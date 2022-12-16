It's Friday, finally!
📷 Eastside Scene
Franklin Hills: The Shakespeare Bridge is decked out and aglow for the holidays. Thanks to Shawn Sites for the photo.
🏙️ Real Estate Roundup
Here's the latest Eastside real estate news.
East Hollywood
The old Upright Citizen's Brigade theater on Sunset Boulevard is being turned into office space, according to documents seeking a change of use. Once a central training ground for comedic improvisers, the 34,920-square-foot building at 5419 Sunset Blvd. is currently being remodeled.
A three-story building is planned for the corner of Melrose and Madison avenues, with more than 20,000 square feet of office space and a cafe. Plans involve demolishing an existing auto repair shop.
Angeleno Heights
City historic monument #222 is headed for the auction block next month, Dirt reported. The Daggett Residence, constructed in 1910, is offered at $1.4 million. The Mission Revival home on Kellam Avenue stands out in a neighborhood of Victorians - with nearly 5,000 square feet of space and six bedrooms. Dirt says place needs a lot of work, including updates to the kitchen and bathrooms.
Los Feliz
Actor Fred Armisen bought a hunting-lodge-style home for $4.3 million, Dirt reported. His previous home in Los Feliz, which he listed in October, is now in escrow. The new home was built in the late 1920s for Leona P. Wood, a founding director of the Children’s Hospital. Later owners included Dr. Paul DeGaston, a suspect in the Black Dahlia murder case.
The latest floor plans have been released for the landmark Vista Theater, which is currently under renovation by its new owner, filmmaker Quentin Tarantino. The layout shows 344 theater seats, a 462-square-foot retail space and an 18-seats cafe. Some sidewalk seating is also planned. A permit to sell beer and wine has been approved.
Silver Lake
A large commercial space in Sunset Junction has sold for $10.9 million, according to What Now Los Angeles. The home of Grosh Backdrops and Drapery includes three interconnected buildings on Sunset Boulevard near Santa Monica Boulevard. The firm, founded by Robert Louis Grosh, has made backdrops for film and live performances at the location since 1934. The new owner is Santa Monica-based Redcar Properties, which has also been active with other properties throughout the Eastside, including in Los Feliz, Echo Park, and Highland Park.
A Storybook Tudor near the reservoirs has been listed for $1.69 million. Architect Frank Scott Crowhurst, who worked for Walt Disney, designed and lived in the home on Lake View Terrace West, Dirt reported. Crowhurst designed Disney’s family residence in Los Feliz and the second animation studio in Burbank.
✂️ Real Estate Reductions
This week's discounts include:
- $50,000 off an Echo Park duplex
- $90,000 cut on a Glassell Park view home
- $101,000 chop on an East Hollywood remodel
🏘️ Eastside Open House
This week's featured open house include:
- Rare Opportunity in Silver Lake
- Inzio | Glassell Park
HIGHLAND PARK
A love song to a neighborhood
By Jessica Doherty
Singer-songwriter Willow Stephens wrote “Highland Park” as a love letter to the neighborhood she loved and lived in for five years.
“Trying to capture all of the greenery and the bustle and the restaurants and everything Highland Park has to offer was the imagery we wanted to use in the song,” Stephens said.
Stephens grew up in Montana, attended school in Washington and lived in Oregon before moving to Los Angeles to be with the man who would become her husband. Another major selling point: Taco trucks. Every time Stephens visited, he would take her to a different taco truck, and she found that to be a significant draw to the Eastside.
Stephens wrote “Highland Park” in 2020 in the throes of the pandemic with her friend and fellow Highland Park resident, Marissa Berlin, while socially distanced on a deck. As much as it is a love song, Stephens said it sounds a bit like a breakup song. “We were mourning…[and] missing our city, we miss the ways that we used to enjoy it … and a lot of our friends who moved away because of the pandemic.”
Whether you live near Highland Park or not, Stephens feels there is a universal truth to the song for anyone to relate to. “I think it could be about anything,” she said. “I think the line in the song that I think embodies the spirit of it is, ‘I’m finding that the city is not the same without you,’ so if you’re dealing with change and loss and being the one who’s left behind after someone or something goes away, [that] was sort of the sentiment of the song.”
Stephens, who recently moved to Glendale, says she writes a lot of pop music around introspection and the journey of growth and is fueled by jazz, folk, R&B, and classical music.
“Highland Park” is a single off of Stephens’ upcoming sophomore album, “Best of Me,” expected to release sometime in 2023.
“I’ve been releasing music for five years and I think this record…[makes me] feel like I’m coming home,” she said.
🗒️ Notebook
Bye, bye Bedrock
Echo Park: A giant, once-thriving spot for rehearsing and recording won't be reopening. Instead, Bedrock Studios on Allesandro Street is selling off equipment - everything from amps to strings -- this Saturday. The facility opened in a former warehouse in 2009 with 40,000 square feet of space and more than 100 rooms. The building was vacated abruptly in October 2021 due to a significant structural issue. A post from Bedrock said they were told repairs would take six months. Now, the landlord has applied for a permit to demolish the building. “You may ask ‘Why don’t you just open another Bedrock?’,” the company’s post stated. “We would love to however in LA rent is nearly 6x our previous rent plus it would cost a fortune for us to rebuild rooms.”
🗓️ Things to Do
By Jennifer Rodriguez
Saturday, Dec 17
Boyle Heights: If you're into art, check out the The Last Unicorn, a 40th Anniversary Group Exhibition at Corey Helford Gallery. The exhibit will run from December 17th - January 21, 2023.
Glassell Park: Come for hot cocoa, treats and holiday gifts at Krampus Village.
Highland Park: Celebrate Los Angeles Public Library's 150th birthday with a storytime followed by songs and crafts at Arroyo Seco Regional Library.
Boyle Heights: Bring good company and an empty stomach to La Posada de La Que Buena. This cultural celebration will feature free toys for kids, live music, raffles, and ballet folklorico.
Sunday, Dec 18
Audubon Center at Debs Park: Spend Winter in the Park and celebrate the season with family-friendly events. Make your own Native Plant Wreath, Wildflower Seed Bomb, Botanical-Based Ink, and enjoy some snacks and live music. If you're an early bird, join in on Audubon's Christmas Bird Count.
Los Feliz: Listen to Christmas carols and hymns during A Festival of Nine Lessons & Carols, featuring the Schola Cantorum of St Mary of the Angels.
Los Feliz: Art, food, DJ, juice press and more at the Chanukah Street Fair.
