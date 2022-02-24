Howdy!

THE LATEST

Atwater Village businesswoman talks about her latest venture -- and the blue rock

By Robert Fulton

Monica Navarro is a serial entrepreneur rooted in Atwater Village.

Nearly a decade ago, she opened Individual Melody, a home goods, apparel and gift shop on Glendale Boulevard. In early 2021, she opened Wine + Eggs, a gourmet market across the street. After Individual Melody closed, she launched her latest venture: Dreams. The lifestyle boutique opened late last year, also on the same boulevard.

“We’re working with local artists, people from all over, to bring a mix of things that I think are very special and not found everywhere,” said Navarro, who also owns Wine & Rock Shop in Yucca Valley. “I want to be unique but still approachable.”

At Home in Atwater Village

The Paso Robles native moved to Los Angeles about 15 years ago, first living in Silver Lake, then Atwater Village.

“It reminds me a lot of my hometown,” she said of Atwater. “I think I had made a wrong turn trying to go to [the Silver Lake] Trader Joe’s. and I came down this hill, and I was like, “What is this magical area?”

Navarro wanted to do something different after losing the lease and closing Individual Melody. Dreams also carries home goods, accessories, books and gifts like Individual Melody. But artistic partner Adi Goodrich gave the boutique a surrealist vibe reflecting its name.

“I wanted to evoke a feeling of walking through different spaces, almost dreamlike, that you’re going through different worlds,” she said.

About The Rock

Its centerpiece, however, is what has people talking and, perhaps, a bit puzzled: a large, hand-sculpted blue rock.

“It's just the most vibrant blue ever, and it kind of to me is the focal point of the whole store,” Navarro said of the rock, which also doubles as a display case.” It’s so monolithic.”

What her businesses have in common are connections to the neighborhood.

“I think that over the years, we’ve been a community hub,” she said. “It was important to create that community feeling.”

NOTEBOOK

Fence Defense

Echo Park: Unexpected responses to his tweet about Echo Park led Los Angeles Times columnist Gustavo Arellano to wonder if L.A. is taking a conservative turn. After NBC showed an aerial view of Echo Park Lake during Super Bowl coverage, Arellano tweeted, “Did that [footage] show the fence that keeps out people from living in it?” The surprise? Democrats and progressives responded to the tweet by praising the restoration of order in Echo Park. As the city ramps up for the mayor’s race, Arellano writes, “Los Angeles in 2022 sounds like Orange County circa 1994.”

CALENDAR

Feb 24: Comedy at The Manor

Feb 25: Shift Drink

Feb 26: Los Silverlake Invitational Soccer Tournament

Feb 26: 1st Annual Health And Classic Car Fair

Feb 26: Los Silverlake Invitational Soccer Tournament

Feb 26: Art Show of the weird and wonderful eateries of LA by Ellen Surrey

Feb 26: Historic Holocaust Exhibit with Roosevelt High School Student Guides

• Go here for event details

• Submit an event

