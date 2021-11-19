Friday, finally!

EASTSIDE SCENE

East Hollywood: A faded beauty, La Hermosa bungalow court.

NEWS

Lock down

Highland Park: Franklin High was locked down this morning after police received a report that turned out to be fake of a shooter on campus. Boulevard Sentinel

Fire extinguished

Boyle Heights: Fire damaged a commercial building in the 2500 block of Whittier Boulevard near Soto Street but no one was hurt. The building was the site of a previous fire. LAFD

GOOD TASTE

Eat, Drink & Cranberry: The Eastside has you covered this Thanksgiving

Cooking for a large group of people during the holidays is for the birds. So why not have someone else do it?

Whatever your taste, Eastside restaurants and grocers have you covered this Thanksgiving.

Be it a full-blown roast turkey dinner, gluten-free, vegan or just some pie - there are plenty of options where you can gobble ‘til you wobble.

All Day Baby | Silver Lake

Turkey, all the sides, pie and more are available for takeout at this hip “feel-good” restaurant.

3200 W. Sunset Blvd.

323-741-0082

El Pavo Bakery | Boyle Heights

What better place to go for Thanksgiving sweets than a panaderia with a name that translates into "El Turkey." No white or dark meat here, but you can take home empanadas de calabaza (pumpkin turnovers).

2327 East Cesar Chavez Ave.

(323) 266-2360

Gelson’s | Los Feliz

The last day to order is Nov. 23 for turkey, ham, prime rib or brisket meals. A la carte options are also available.

725 Hyperion Ave

323-660-0387

Kitchen Mouse | Highland Park

This cafe and market offers a vegan and gluten-free menu, providing everything from tofurky to pumpkin flan. Available for pick up the day before Thanksgiving.

5904 N. Figueroa St.

323-259-9555

Lemon Poppy | Glassell Park

Thanksgiving orders are available for pick up on Nov. 24.

3324 Verdugo Road

323-739-0012

La Villa Cafe | Atwater Village

Mexican specialties off the beaten path in a mostly residential neighborhood. Thanksgiving promotion is “heat and serve.” Get your order in early.

4105 Chevy Chase Dr.

747-221-0069

Tamales Lilliana's | East LA

Lilliana's will be open on Thanksgiving and is taking orders. While there will be no turkey tamales, there is a chicken and vegetable option.

4629 E Cesar E Chavez Ave

323-780-0989

Little Dom’s | Los Feliz

Looking for a deep-fried turkey? Also sides, pies and wine. Orders close Nov. 21 for pick up on Thanksgiving morning.

2128 Hillhurst Ave.

323-661-0055

Mimi’s Bistro & Bakery | Atwater Village

Sure, it's a chain, but Mimi’s offers a complete meal at an affordable price for pick up the days leading up to Thanksgiving. The take-home feast runs $129.99 and serves 8 to 10 guests.

2925 Los Feliz Blvd.

323-668-1715

Plants + Animals | Eagle Rock

The name pretty much sums it up. Plants? Check. Animals? Check. Complete Thanksgiving meal? Check. Happy guests and family? You got it.

1743 Colorado Blvd, Eagle Rock, 90041

323-739-0006

Sage Vegan Bistro | Echo Park

Popular vegan restaurant offers seitan turkey, lentil “meat” loaf and all the sides.

1700 W. Sunset Blvd.

213-989-1718

Sizzler | Atwater Village

Yes, there are still Sizzlers, and yes, there’s one in Atwater Village. In what may be the best deal around, they’re offering a “heat and eat” Thanksgiving dinner for $84.99. Pre-order by Nov. 21, pick up Nov. 23 and 24.

2920 Los Feliz Blvd.

323-660-1559

Taix French Restaurant | Echo Park

Dine in and celebrate Thanksgiving the way the French do! Entrees include roast turkey and prime rib.

1911 Sunset Blvd, Echo Park, 90026

213-484-1265

Tam O'Shanter | Atwater Village

Shortly after landing on Plymouth Rock, the Pilgrims grabbed a bite at the Tam O’Shanter, which has been around for nearly 1000 years. The dine-in Thanksgiving menu includes roast turkey, prime rib, vegetable lasagna and something called Toad in the Hole.

2980 Los Feliz Blvd.

323-664-0228

Tartine | Silver Lake

Great upscale bakery taking pie orders for pick up on Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving.

3921 Sunset Blvd.

213-952-1588

Village Bakery & Cafe | Atwater Village

Special traditional Thanksgiving dinner packages and A la carte options are available. And don’t forget the pie, including gluten-free and vegan options.

3119 Los Feliz Blvd.

323-662-8600

Whole Foods | Glendale + Pasadena + Silver Lake

This popular grocery store chain with locations in or near the Eastside offers complete holiday meals for pick up.

Happy Thanksgiving!

NOTEBOOK

Theater grants

Council District 13 awarded a total of $95,000 in grants to numerous theaters to help recover from the pandemic. The theaters that received $5,000 each included Circle X Theatre, Independent Shakespeare Company, and The Open Fist Theatre Company in Atwater Village; and the Fountain Theatre and The Yard Theater in East Hollywood. Grant recipients must produce, present or provide in-kind production support for one virtual/online performance, workshop or theater arts event that is free and publicly accessible's My News LA

Last call

Boyle Heights: The LGBT bar El Place says it will be closing for good this weekend. The bar's owners said the landlord was unwilling to lower the rent as they faced growing competition from bars and other venues that have reopened from pandemic closures. LAist

Landmark update

Garvanza: The historic landmark nomination for the 136-year-old Throop House took a step forward after the Cultural Affairs Commission voted to take it under consideration. A site visit and a final vote are pending.

Real Estate Deal

Boyle Heights: USC paid $57 million to buy a building from the Doheny Eye Institute, which is moving to Pasadena. The purchase expands USC Health Science Campus. Real Deal

CLASSIFIEDS

CALENDAR

Nov. 19: Holiday Lights Festival 2021

Nov 20: Los Feliz Flea

Nov 20: Pacific Opera Project Presents Hansel and Gretel

• Go here for event details

