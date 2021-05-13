Howdy!

The Latest

Saving hipsters from themselves

The characters of the animated TV show "Teen Titans Go" recently paid a visit to the "coolest place on Earth": Silver Lake. The show pokes plenty of fun at hipsters and contains references to dogs with hats and vegan phones. There's even a special guest appearance by the Happy Foot/Sad Foot sign. Read all about it on The Eastsider.

The LAPD is asking for help to identify hit-and-run suspect

Police released a surveillance video of the car that ran down and killed a pedestrian on Melrose Avenue in East Hollywood on Saturday, reports The Eastsider. The victim was identified as 32-year-old Si Park.

Man pleads guilty to robbing the Eagle Rock Trader Joe's

The same man also robbed several other Trader Joe's stores (some of them twice!) during a four-month crime spree, reports The Eastsider.

Reducing the dangers of lead-based paint at Estrada Courts

The Boyle Heights public housing project is one of several sites that will benefit from a $5 million grant to reduce the risk of lead-based paints, reports The Eastsider.

House hunting around Verdugo Village

You may be asking, "Where the heck is Verdugo Village?" It's actually part of Glassell Park, but it's cut off from the rest of the neighborhood by the 2 Freeway. Our Now Asking feature looks at three available properties in this Glendale-adjacent community.

Eastside Guide

Pets need pampering too

For our newest guide to the Eastside, we have rounded up neighborhood businesses -- from vets to dog walkers -- to help care for your beloved pets. Go here for The Eastsider's Pet Care Guide.

Notebook

• Pop-Up Vaccination: A no-appointment, pop-up vaccination site will operate through May 15 at the Glassell Park Recreation Center. Shots will be available to residents ages 16 and over who live in Council District 1.

• Pop-Up Testing: COVID-19 is on the wane but testing remains important for those who think they are sick. The Community Organized Relief Effort will host no-appointment, walk-up COVID-19 testing on Tuesdays-Saturdays through May 22 at the Anthony Quinn Public Library in East LA and at the Hermon Dog Park in Hermon. Shots will be available from 10 am to 4 pm

Classifieds

• “Selected Poems” by Los Angeles writer Cliff Weber on sale now! $11.95 on Amazon Prime or select local bookstores (including Pop Hop and Skylight).

Calendar

• May 13: Barnsdall Virtual Arts Fair

• May 14: Virtual Edendale Library Up Close Concert featuring Pianist Mark Robson

Go here for details and more events

