dark hills and the night sky into bands of color. The 17 pieces include vistas of the Downtown skyline as seen from Debs Park and the hills surrounding the Silver Lake Reservoir. Earlier this year, Flaunt magazine featured the paintings of Lackner's Eagle Rock neighborhood she created during the pandemic lockdown. The exhibit runs through May 1.

Valentine Podcast

Los Feliz: Playwright Sharon Yablon is releasing the latest short audio play in her surrealistic podcast series, "A Garden of Terrible Blooms.” Like the previous 10 episodes, it's set someplace in L.A. or within the city’s far-cast influence. And if it remains consistent with her previous work, this mini-play promises a dream-like quality. The episode on Feb. 14 is “Dear Marie,” about two people from the same neighborhood who have never spoken to each other, but who turn up on an empty beach on Valentines Day. A published playwright and short-story writer, the Los Feliz resident calls her podcast “short plays of the weird and surreal,” influenced by The Twilight Zone and Ray Bradbury.

Museum Purchase

Glassell Park: The Museum of Contemporary Art has two paintings from longtime neighborhood resident Nick Taggart, the Boulevard Sentinel reported. The works “Rochelle and Sandy” and “Fender Buddies” were completed in 1980, when Taggart was using bright colors to document the city’s underground art and music scene.

Muralist Honored

Boyle Heights: The L.A. City Council honored artist Robert Vargas by naming an intersection for him in his native Boyle Heights. Councilman Kevin de León introduced the motion, which was seconded by Councilman Gil Cedillo, to name the intersection of Pennsylvania and Boyle avenues "Robert Vargas Square Artist - Angeleno. Vargas' murals are on buildings throughout Los Angeles, and he is currently working on a 14-story mural near Pershing Square that will become the largest mural in the world painted by a single artist, with recognition from Guinness World Records expected this spring.

Comic Twins

Eagle Rock: A new comic book series by Adam Rose of Eagle Rock and Robert Ahmad is coming out in April. The series, called Corollary, "is a science fiction romp through a galaxy of twins where if your twin dies ... so do you!," says Rose. (Back in 2014, thieves stole 14 boxes of comic books from Rose's garage!)

Who Doesn't Love Chickens?

Echo Park: The Brite Spot’s parking lot now features a mural by local artist Cache - known for his paintings of geometrically shaped chickens. The mural -- primarily shades of blue, highlighted by shapes of green, pink, violet, yellow, brown, and red -- depicts happy cats surrounded by disinterested chickens. Murals by the Guatemalan-born Cache have been popping onto various walls for more than two decades, according to VoyageLA. “When I got the invite from @mikeycampero to paint the walls at The Brite Spot in Echo Park, I had to jump into action and called a couple of buds to come throw some paint on this local classic breakfast joint,” Cache said on his Instagram.

CALENDAR

Jan 29: Evening Mile: The Paintings of Julika Lackner

Jan 29: Charter School Fair

Feb 3: Comedy at The Manor

