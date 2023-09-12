Hello Tuesday!
This is your Editor for Tuesday, Robert Fulton. In this edition, we take a look at National Suicide Prevention Month. If you are in crisis or know someone who is, help is available. You're not alone.
Now on to today's news.
📷 Eastside Scene
Wow! I hope you were able to catch Monday's sunset because it was all pink and gold and ... rainbows.
East Los Angeles
Students provide a lifeline during Suicide Prevention Month
Lilia Vidal, a junior at Hilda L. Solis Learning Academy, is part of a group of students organizing activities to raise awareness of and prevent suicide.
One of their first activities involved distributing a list of resources offering help - including the 24-hour 988 suicide and crisis lifeline. Students also created a heart and filled it with colorful sticky notes containing encouraging words. The goal was to let their peers know they don’t have to suffer alone.
“They can get help and support,” Vidal said.
LAUSD designated September as Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month and recognized September 10 through September 16 as National Suicide Prevention Week.
Across the district, schools are taking steps to prepare faculty, staff, students and parents to spot when someone is struggling and how to talk about the situation, said Ailleth Tom Torrico, licensed clinical social worker and the coordinator of crisis counseling and intervention services at L.A. Unified.
According to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2021, suicide was the second leading cause of death for people ages 10 through 14 and 20 through 34.
Tom Torrico said every school has a multidisciplinary crisis team that includes school counselors, psychiatric social workers, school psychologists, school nurses and other personnel trained to assist students. Depending on the situation, a student can receive care through school experts or be referred to a community-based organization.
Training for faculty, staff, students and parents is also offered, she said. For students, information is presented in an age-appropriate manner and is meant to help students seek help for themselves or peers in distress.
Students should be aware of the signs that someone is in crisis, “take them seriously and then let a trusted adult know,” Tom Torrico said.
If you or someone you care about is contemplating suicide, call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988. Crisis counselors are available 24/7 to help.
“Nonmonogamous lifestyle”
Highland Park: In a recent L.A. Affairs column in the L.A. Times, married author Natalie Babcock shares her experience with opening up her marriage. This exploration into a “nonmonogamous lifestyle” includes a trip to a local Highland Park bar and a relationship between the writer and one of its bartenders.
🗓️ Things to Do
⭐ Featured Event
LéaLA: LéaLA book fair invites the entire community to meet authors, to hear new voices at the poetry jam, to enjoy interactive kids workshops to learn about and make Mexican folk art. Book lovers will discover books from 40 publishers, all at LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes’ outdoor campus with a beautiful garden and historic building. Sept 14-17. Go here for details.
Wednesday, Sept 13
Highland Park: Comedian and actor Eric Andre is heading to the Lodge Room. Catch The Eric Andre Explosion in SoCal before he travels across the states. (Sept. 13 & 15)
