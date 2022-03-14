Hello, Monday!

• Got a story idea or photo to share? Submit it here

• Support Community News: Contribute today to The Eastsider

Highland Park: A dog named Ivy surveys her domain on a particularly pretty morning. Thanks to Juliana Ferry for sharing the photo.

NEWS

Grand Opening: A pedestrian and bike bridge between Cypress Park and Elysian Valley has finally opened - after having been in the works for decades. The Eastsider

Boyle Heights: An LAPD patrol car was struck by a hit-and-run driver who later crashed into another vehicle after a brief chase. Fox11

Glassell Park: The City Council has approved renaming the LAPD's Northeast Community Police Station for the first woman to hold the rank of deputy chief at the department. The Eastsider

THE WEEK AHEAD

Taix Hearing

Echo Park: The Planning Department will hold a public hearing on Wednesday, March 16, to review a developer's plans to build a large, six-story, 166-unit apartment complex with ground-floor retail space on the site of Taix restaurant. The developer is seeking to construct a much taller and denser project than would usually be allowed on the Sunset Boulevard property. The landmark restaurant would operate in a small space in the new project.

Tam O'Shanter Centennial

Atwater Village: The Tam O'Shanter, L.A.'s oldest restaurant in continuous operation, is kicking off its 100-year-anniversary celebration on Thursday, March 17 - St. Patrick's Day. Yes, the Tam O'Shanter has a Scottish theme, but everyone is Irish on St. Patrick's Day.

L.A. Marathon

Thousands of runners will pour through local streets on Sunday, March 20 for the LA Marathon. The marathon will once again start at Dodger Stadium and cut through Echo Park, Silver Lake and Los Feliz on the way to the finish line in Century City. Prepare for miles of street closures and detours. If it seems like we just had the LA Marathon a few months ago ... well, we did. But the marathon last November was way off schedule - delayed for eight months because of the pandemic. This year, the race will run in the early spring, when it's supposed to.

Hollenbeck Park upgrade

Two hundred new trees, 15,000-square-feet of sidewalks, 2,000-feet of new fencing, and a lot of new lighting. Those are the changes coming to Hollenbeck Park in Boyle Heights.

More than $8 million worth of repairs and improvements are headed to the 130-year-old park, with almost $5 million of that granted through Caltrans, according to City Councilmember Kevin De Leon.

The renovations include additional lighting and a new sidewalk along the west side of St. Louis Street between 6th and 4th Streets. Fencing is also planned along the wall of the adjacent 5 Freeway.

The freeway, which crosses over the south end of the park's lake, is the reason why money is coming from the state's transportation department

Federal funds flow to East Hollywood

A spending bill that just passed the U.S. House of Representatives includes nearly $4.5 million for local projects, including several in East Hollywood, according to the office of Congressman Adam Schiff. Next, the federal funding bill needs to be signed into law by President Biden. The projects include:

Children’s Hospital: $1.6 million for new equipment to diagnose rare and complex conditions;

$1.6 million for new equipment to diagnose rare and complex conditions; Thai Town Marketplace: $1 million for construction and startup costs for the future business incubator that has been plagued by delays in opening

$1 million for construction and startup costs for the future business incubator that has been plagued by delays in opening Los Angeles City College: $975,000 to support 500 students through the Basic Needs project

$975,000 to support 500 students through the Basic Needs project Covenant House California: (on the East Hollywood border) - $880,546 for 16 new emergency housing beds, serving about 64 youths each year.

REAL ESTATE

Los Feliz: Leonardo DiCaprio has sold one of his many Eastside homes for $4.9 million, Dirt reported. The buyer of the 5-bedroom, 7-bathroom English Tudor revival is musician Miguel (known for "Adorn"). The sale price is reportedly $10,000 less than DiCaprio paid in 2018 when he bought the house from another musician, Moby. As is often true with DiCaprio, he did not live in the house himself. He bought it for a family member, in this case, his father, George DiCaprio, who has since been moved to an even bigger property that Leonardo bought last year for $7.1 million.

Silver Lake: Architectural Digest visits the hillside, Tudor-style home of TV writer Patrick Somerville (HBO’s “Station Eleven") and his wife, Alexis, a psychotherapist. Working with interior designer Meghan Eisenberg and architect Jeff Troyer, the Somervilles had the property gutted and completely overhauled. “We wanted the architecture to look like it had been there forever,” Eisenberg told AD.

NOTEBOOK

Glassell Park - 3-D printer maker SpringRay is doing brisk business selling a new machine to dentists that makes dental crowns and night guards in about an hour instead of a couple of weeks. LA Business Journal

Boyle Heights - TLC by Jungle Boys, a popular cannabis dispensary, was raided by law enforcement - guns drawn and everything - though the business is licensed and has been around for 16 years. LA Taco.

