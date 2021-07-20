Hello!

Today, a public hearing was held to review actor Daniel Blinkoff's plans to transform a former York Boulevard warehouse in Highland Park into a community theater with up to 109 seats and a small cafe with outdoor dining. We will report the results when available.

NEWS

Recall Fever: Councilman Kevin de Leon, whose district stretches from Eagle Rock to Boyle Heights, was served with a recall notice today, making him the latest City Council member to be targeted by constituents upset with their handling of the city's homelessness crisis. Two other council members -- including Nithya Raman of Silver Lake -- also face recalls. The Eastsider

Dodger Stadium: Anyone 2 years of age and older attending games will now be required to wear a face covering while in covered concourses and at concession stands in light of new health department orders. The Eastsider

Boyle Heights: Fire damaged the kitchen and garage of a house in the 2600 block of East Alcazar Street Monday morning (July 19), but no one was hurt. The Eastsider

Silver Lake: Hundreds of people marched to the Trader Joe's on Hyperion Avenue on Sunday (July 18) to honor the memory of Mely Corado. She was the manager who was killed three years ago by an officer's bullet during the crossfire between police and a suspect. Family and activists want the LAPD to be held accountable for the shooting. CBS2

THE LATEST

LACC swap meet faces closure

For more than 20 years the L.A. City College Swap Meet has attracted throngs of bargain hunters to East Hollywood. After shutting down during the pandemic, the LACC Swap Meet returned this spring. But things were not the same.

Many vendors decided not to return to the weekend marketplace. Revenue generated by vendor fees plunged. And the number of vendors who filled the surrounding sidewalks on Vermont Avenue began to rival those in the swap meet itself.

Now, the swap meet is in danger of closing by the end of the month. The L.A. City College Foundation, which oversees the marketplace, is seeking new management for the swap meet. And it want to city to enforce no vending rules on nearby sidewalks. All that illegal vending activity, officials said, will make it harder to find a new management company and keep the swap meet running.

“Two years ago there were almost no vendors on Vermont within the block running outside the fencing for the parking lot and swap meet,” said foundation CEO Robert Schwartz. “There are currently about 45 street vendors along that one block area.”

Read more in The Eastsider

A new way to come and go from Silver Lake and Northeast LA

Last month Metro took the 201 bus line that ran along Silver Lake Boulevard out of service as part of a shake up of routes and schedules. Now, after feedback from riders, Metro has offset offset the loss of the 201 line by bringing its new Metro Micro to the neighborhood. It's an on-demand, ride sharing service that is now being tested in Northeast LA and Glendale. It's sort of like Uber or Lyft -- but with minibuses.

Read more in The Eastsider

Real Estate Reductions

This week's issue of Real Estate Reductions features a $15,000 slice on a Silver Lake condo; a $19,000 cut on a City Terrace Traditional and a $350,000 chop on an Echo Park 4-plex.

EASTSIDE CITIZEN

Items of interest in this week's public meetings:

Angelino Heights: The firm of architect Michael Rotundi (former director of the SCI-Arc school of architecture) has proposed building a new home on a vacant lot at 800 E. Edgeware Road near Carroll Avenue. The board of the historic zone will review his plans to see if they are appropriate for the neighborhood's historic character. Item No. 7

CALENDAR

• July 21: NeiSci July: The California Condo

• July 22: NASA GLOBE: Mosquito Habitat Photo Challenge Kick-Off Program

Go here for details and more events

