Mount Washington: A show-stopping sunset. Thanks to Michael Gratzon for sharing the photo.

WEEKEND CALENDAR

Lots to do this weekend:

Music

March 11: Haru Nemuri | Echo Park

Theater

March 11: In the Next Room, or the vibrator play | Atwater Village

March 11: Hooded, or Being Black for Dummies | Atwater Village

March 12: Apartment Living play | Los Feliz

Art

March 11-13: Eagle Con | El Sereno

March 11: Katbing's Circus | Echo Park

March 12: ISO BALL | New Works by Jim Houser exhibit | Echo Park

Comedy

March 13: Friendship Buddies Comedy Show | Glassell Park

NEWS

Boyle Heights: Two hundred new trees, 15,000-square-feet of sidewalks, 2,000 -feet of new fencing, and a lot of new lighting - those are the changes coming to Hollenbeck Park. The Eastsider

Politics: Mayor Eric Garcetti's path to becoming U.S. ambassador to India hit a potential snag when a senior senator said he wants an investigation into whether the mayor knew about, and ignored, sexual harassment and assault allegations against his former senior advisor. The Eastsider

Politics: The Russian invasion of Ukraine may become a campaign issue in this year's City Council races, including the Council District 1 & 13 elections. L.A. Times

Art + Clown = Art Circus

By Barry Lank

Echo Park: The bright red-and-yellow storefront along Sunset Boulevard means the art circus has come to town.

Katbing (born Katherine Bingley) has rented an idle storefront two doors down from Burrito King and will be running an art show from March 11 to 27.

“The world's a circus!” Katbing said, explaining the theme of the exhibit. “I just love when art shows are immersive and interactive and not too stuffy - so an ‘Art Circus’ seemed about right to me.”

Teeter-Totters, Too

The exhibit is her second solo exhibit in Echo Park. It will include a clown (Michael Tuba) playing the accordion, a juggler (Leela), and a couple of teeter-totters. And of course, there will be a lot of Katbing’s brightly colored art in addition to the work of other artists.

“I love Keith Haring, which is probably obvious,” Katbing said. “I’ve always loved Ralph Steadman's funny/gritty style, Yayoi Kusama, Picasso, ’90's skateboard art, my art and music friends.”

Katbing grew up and lived in the San Gabriel Valley before landing in Echo Park, then moving to East Hollywood.

Art & Envy

“I had this boyfriend when I was a ‘straight’ 20-year-old, and he was really good at art, and everyone around him was always like, ‘DUDE UR ART RULES.’ And I was super jealous," she said. "So I started painting.”

Katbing also started creating album art and gig posters for friends in local bands.

Now 34, she works mainly on murals, including at the Sunset Car Wash in Silver Lake, Sunset and Descanso in Silver Lake, and Verdugo Bar in Glassell Park.

“I’ve been bouncing from wall to wall for the past seven years, and the jobs have gotten more consistent in the past three years,” Katbing said. “We payin' the rent y'all!”

Opening Night for "Katbing's Circus" is March 11, from 6 pm to 11 pm.

GOOD TASTE

Kristen Stewart shared her love for the Eastside in an interview with the Los Angeles Times last week. A part of her ideal day in L.A.? A visit to none other than Ricky's Fish Tacos on Riverside Drive in Los Feliz (and picking loquats on the way back).

Also in the L.A. Times, Echo Park's Thunderbolt. The bar, which opened in 2019 and almost closed in 2020, made the expanded list of the "World's Best Bar" list and won the "One to Watch" award. The L.A. Times writes about its pandemic struggles and how they persevered.

Los Angeles may be a big city, but artist Kieran Wright is making it smaller — literally. He makes miniatures of some of L.A.'s most notable establishments like Silver Lake's The Black Cat and Boyle Heights' Al & Bea's Mexican Food. The LAist has the full story.

REAL ESTATE ROUNDUP

Actress Emily Hampshire - best known as hotel clerk-manager Stevie Budd on “Schitt’s Creek” - bought a two-house compound in Silver Lake for $2.7 million, Dirt reported. The larger of the two homes is only 1,332 square feet - a Moorish-Spanish structure that dates back to 1927, Dirt said.

Meanwhile, just around the corner, the CEO and co-founder of Patreon has purchased a 3-bedroom/3.5-bathroom renovated bungalow, Dirt said. Jack Conte - a musician and You Tuber before he co-founded Patreon - managed to get the house after a bidding war that drove the price nearly $400,000 above the listing, Dirt said.

A Los Feliz home designed by noted architect Rudolph Schindler has changed owners for the first time in nearly 30 years, Dirt reported. The so-called “Skolnik House” was purchased by entertainment executive Andy Meyers of M3 Creative for just under $4 million. The Mid Century home was designed "to let in natural light from as many directions as possible and to flow seamlessly into outdoor spaces."

Real Estate Reductions

This week's featured price cuts include a $400,000 chop on an Eagle Rock bungalow court; a $15,000 slice on a City Terrace duplex and a $50k cut on Lincoln Heights triplex.

Weekend House Hunter

This weekend's featured open houses:

Bungalow with Dream Views in Highland Park

Mid-Century Ranch in Highland Park's AV Estates

Privacy & Charm in Mt Washington

Beautiful Atwater Village Spanish Contemporary

Sponsored by the Skylight Theatre

Apartment Living opens this weekend at the Skylight Theatre in Los Feliz!

Shared walls. Shared Experiences. Neighbors in a Los Angeles apartment building are forced into tighter quarters and the walls of their comfort begin to close in. As their relationships change, some surprising and delightful personalities start to emerge.

Presented by Playwrights’ Arena and Skylight Theatre Company.

Go here for show and ticket information

NOTEBOOK

Lincoln Heights: An LAPD dive team was spotted at Lincoln Park Lake today. A department spokesman said the team was assisting an ongoing investigation but would not provide additional details. But he did confirm that there was no body in the lake.

El Sereno: Cal State LA men’s soccer player Morten Bjoershol has signed on to play professional soccer for Las Vegas Lights Football Club. Cal State LA

CLASSIFIEDS

