EAGLE ROCK
The Bee Whisperer
Jennifer Power of Eagle Rock set up her tools in a Sierra Madre backyard. The family that lives there discovered a hive underneath their picnic table when they returned from vacation. Maybe the candle we had sitting out was attractive to bees, remarked the dad. “Did it have citronella in it?” asked Power as she fires up her smoker. “Because lemongrass oil mimics a queen bee’s pheromone.”
A beekeeper since 2014, Power has often been called to remove hives, rescue bees and calm homeowners. Her side gig started with the help of word of mouth from neighbors about seven years ago and has grown. She’s traveled to Beverly Hills, Van Nuys and Colton to offer her services. Power has removed hives as small as a few hundred bees to as big as thousands.
As Power suits up for the job in Sierra Madre, she explains that if the queen is gone, she will combine this hive with another at her house. She has three hives at home and additional hives nearby, including Mt. Washington, Glassell Park, Los Feliz and Montecito Heights. Homeowners have donated space on oversized lots for Power to set up bee homes, which she checks a few times a month. Once a year, she will harvest the honey and sell it to the public.
Beekeeping started as a hobby for Power when she found her 2-year-old son in the garden petting a bee. She had always been told she was allergic and to stay away from them. “I was deathly afraid of them.” Today, she’s a natural beekeeper and will not put chemicals in their food or spray them with growth hormones. She continues to learn about honey and native bees, fascinated at their tiny power and importance.
Today in Sierra Madre, she wears a half beekeeper's suit with a veil and thick gloves and asks the homeowner for a flat spatula to separate the bees from the wood and drop them into a temporary bucket.
“Hi ladies,” she says as she scoots underneath the table. Then she quietly whispers to them. While the smoke confuses the bees briefly, Power slides the spatula underneath and most of the swarm falls into an open bucket. Power scrapes off the wax where the bees have been.
This job was easy. Sometimes, it takes up to four hours to remove a hive. She’s found hives underneath porches, inside barbecue grills, underneath manhole covers, in birdhouses and inside electrical panels.
The bees that didn’t fall into the bucket buzz freely around holes in the top. “I’ll leave them flying around as I drive home,” she says. She’s not worried about being stung. In fact, she explains that it’s good to be stung by a bee since the chemicals in their venom are anti-inflammatory. “It’s a shot of love.”
When asked what she whispered to the bees, Power replies, “I was thanking them. After all, most of our food can be traced to bees pollinating. We owe a lot to bees.”
ECHO PARK
Make way for Dax
Is this how the Robot Revolution starts?
Folks recently walking around Echo Park Lake may have seen a Wall-E-type white robot whizzing over the sidewalks, followed cautiously by a group of humans.
With friendly beeps and hums, head tilts and eye movements, the mechanical cutie caused plenty of double-takes and brought curious children closer.
“Can it talk?” they asked. But this Daxabot robot, or Dax, hasn’t been programmed for speech, explained Mary Nemick of the LA Bureau of Engineering. It’s a multipurpose, remotely controlled robot that has been used for food delivery and security patrol.
But this Dax’s assignment was to survey the condition of the 5,300 feet of sidewalk around Echo Park Lake and show specific areas that need repairs.
“Dax collects geographical position information, slope angle data, sidewalk offset measurements, photo/video of sidewalk conditions,” said Nemick. It would have taken a human about half a day to collect that kind of data; Dax did it in only about an hour.
Once it’s determined that Dax’s data-collecting prowess is accurate, the robot could be sent to evaluate sidewalk conditions throughout the City.
Don’t be surprised one day if a rolling robot passes you when you’re out on a morning jog or walk with Fido. Our droid future is here, L.A. -- and if we're lucky, it will bring us a sandwich.
NIGHT SKIES
Turn Off Your Lights
Clear night skies and stars reaching to infinity – when was the last time you experienced that kind of goosebump darkness in a big city?
On September 15, as part of the annual Earth Night campaign, everyone in the world – yes the whole planet – is asked to fight light pollution by turning off their lights for a whole night.
According to a recent study, light pollution is increasing worldwide by almost 10 percent a year. It’s not just a problem for astronomers; too much artificial light can disrupt the natural rhythms of animals, insects, plants and humans. There are alternatives that homeowners and cities can use to reduce the unnatural glow.
When you flip your switches off on September 15, you might discover more than the Big Dipper in the night sky.
-- Brenda Rees
Should a portion of Sunset Boulevard be renamed for Bob Barker?
Earlier this week, we reported that PETA wants a stretch of Sunset Boulevard in front of its West Coast headquarters in Echo Park to be renamed Bob Barker Boulevard to honor the memory of the game show host and animal rights activist. What do you think?
🏙️ Real Estate Roundup
Los Feliz
The former home of cafeteria owner and civic reformer Clifford Clinton has been sold for just under $5 million, according to Redfin. The L.A. Historic-Monument at Los Feliz Boulevard and Western Avenue went up for sale last summer for $5.8 million. While it sold for under the asking, the home's sales price was still more than triple what it fetched in 2010. Clinton founded the now-defunct chain of eight Clifton's Cafeterias, and led a fight against city corruption in the 1930s. He ultimately helped bring down Mayor Frank Shaw, which in turn toppled Police Chief James E. Davis and the entire police commission, according to KCET.
Actress Ashley Benson from "Pretty Little Liars," has sold her Linwood Drive home for $8.5 million, according to the Robb Report. That's $1 million less than expected when the property was first reported in escrow last July. The five-bedroom Sparks-McLaren House is located at the highest point in the gated Laughlin Park, allowing it 360 degree views of Downtown LA, Griffith Park and the observatory, according to the listing. The deal closed late last month.
Mount Washington
A lawsuit was filed over a home proposed for a pair of Hollywood executives, The Real Deal reported. The Crane Boulevard Safety Coalition is suing the L.A. City Council’s Planning Land Use & Management Committee and Ian Cooper and Rachel Foullon of Monkeypaw Productions. The coalition claims the committee was wrong to sign off on Foullon and Cooper’s proposal for a three-story 3,600-square-foot home on Crane Boulevard. The couple told The Real Deal that they were "frustrated at being stuck in the middle of a lawsuit against the city’s processes, but were "hopeful it can be resolved quickly and amicably."
🏘️ Eastside Open Houses
This week's featured open houses include:
- Highland Park Spanish with finished detached garage
- Atwater Village bungalow with gardens and large detached garage
- Grand Spanish in Arroyo Seco Highland Park
- Silver Lake triplex with views + character
🗓️ Eastside Weekend
By Jennifer Rodriguez
A look at what's going on this weekend.
⭐ Featured Event
Belmont High is celebrating its 100th birthday with a Sentinel Centennial Weekend Celebration. All alumni are invited to campus for the Varsity Football game, an All-Class picnic, and a Commemoration Ceremony. Sept 8, 9 & 11. Go here for details
LéaLA: LéaLA, the Spanish-language book fair and literary festival, will showcase authors from Mexico and Latin American countries and U.S. Latino writers. The free event with readings, workshops and booksellers will be held Sept. 14 - 17 at LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes. Go here for details.
Friday, September 8
Boyle Heights: Hit the dance floor at The Paramount's Lesbian Goth Night with Go-Go dancers, and music from Vanessa Burgundy, Ditto, and Ashley Bad. Take photos at the photo booth, and buy from art vendors.
Saturday, September 9
Echo Park: Explore the neighborhood during Echo Park Rising, a free music and arts festival hosted by clubs, shops, restaurants, bars and even a tattoo parlor and yoga studio.
Highland Park: Take an afternoon stroll to The Pop-Hop and shop at the York Art Walk & Market.
Lincoln Heights: Help create a California native plant corridor and clean up Avenue 20.
Los Feliz: It's LFIA’s annual Photo Day at the library. This year's theme is centered on "celebrations." Bring your photos documenting birthdays, graduations, weddings, or any type of celebration in Los Feliz. Photos will be scanned and returned onsite.
Los Feliz: Attend opening receptions for glimmer of hope, paintings by Dianne Bennett, and Here Because of You, sculptures by Joel Hernandez, at La Luz de Jesus Gallery.
Montecito Heights: Carnaval de la Lune is back at Heritage Square Museum. Experience a spooky themed carnival with photo ops, sideshow performances, characters, games, and shops. (Sept. 9 -10)
Silver Lake: Get Ready for College at the library! High schoolers can get tips and tricks from a college counselor on applying to schools plus a 30-minute one-to-one college counseling.
Sunday, September 10
East LA: Join the crowds along Cesar Chavez Avenue on Sunday morning for the East L.A. Mexican Independence Day Parade & Festival, with Mariachi bands, food vendors and more.
Echo Park: Celebrate Mexican Grab your cowboy boots for some country dancing at Grand Ole Echo.
Elysian Valley: Support Trans Rights at a Benefit Show taking place at Zebulon. Featuring music from MZ Neon, Trap Girl, and Dagger Polyester and drag from Hollow Eve.
📈 220 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!
Our goal is to have 300 readers signed up to make monthly contributions by the end of 2023. You can give as little as $5 a month in automatic payments. We rely on our Reader Sponsors to help sustain and expand our staff to provide more of the community news you can't find anyplace else.
I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks!
-- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
