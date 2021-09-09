Howdy!

Welcome to the Daily Digest, featuring the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com.

This four-day work-week is flying by. Please read on for your Thursday report.

Jesús Sanchez, Publisher

• Got a story idea or photo to share? Submit it here.

• Support Community News: Contribute today to The Eastsider

NEWS

Council District 13 Election

Kate Pynoos, a former policy adviser to Councilman Mike Bonin, announced today she is running against Councilman Mitch O'Farrell to represent District 13, which includes parts of Silver Lake, Echo Park, Elysian Valley, Atwater Village and Hollywood. The Eastsider

Student vaccinations required

All eligible students age 12 and over in the LA Unified will be required to get vaccinated against COVID-19 to attend in-person classes under a policy unanimously approved by the district's Board of Education today. The Eastsider

THE LATEST

Echo Park filmmaker looks at surviving 9/11 grief

It was two decades ago that Bettina Moss’ younger sister lost her husband in the 9/11 attack on the New York World Trade Center. This weekend, on the 20th anniversary of that dreadful day, Moss will screen her documentary, “Finding Daylight,” which follows two families, including her own, as they cope with loss and grief over the years.

Moss, a long-time Echo Park resident who has worked in Hollywood and academia, said that the film brought her closer to her family and gave her a greater appreciation for those who have experienced a traumatic loss.

“I’ve come to understand, with a great deal of humility, what it’s like to be forced to navigate something like this … and the level of fortitude that is required of ordinary people,” said Moss.

Read more in The Eastsider

3 Eagle Rock homes near Colorado Boulevard

Colorado Boulevard has in recent years become a convenient destination to shop and stroll. The neighborhood's main drag is dotted with cafes, restaurants, boutiques and even a Trader Joe's. Here are three properties we've found right near the Boulevard.

Sign up for The Eastsider's Daily Digest newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Did someone forward you our newsletter?

• Go here to sign up for your free Daily Digest subscription

Sponsored by Keith Couser, Coldwell Banker Realty

Mid-century Eagle Rock Oasis!

This charming, mid-century home is nestled above a quiet street in desirable Eagle Rock.

Built in 1950, this 3 bedroom plus study, 1.5 bath home features beautiful landscaping with terraced gardens and multiple outdoor patios with plenty of room for friends and family.

• Find out more about this home

CLASSIFIEDS

Text-only classified ads run for 3 consecutive days in the Morning and Evening editions of the Daily Digest.

• $19.99 for up to 25 words or $34.99 for up to 50 words

• Go here to submit your ad

CALENDAR

Sept 10: Summer Biergarten

Sept 11: Los Feliz Flea

Sept 11: 9/11 20th Anniversary March Raise the candle HIGH Bring LIGHT to DARKNESS

Sept 11: 9-11 Candle March - Church of the Epiphany Lincoln Heights

Go here for event details

SUPPORT LOCAL NEWS

The Eastsider provides free access to its breaking news and neighborhood features, including extensive coverage of COVID-19, as a community service. To keep our stories available to all during these difficult times, we need your support. Go here to contribute.