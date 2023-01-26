Hello!
I'm Robert Fulton, your Thursday Daily Digest editor. Yesterday, we shared a story with you about a new store, theater and social space coming to Eagle Rock called Vidiots. The owners are looking for donations - including DVDs, Blu-rays and Blu-ray players - this Friday. Details here.
Now, let's get to it.
-- Robert Fulton
📷 Eastside Scene
El Sereno: Cal State L.A. held a vigil in memory of the 11 persons killed during the Lunar New Year shooting in Monterey Park. Candles were lit, and handwritten messages on notecards were hung from a string across University-Student Union Plaza.
One of the victims, 67-year-old Muoi Dai Ung, was the aunt of Juily Phun, a teacher in the college's Department of Asian and Asian American Studies. A statement Phun wrote on behalf of her family was read at the vigil: “We hope that we move forward in the coming weeks and months as a community with love and kindness as antidotes to the violence we have experienced."
📢 News
Adam Schiff running for U.S. Senate
Politics: The U.S. Representative announced his campaign today for the U.S. Senate seat held by Dianne Feinstein, who has not yet stated whether she will be stepping down at the end of her current term next year. Schiff currently represents the 30th Congressional District, which includes all or part of Atwater Village, East Hollywood, Echo Park Los Feliz and Silver Lake. The Eastsider
Gas station fire
Highland Park: An RV caught fire Tuesday night at a Mobile gas station at Figueroa Street and York Boulevard. Photos and videos posted on social media showed the RV engulfed in flames that spread to the canopy over the pumps. Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze after it was reported at about midnight, said L.A. Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange. He said no one was injured. A reader driving by on Wednesday night said the charred shell of the vehicle was still parked at the station, which was roped off.
👏Thank You Thursday
We have a brand new batch of contributors to thank this week: Joseph Clifford, Derek M. and JG.
The financial support from our Reader Sponsors makes it possible for us to provide you the community news -- from breaking news to people profiles and community concerns to restaurant openings -- that you won't find anyplace else.
GOOD TASTE
Support for Monterey Park, vegetarian eats in Echo Park and a collection of closures
Here's this week's round-up of Eastside food and drink news.
Fundraiser
Highland Park: Jeff’s Table, the elevated deli-style joint, will donate $1 per sale this week to the Monterey Park victims' fund. In a statement posted to Instagram, they wrote that they are “sending love to the incredible Monterey Park community, without their influence on Southern California food culture, we wouldn’t be here.”
Openings
Echo Park: Vegetarian restaurant Elf has reopened nearly three years after it shut down at the start of the pandemic, according to Eater LA. Also in Echo Park, Plant-based pizza restaurant Forever Pie will open in the next few months on Sunset Boulevard after facing lengthy delays, reports What Now Los Angeles.
Eagle Rock: If you’re looking for a place to rest your tired green thumbs, you’re in luck. We reported last week that Creature's Plants & Coffee plans to open in the spring, offering both plants and pastries alike.
Closings ... So many closings
Echo Park: Konbi, the Japanese cafe and sandwich shop that won immediate acclaim when it opened five years ago, closed for good on Friday, according to the L.A. Times. Echo Park's Konbi had reopened only last November with a new menu and format.
Silver Lake: Eszett announced on Instagram that its closing on Monday, Jan. 30 after three years in business and a myriad of challenges throughout the pandemic. According to Eater LA, the restaurant’s general manager will be taking over the lease to launch a new concept soon.
Historic Filipinotown: The Filipina-owned Genever, one of the nation's best bars of 2022, closed on Jan 25. The L.A. Times reported that the business failed to secure a new lease after a fraught relationship with the landlord.
Highland Park: Customers of taco restaurant La Estrella noticed a sign that it was closing down after 25 years of business. CBS News reported that the owner of the land sold the property, which forced the location to close upon the finalization of the sale.
Victor Heights: Aldea by Farm Cup closed in late December after only eight months in the Echo Park-adjacent neighborhood. Winsome, the previous tenant, lasted only three years in the same spot.
New on the Menu
Highland Park: Spanish restaurant Otoño launched a new lunch menu featuring ham and chicken croquettes, a Spanish Embutido board, and bocadillos on housemade stecca bread, says Eater LA. The restaurant also plans to expand this summer, opening Otoño Mercat, a space providing specialty Spanish items, space for pop-up chefs, and a bar for obscure vermouths and cocktails.
Write-Ups
Echo Park: In case you missed it, our own Merrill Shindler wrote about the “delicious downhome” flavors of local Thai restaurant Sticky Rice.
Boyle Heights: LA TACO highlighted six street vendors in the neighborhood. One vendor, Julián Anguiano, is preparing to move his Mystic Cafe coffee stand into a brick-and-mortar location in East LA.
More Restaurant News
Echo Park: A real estate sale is threatening Ms. Donut. We reported last week about how community members are rallying to help the business stay open after learning of plans to sell the building at the beginning of February.
🗒️ Notebook
Trash protest
Boyle Heights: Community activists left trash in front of the Boyle Heights City Hall - trash they said that had been gathering in nearby Hollenbeck Park for months, NBC LA reported. Activists from the First Blocks of Whittier Boulevard Committee said they’d been complaining about the trash for months, and were told by the city last week that it would be cleaned up by Saturday. But it wasn’t, the community members said. That was challenged by Councilmember Kevin De León, whose office said that city crews had removed several tons of trash from Hollenbeck Park last week.
🗓️ Eastside Weekend
By Jennifer Rodriguez
Friday, Jan 27
Elysian Valley: There's an '80s Dance Party going on at Zebulon. Kulture Klub will be hosted by DJ's Kerosene & Safari. Come dressed in neon colors, legwarmers, biker jackets, or other '80s-themed clothes.
Saturday, Jan 28
Debs Park: Get up early to plant 500 native tree saplings in the park. Work with local partners and community members for the Anahuacalmecac Community Tree Reforestation.
Echo Park: Learn how to turn your L.A. stories into film during the one-hour My L.A. filmmaking workshop.
Downtown LA: Take a walking tour of the Ghostly and Ghastly Pueblo de Los Angeles. Learn about haunted history and visit several sites such as The Avila Adobe, Union Station, The Pico House, and more.
Highland Park: View the latest work of Portuguese visual artist Célia Rocha during the opening reception for Pure As Fresh Snow at Radical Patience.
Sunday, Jan 29
Elysian Park: Bring your friends or come alone for Sunday Morning Vinyasa. Attend in-person or virtually, and practice yoga.
