Hello!

Welcome to the Daily Digest, featuring the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com.

Please read on for your Wednesday dose of news and info.

Jesús Sanchez, Publisher

• Got a story idea or photo to share? Submit it here.

• Support Community News: Contribute today to The Eastsider

NEWS

Fatal crash

A pedestrian was killed early today when he was struck by an unmarked Department of Homeland Security vehicle on the southbound 5 Freeway near Hyperion Avenue in Silver Lake. The Eastsider

Unsolved homicides

Authorities circulated composite drawings of two men wanted in connection with three unsolved homicides in East Los Angeles that are possibly related. The murders took place between 2014 and 2018. The Eastsider

THE LATEST

Hardware and housewares

We have some shopping news to share today. Silver Lake's Baller Hardware has opened a second store on York Boulevard in Highland Park, and a compact Target store is in business on Temple Street in the Historic Filipinotown section of Echo Park.

A grand opening was held Sunday for a “small format” Target on the ground floor of a large new apartment building at Temple and Westlake Avenue. It's small for a Target - less than one-sixth the size of the Target that opened last fall in East Hollywood.

Meanwhile, the new Baller has informally opened its doors in Highland Park, in place of the old Do It Best Hardware, which closed in January after 45 years.

"It needed a major makeover," said Baller owner Craig Cowie of the new location in Highland Park. "We’re bringing in all new merchandise. We’re rebuilding from the ground up.”

Read more in The Eastsider

Did someone forward you our newsletter?

• Go here to sign up for your free Daily Digest subscription

Sign up for The Eastsider's Daily Digest newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

NOTEBOOK

COVID Talk

David Rodriguez is a history and ethnic studies teacher at Bravo Medical Magnet in Boyle Heights. But he is starting the semester focusing on a different subject: Mental health. In what he calls a "Community Circle," Rodriguez is going to ask students to talk about their COVID experiences and “just allow those emotions to come out and give students opportunities and space to be able to deal and process what's going on.” KCRW

Kudos

Richard Tzu, a journalism student at Cal State Los Angeles, has been awarded a $2,000 scholarship by the Society of Professional Journalists Los Angeles. In addition to working as news managing editor at the University Times, Tzu also wrote a story about DACA students for The Eastsider last year. He is now headed to the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism. Good luck!

CLASSIFIEDS

Journalists Wanted

The Eastsider is seeking freelance writers to cover local schools and neighborhood history. The ideal candidates should have experience in writing and reporting objective nonfiction pieces; be familiar with journalism ethics and practices; and live on the Eastside. Please send inquiries to hello@TheEastsiderLA.com.

Text-only classified ads run for 3 consecutive days in the Morning and Evening editions of the Daily Digest.

• $19.99 for up to 25 words or $34.99 for up to 50 words

• Go here to submit your ad

CALENDAR

Aug 19: Can California Help America Reduce Gun Violence?

Aug 20: Summer Biergarten

Go here for event details

SUPPORT LOCAL NEWS

The Eastsider provides free access to its breaking news and neighborhood features, including extensive coverage of COVID-19, as a community service. To keep our stories available to all during these difficult times, we need your support. Go here to contribute.