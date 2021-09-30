Hello There!

Jesús Sanchez, Publisher

THANK YOU THURSDAY

A big "Thank You" to Richard Martin for his recent financial contribution to The Eastsider. Richard is one of the many readers we count on to help pay the costs of reporting and writing the news from our neighborhoods.

EASTSIDE SCENE

The City Council on Wednesday voted to declare the Atwater Bungalows in Echo Park a city historic landmark. Read more about this Pueblo Revival-style compound in our story from last June.

NEWS

El Sereno fire

Fire crews battled a greater-alarm large fire that broke out this afternoon in a commercial building in the 4900 block of Alhambra Avenue. The Eastsider

Murder investigation

Police are conducting a homicide investigation today in Echo Park after a man was found dead on a sidewalk. The police and fire departments were called to the corner of Park Drive and Ewing Street across from Elysian Park shortly after 6 a.m. and found a man with visible injuries lying on the sidewalk. The Eastsider

THE LATEST

Michelin star shines above an Atwater Village restaurant



Morihiro Onodera has been called a "sushi legend" and superstar. His fans have followed him across Los Angeles for more than thirty years as he worked and ran some of the city's most acclaimed sushi restaurants -- Katsu, Matsuhisa and Mori Sushi, which he owned.

And those same loyal patrons as well as restaurant critics showed up when he quietly opened his newest venture, Morihiro, last November in a Glendale Boulevard storefront without a sign.

This week, less than a year after it opened, Morihiro received a coveted one-star rating in the influential Michelin guide. It was one of several Los Angeles and Orange County restaurants that earned their first star.

Onodera's omakase, a special menu selected by the chef, was singled out for praise.

Michelin notes that “chef Morihiro Onodera's omakase yields an impressive amount of food that includes such impeccably executed items as firefly squid with wakame seaweed and halibut sashimi with pink peppercorn.”

The Michelin guide observed an “onslaught of people vying to get in.” And well before the guide came out, L.A. Times’s restaurant critic Bill Addison had already called Onodera “an L.A. sushi legend,” quoting his praises from one restaurant critic after another, going back to 1985.

Addison also noted that reservations are booked weeks in advance to sit at the sushi bar for an "extravagant omakase" at $350 a person.

Don't expect that wait to get any shorter now.

Condos for under $500k

It's pretty tough to find a place for under $500,000 these days. But your options expand when you consider condos. Here are three we found in East LA, Highland Park & Lincoln Heights.

Read more in The Eastsider

Sponsored by LAUSD

How to help your child safely transition to in-person learning at Los Angeles Unified

Across the Los Angeles Unified School District, campuses are abuzz with the shuffle of shoes and backpacks – students rushing to get to school, greet friends, teachers, principals, coaches and other school staff.

As always, the early morning catches parents busy dropping off their children at school gates and offering last-minute dos and don’ts. This time, however, they’ll provide extra precautionary instructions for wearing and keeping their masks on during the school day and following other COVID protocols, beginning with 3 easy questions about COVID exposure meant to keep them and their school community safe.

• Find out more about the transition

NOTEBOOK

Mapping controversy

Councilwoman Nithya Raman might see her district radically changed under recent proposals being considered by the LA City Council Redistricting Commission. Council District 4 which Ramen represents would lose all or portions of the Hollywood Hills, Hancock Park, Silver Lake and other neighborhoods under a draft map of boundary changes. “This map erases the results of an election and denies Angelenos the representation they voted for less than a year ago,” Raman said. The commission is scheduled to release a final draft map to be considered by the public at tonight's meeting. LA Times

For the birds

The Audubon Center in Debs Park hosted a performance by the group Piano Spheres featuring “Catalogue d’Oiseaux,” 13 pieces by French composer Olivier Messiaen that include bird calls. LA Times

Creative grant

The L.A. Department of Cultural Affairs announces a pilot cycle of its Neighborhood Engagement Artist Residency Grant Program and launch of a new Creative Opportunities-Optimizing Promise Grant Program to foster creative collaborations at social justice organizations. More information at culturela.org.

CLASSIFIEDS

CALENDAR

Sept 30: Peacock: A Comedy Show at Club Tee Gee

Oct 1: Highland Park Independent Film Festival

Oct. 2: Los Feliz Flea

Oct. 2: Angel City Jazz presents Corey Fogel Group + Amirtha Kidambi’s Elder Ones

