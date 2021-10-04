Hello Monday!

NEWS

Rain and and thunder

After days of above-normal heat, a low-pressure system moved into the Los Angeles area today, bringing driving rain to some areas along with booming thunder and lightning strikes that prompted the closure of beaches in Los Angeles and Orange counties. The Eastsider

East LA killing

A man was shot to death just before 11 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of South Gage Avenue. The 41-year-old man was found in the street with a gunshot wound to the upper body. The Eastsider

Garage fire

An early morning fire today in the 1100 block of South Esperanza Street in Boyle Heights damaged a detached garage. It took 26 firefighters 21 minutes to put out the flames. No injuries were reported. LAFD

Lincoln Heights fire

Firefighters knocked down a stubborn grass fire that spread to three houses in the 100 block of North Avenue 18 on Saturday afternoon. The Eastsider

Lincoln Heights homicide

A man in his 50s was shot to death Thursday night in what police said was a gang-related incident. The victim, described as a Latino, was found near Main and Clover Streets at around 9 p.m. The Eastsider

Homeless man killed

The death of a man in a homeless encampment on the border of Lincoln Heights and Montecito Heights last month is now being investigated as a homicide, after an autopsy found he had been beaten to death. The Eastsider

THE LATEST

Big Silver Lake project heads for a public hearing

If you have lived near Sunset Junction in recent years, you probably have heard about the Junction Gateway project.

It has gone through countless neighborhood meetings and several iterations. At one point it included a boutique hotel in addition to several hundred residential units and ground floor shops.

The hotel has been scrapped. But the developer is going ahead with two large, multi-storied buildings that would bring more than 200 units of housing to Sunset Boulevard. One building would replace what is now the 4100 Bar; the other would be built where the long-vacant Bates Motel now stands.

On Wednesday, those two buildings will be the subject of separate public hearings.

Read more in The Eastsider

Real Estate Monday

In this week's issue: 62 apartments for unhoused seniors are planned for East Hollywood. Thirty-three new residential units have been approved by for N. Avenue 64 and E. Garvanza Avenue in Garvanza. And the City Council voted to declare the Atwater Bungalows in Echo Park a city historic landmark.

Read more in The Eastsider

NOTEBOOK

Homeless reunion

Activists organized a reunion for the homeless residents who lived in the large encampment that was cleared out from Echo Park Lake six months ago. CBS2

Echo Park homicide update

The man who was found dead on a sidewalk in Echo Park on Thursday has been identified as 25-year-old Ezekiel Fierro, according to the LA County Coroner. The Eastsider is seeking more information from homicide detectives.

Carport fire

A reader reported that a car parked in a carport of 2600 block of Glendale Boulevard in Silver Lake started smoking and then burst into flames on Friday morning. Firefighters extinguished the blaze.

