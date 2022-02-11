It's Friday!

Warm enough for you? Expect more 80-degree weather through Super Bowl Sunday.

As for weekend events, the NFL will host a family football festival in Boyle Heights, and the Community Band in the Park will hold an outdoor concert in Hermon. On Sunday, a couple hundred runners are expected for the Griffith Park Half Marathon and 5K (stay hydrated!) Check our Events Calendar for details.

-- Jesús Sanchez, Publisher

EASTSIDE SCENE

A drive on the Glendale-Hyperion Bridge makes for a grand entrance to Atwater Village.

GOOD TASTE

Super Bowl & Sweethearts

By Jessica Doherty

Will you be celebrating the love of your life or your favorite football team this weekend? Or maybe football is the love of your life?

Either way, we have some Super Bowl and Valentine's Day picks and specials for you.

Super Bowl Watching & Deals

There are plenty of Eastside spots to watch the game:

• Eater LA recommends Brooklyn Ave. Pizza Co. in Boyle Heights, 5 Line Tavern in Eagle Rock and 33 Taps in Silver Lake.

• Thrillist suggests Trophy Wife in Silver Lake.

• LAist recommends Highland Park’s The Greyhound.

Some of these spots offer specials — like $20 blonde pitchers at 33 Taps, free NFL swag with qualifying purchases at Brooklyn Ave. Pizza Co. and special wings and brews at The Greyhound. KTLA has the complete list and more.

If your couch is your Super Bowl seat of choice, you can order a Super Bowl pastrami wrap from Greekman’s in Silver Lake.

Valentine's Day Dinners

Los Feliz’s Atrium offers a special menu, including dungeness crab risotto and braised short rib. If you’re in the mood for Italian, The Infatuation listed Silver Lake’s Alimento as some of the Best Italian in Los Angeles.

Chifa in Eagle Rock and Bacari in Silver Lake were among the picks of most romantic restaurants by Thrillist.

And if you’re looking for something unconventional (and perhaps, last minute), the Los Angeles Times recommends a bowl of hot noodles from East Hollywood’s Pa Ord Noodle.

In Other Dining & Drinking News:

Shake Shack's plans to open a Silver Lake restaurant got our readers talking. First off, some are not in a welcoming mood: "This is horrible. I mean 50 coffee shops and sock shops and bougie artisanal salads is arguably one thing, but we don’t need a MALL in Silver Lake." Others recommended their favorite neighborhood burger places: Melissa Z. says the "100% best burger in Silver Lake is at Blair’s! I hardly ever eat red meat but I crave it! And the garlic fries are amazing too." Another reader adds, "Burgers Never Say Die rules."

Chipotle Mexican Grill opened a new restaurant at 2200 Trojan Way in USC Health Science Campus in Lincoln Heights. It's the first Chipotle in the City of L.A. with a walk-up window.

Celebrate Valentine's Day With Bourbon That Celebrates Our Neighborhoods

Bar Keeper has hand-selected a single barrel of one-of-a-kind, cask strength (120.76 proof) straight bourbon whiskey.

The bottle's label celebrates the stairways that wind through our neighborhoods. A limited edition of only 80 bottles exists, then will be gone forever. $80.00 750ml.

Bar Keeper is at 614 North Hoover in Virgil Village.

NOTEBOOK

Super Bowl Performance

Musicians from Franklin High in Highland Park and Marshal High in Los Feliz will perform with the Youth Orchestra of Los Angeles during a pre-game show at Sunday's Super Bowl. The orchestra will accompany Grammy-winning gospel duo Mary Mary in a performance of "Lift Every Voice and Sing," according to the LAUSD. Christopher Orozco of Franklin will play the viola. Meanwhile, Marshall's Hector Corona and Mina Lee will play percussion and violin, respectively.

“I am impressed with my students’ abilities and excited by their representing Marshall High School at the Super Bowl,” said Principal Gary Garcia said. Franklin High Principal Regina Marquez-Martinez added, “Very proud of Chris! Can’t wait to hear the gift Chris will share with the world."

What Happens in Vegas Does Not Always Stay in Vegas

Las Vegas casinos, it turns out, get wary when politicians walk onto the premises. That's why former L.A. City Councilmember Jose Huizar now finds himself facing trial on charges of running an extortion racket, the L.A Times reported. Warning signs started flashing at the Palazzo casino after billionaire developer Wei Huang, a known high roller, brought along Huizar, a guest that casinos call a “politically exposed person.” An FBI affidavit that was recently made public shows how that triggered a federal investigation.

Texting Turmoil

Eagle Rock: Late in 2020, an Occidental College student sent a text message to a friend saying, “all asian people need to die,” the L.A. Times said. Now the school is in an uproar over the long delay in addressing the issue, the Times said. Occidental College President Harry J. Elam Jr. said that the student who sent the text is no longer enrolled at the school. The student did not face punitive action, however. Elam noted that California law gives students at private colleges free-speech rights in a private text conversation.

WEEKEND OPEN HOUSE

Happy House Hunting!

Here are upcoming open houses:

• Silver Lake Duplex in Prime Location

• Remodeled Highland Park Compound

Go here for Open House Dates & Times

CLASSIFIEDS

Tropico Roast

Fresh local coffee at your doorstep. Roasted weekly and 100% unpretentious. We're proud to support local journalism. Visit us at TropicoRoast.com.

CALENDAR

Feb 12: Blossoms and Booze Pop-Up

Feb 12: Play Football Family Festival

Feb 12: Community Band in the Park

Feb 13: Fourth Annual Griffith Park Run, Half Marathon, And 5k

• Go here for event details

The Eastsider provides free access to its breaking news and neighborhood features, including extensive coverage of COVID-19, as a community service. To keep our stories available to all during these difficult times, we need your support.