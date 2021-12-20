Happy Monday!

The last few days before Christmas will be cool and partly cloudy, with showers expected by Wednesday and Thursday as well as Christmas Day.

If you are waiting until the last minute to buy your tree, get ready for some sticker shock. This weekend, a three-footer was going for $80 in a Glassell Park lot. Hope you can find a better price.

Now, let's get you caught up with the news.

Jesús Sanchez, Publisher

EASTSIDE SCENE

East Hollywood: Musicians and Chinelos dancers packed a spot off Santa Monica Boulevard Saturday, celebrating the 10,000th free meal given out by the East Hollywood Community Cookout. The cookouts began in August 2020, a few months into the pandemic, when organizer Heleo Leyva set up a barbecue and began handing out free lunches.

NEWS

Standoff

Boyle Heights: A suspect who had been pursued by police was apprehended this morning after an hours-long standoff near White Memorial Adventist Hospital. CBS2

Fires

East LA: One person was rushed to a hospital from a second-alarm fire that broke out Saturday morning at a two-story strip mall in the 700 block of South Fetterly Avenue. The Eastsider

Monterey Hills: Firefighters put out flames Saturday afternoon in the kitchen of an apartment in 4200 block of North Via Marisol, near Bud Wiener Park, said the L.A. Fire Department. Smoke and flames were showing from the second floor of the three-story building.

REAL ESTATE MONDAY

Building boom on Temple Street

The development of large new apartment buildings on Temple Street between Echo Park and Historic Filipinotown shows no signs of slowing down.

Last week a developer filed plans with the City to demolish Luzon Plaza, a two-story strip mall in the 1900 block of Temple. In its place would rise a block-wide, five-story, 93-unit complex between North Bonnie Brae Street and North Westlake Avenue. Eight units would be reserved for extremely low-income tenants.

The new project would sit across the street from the 200-unit Alexan Bahay, completed in late 2019. Unlike the Alexan, which has a Target store, the new development would not include commercial space. It would include more than 100 parking spaces, rooftop terraces and courtyard spaces.

The developer, Temple West Plaza LP, is seeking to build a taller and denser project than would usually be allowed under incentives for affordable housing and residential construction near major transit lines.

In Other Real Estate News: Construction has begun on an affordable housing complex next to Mariachi Plaza; 20 new residences will replace a 1930s triplex in Rampart Village; and the first phase of renovations have been completed at a Frank Lloyd Wright-designed building at Barnsdall Art Park.

NOTEBOOK

Boosters

Eagle Rock: Occidental College will require all eligible students and staff to get a booster shot before the start of the spring semester on Jan. 12 amid the fast-spreading omicron variant. Oxy

No Oppression Here

Silver Lake: A DIY parking sign outside the Trader Joe's on Hyperion Avenue.

