Hello!
The Daily Digest features the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com.
Today is the first day of winter, but there's no sign of a polar vortex around here. Instead, our weather will gradually warm to around 80 degrees by Christmas Day. Time to brag to friends in Chicago, where the high on Friday will reach only 2 degrees.
Now, read on for your Winter Solstice report.
-- Jesús Sanchez
• Got a story idea or photo to share? Submit it here
📷 Eastside Scene
Highland Park: The setting sun lights up an alleyway near Figueroa Street and Avenue 56. Thanks to Katrina Alexy for the photo.
Go here to share your neighborhood photos or just reply to this newsletter, attach your photo, and include details about the image. You can also tag your Instagram photos at #theeastsiderla.
📢 News
Fire extinguished
El Sereno: Firefighters quickly extinguished a fire that broke out this morning in a commercial building in the the 4300 block of Valley Boulevard. No injuries were reported. LAFD
Sponsored by County Supervisor Hilda Solis
SILVER LAKE
After a decade, what's next for Sunset Triangle Plaza?
Sunset Triangle Plaza was initially a temporary project when it opened in March 2012. More than a decade on, the little slice of Silver Lake is a beloved neighborhood fixture.
“A temporary project that lasts ten years is no longer temporary,” noted architect Frank Clementi, who worked on the original design, of the Smith-Clementi design firm.
Now the plaza’s creators and caretakers are looking for community input about what’s next for the plaza.
The plaza opened after a one-block stretch of Griffith Park Boulevard near Sunset Boulevard was closed to motor vehicles under the L.A. Department of Transportation’s placemaking program, People St. Fear of armageddon resulting from a lost block of road and a handful of parking spots quickly faded. Area businesses use the plaza for outdoor seating, which came in handy during the height of the pandemic.
But the plaza is showing its age. The polka-dots painted on the pavement have faded and become dingy. And pigeons have been a problem.
Earlier this year, a survey showed that nearly 80% of visitors to the plaza come between 12 pm and 10 p.m. Key desired elements for the plaza moving forward include shade/trees, landscaping, public art, pedestrian-scale lighting and additional places to sit and dine.
A final plan and cost proposal to implement the plaza design is anticipated by spring 2023.
Genelle LeVin, the President of the Silver Lake Improvement Assn. -- which operates as the Plaza’s permittee and is responsible for maintenance, operations and programming -- remembers watching a father and son ride their skateboards safely at the Triangle Plaza shortly after it opened in 2012.
“It’s only grown since then,” LeVin said. “You go there anytime, day or night, and you see people.”
Natalie Coyne has worked at the popular Taiwanese restaurant Pine and Crane since 2016. The service manager describes the triangle as “community-oriented” and a “special piece of land.”
“I can’t even imagine what it would be like without the park,” Coyne said.
In designing the Plaza, Clementi made an effort to make the design community driven and emphasized that the space belongs to everyone.
“I’m very happy that the community has rallied around it,” Clementi said. “I hope people like it. It’s their space.”
What improvement would you most like to see at Sunset Triangle?
🗓️ Things to Do
By Jennifer Rodriguez
Thursday, Dec. 22
Elysian Valley: There's a Rolling Stones tribute taking place at Zebulon. Shine a Light is celebrating 50 years of Exile on Main Street and a benefit with a portion of proceeds going to Noise for Now, a nonprofit initiative for reproductive justice and abortion access.
Highland Park: How can you celebrate your love for Christmas and Prince at the same time? Head to the Offbeat Bar for at evening of Prince music at Princemas.
Friday, Dec. 23
Griffith Park: Grab a seat on the Griffith Park & Southern Railroad for a mile-long Holiday Light Festival Train Ride.
Silver Lake: Get into the Christmas groove at Los Globos for a Jolly Bolly Bollywood Christmas Party. Dance to Bollywood, Punjabi, and Tollywood music until Christmas.
Eastsider Fall Fundraiser
We are now halfway to reaching our $25,000 fundraising goal to provide you with more of the community news coverage you can't find anyplace else. But we have only a few days left before the fundraiser ends on Dec. 31. Help us move that needle!
📋 What did you think of today's Daily Digest?
👋 That's it!
Thanks for reading.
-- Jesús Sanchez
• Did someone forward this newsletter to you? Sign up here for your own, free subscription. Cancel at any time.
📈 542 Supporters and Counting!
We reached our goal of having 500 contributors by the end of the year - then shot right past it! Thanks to all those who have contributed. But we can still certainly use more contributors to support our mission to provide the community news, stories and info you can't find anywhere else.
We can provide you with more community news -- but we need your help
For more than a decade, The Eastsider has brought you community news you can’t find anywhere else. Nearly every day since it launched, The Eastsider has told you about the people, the issues and the events going on in your neighborhood. But you may not realize all this happens with only one full-time employee — me. I am fortunate to have a handful of talented, part-time workers and freelance writers. Readers have been generous with story ideas and photos. However, for The Eastsider to keep growing, I will need more help.
That’s why I'm seeking to raise $25,000 by the end of the year to hire a part-time assistant editor, who can free me up to spend more time ensuring we bring you more of the news you need. I would be grateful for your help in reaching that goal.
Please make a one-time contribution or, better yet, become a sustaining Reader Sponsor with a monthly contribution by filling out the form below. Many thanks!
—Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.