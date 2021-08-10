Hello!
THE LATEST
Thai Marketplace in East Hollywood preparing to open -- finally
Everyone said the new Thai Town Marketplace was going to open in June of 2019 over the Metro station at Western Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard. Well, after numerous delays and complications, it’s headed for a soft opening perhaps at the end of August.
What businesses will be inside? Several will be Thai food vendors - noodles, street barbecue, curries. Another offers Filipino crepes. Still yet others: hot wings, Thai salads, poke.
$40k cut on Glassell Park 2-bedroom; $30k slice on Silver Lake Bungalow; $100k chop on Los Feliz Spanish
Head to Real Estate Reductions for this week's price cuts.
CLASSIFIEDS
Journalists Wanted
The Eastsider is seeking freelance writers to cover local schools and neighborhood history. The ideal candidates should have experience in writing and reporting objective nonfiction pieces; be familiar with journalism ethics and practices; and live on the Eastside. Please send inquiries to hello@TheEastsiderLA.com.
CALENDAR
Aug 13: Summer Biergarten
Aug 14: Free Covid Vaccinations at Silver Lake Farmers Market
